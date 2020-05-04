Coronavirus Roundtable - Waiting For Capitulation (Video Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted last Monday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of Seeking Alpha Marketplace and today I'm joined by Joseph L. Shaefer, the Founder of The Investor's Edge®, a service which offers a true portfolio of steady continuing income and leading edge industries. He's also the Founder of Stanford Wealth Management, long time author on Seeking Alpha, longtime investor and has a lot of stories to tell us.

So Joe. Good morning, how are you doing?

Joseph L. Shaefer: Good morning, Daniel. I'm doing great. Hope you are as well.

DS: I am. Thank you. Excited to talk with you. I wanted to -- so we're recording this on April 22nd, I believe is the day, yes. And markets are back up today but yesterday was probably the first day of serious selling we've seen in a couple of weeks. I say all that to wind up too. In 2009, you wrote an article for Seeking Alpha, where you said does the bell ring at the bottom, and it happened to be on March 3, 2009, so almost perfectly calling the bottom, which wasn't your intention but a sign of capitulation.

We recently did a round table where you said, we haven't seen capitulation yet. And my question for you is we're dealing with-- dealing with maybe not the right term, but we have unprecedented stimulus coming from the Fed as well as from the fiscal economy. What are your thoughts on the likelihood of capitulation of despair, of the opportunity for investors to see those sorts of bargains that they might've seen 11 years ago?

JS: Well, I suppose I should answer both of those questions then, Daniel. The first one about that article, you're right, it was for two at just timing. It had nothing to do with me picking up bottom even though my title was, do you hear the bell ring in the bottom? The reason why I wrote it when I did was simply because prices had gone so low and I'll refer back to the capitulation in a moment, people had so capitulated or so depressed that the bargains were just outstanding. I gave two examples, I think in that article, two that I remember. One was U.S. bank, a large bank, but not a money center bank that got in trouble in the 2008 and 2009 decline.

And their preferred shares, $25 power preferred shares were selling for $10, not because they were worth less than $25. This was a Midwestern bank and it had the good solid roots in the ground. It did not take a lot of Tarp money. It was just a great bank and the preferred was $10. So I bought it and that was my clue that good heavens, if we've gone to the point where something is selling for 60% off, that is guaranteed by the bank to be paid. And it was, that's pretty cheap. And I also gave the example of Royal Dutch Shell. Royal Dutch was at that point selling at six times earnings with an 8% yield. And in those days oil was terribly, terribly important to the economy.

So I said, folks, step up to the plate. I know it doesn't feel right. To answer your larger question, yeah, and anything could happen, of course. We could have for the first time in history, a bear market, that's a V shape. It just went plunging down now, oh, happy days are here again. And by golly, it's all over. However, all bear markets in history anyway, have false rallies within them. I doubt this will be any different. The stimulus is providing hope. Rallies grasp at hope, but is this stimulus resulting in a better economy, no. It's allowing us to survive, to get a better market and obviously a better economy. We need something that allows us to thrive. We need the expectation of a better future.

So regarding the notion of a V shape recovery, all markets are really a sine curve. I don't even call them bear and bull markets. I just call them bear and bull cycles. And they cycle through because they're filtered by and abetted by, and directed by created by human emotion. So you start out -- if you're investing somewhere near the top of a market, but not there yet, well you feel this is, hey, this is great, this is thrilling. I'm going to love this stock market stuff. And then it goes up and it goes up and you say, gosh, I'm smart. Look at all the money I'm making.

And so when it starts its decline again, this is a cycle. It's not a start and stop. We don't have a bear market one day and wake up the next morning and say, oh, thank a heaven that’s over. So the cycle at the top, then people get a little uneasy as they see it go down, but they say, hey, I'm a long-term investor. I can't tell you how many times I have written an article for Seeking Alpha and the comments were this doesn't affect me because I'm a long-term investor. And I'm sure they were, until they hit denial and then they hit fear and then they hit panic. And then, what I am waiting to see is sort of the depression, not an economic one, but a mental one that accompanies bear markets. We're not there yet.

People are still buying every little hope. Today the big hope was, well as the Senate passed a $500 billion stimulus, and the house probably will too, and therefore I should buy. No, that's a news driven item. So I don't think that the amount of the stimulus is going to pull us out of this today or tomorrow. I think it's probably a false rally. I could always be wrong. The rest of history of bull markets could always be wrong, but I'm expecting another retest.

DS: So one of the other factors that you talked about, emotions is quite important here and I mentioned to you in preparing for this, Howard Marks said, I think this week that the markets feel like they should be suffering more than 15% damage or whatever the net drop is. So there's -- on the one hand the market pricing doesn't seem to be reflecting the damage that's being felt in the broader economy. On the other hand, I don't think your viewpoint is that unusual at this point, I think this rally, there's a lot of suspicion that something isn't quite right for this to be so sharply back up to almost start of year pricing. What is your sense on that second level?

It's one thing to say valuations, that's a numbers game. It's hard to do, but it's numbers, but what is your thoughts on how to suss out the market psychology right now given that there are still a lot of people who are suspicious of where we are right now?

JS: Well, I hear some people say -- well everybody doubts this rally. Kind of what you were just saying, people are still suspicious. They’re doubting the rally. If everyone is doubting the rally, who is doing all this buying? There are a lot of institutions buying even, there are a lot of individual people buying. I know Goldman has decided that -- well, it's all over. We can move forward with a rally now. Of course, two weeks prior they said we were going further south.

I think it's important to note that institutions are comprised of human beings and analysts who are paid to make an important call that gets people's attention, especially at the big investment banks. So I place little faith honestly in the calls being made by big institutions just because they're big, and therefore people tend to listen to them. What happens is people get ecstatic and then they get not so ecstatic.

This is very typical of the churning inside a bear cycle. Nothing goes down in a straight direction. Nothing goes up in a straight direction. So I don't see the fact that people, some people are still doubting this. The problem is the ones who say they're doubting it, probably are not the first time the market goes up. I've been in this business a long time and I will get calls from clients, good folks who say, oh my God, the market was down the last three days in a row. What are we going to do? I say, tell you what; I'll put some trailing stops in, which I'd already done because I believe strongly in times of turmoil of using trailing stops. And I do. They either go off or they don't. The next three days the market is up. And if they go off, my clients sometimes would have said in the past, now they've gotten used to what I do.

But in the past they would have said, you sold it and then the market went up. So what people say they're going to do, and what people think they will do is very different than what they do. And that goes back to the old hoary Wall Street maxim, it's either fear or greed. And my example of the sign curve with a range of emotions, I think is far more accurate. But it's true. So if people say, well we doubt the validity of this thing.

They doubt it until three strong updates and then they start buying, exactly in my opinion at the wrong time because they're looking at this 24 hour news cycle, CNN and -- I just wrote an -- I guess my most recent article. I took CNN, CNBC, Jim Cramer and somebody else, probably Marketwatch to task because they were all saying some variation of this headline when the commodities markets may contract for oil traders. We're having to pay people to take the contracts off their hands.

And I titled it something like, no, oil companies are not going to pay you to buy gasoline. But the big news was if you followed the news, 300% decline in oil. Oil never sold for a 300% decline. A few contracts for May delivery did. So this is what makes people to answer your question directly, if everyone is feeling good about it, that's different than everyone's saying, I feel terrible. I don't think I'm going to participate.

What the news headlines say is what unfortunately drives most people. We need to take a longer view. No bear market is over in three weeks or a month, there will be more pain. Doesn't mean it'll go back all the way. Some people have positive and L-shaped recovery. I have no idea my crystal ball is broken. I just buy quality when I find it at the right price.

DS: So we hadn't planned to -- but obviously with, since we scheduled this, the mayhem, if I can use a word without being too sensationalist in the oil sector is quite interesting. What do you -- it seems like the fundamental issue is that with both the demand shock and the fact that until the recent OPEC cut, there was still a lot of supply in the market, has led to oil being very difficult to store, which even if it is a temporary effect, is going to dampen prospects in the industry, in an industry that's built on drilling for oil and selling it. If we have so much oil that we don't know what to do with it, where -- there's some disconnect. So what do you make of what's going on there right now beyond that headline issue?

JS: Yeah. Right now, I believe that we do have the salt caverns along the Texas and Louisiana coast where the strategic reserve can hold something like 713 million barrels of oil. Well, we're within about 80 million of that. So yes, there's an issue. If you only think that's the only place the oil can stay. One place it can stay is right where it is now in the ground. One opportunity the federal government might have is to say, tell you what, we will make certain that we are able to be the buyer of last reserve -- you owe us. Here's the IOU. You owe us Exxon 70 million barrels of oil, Chevron, 82 million barrels of oil, Apache, 12 million barrels of whatever, and they can stay right there at a lower rate of extraction. It's expensive to shut in a well, but if you can keep people employed in the industry, that takes a different onus off the government.

So by doing something like that, they're keeping people employed. We can also store much more on the various large oil transport vessels. We're already doing it to some degree. There's about 850 of these around the world. We're using about 200 of them for storage and that would also keep, in some cases the refinery people working. So what we could do is make certain that the refined goods get put on the appropriate tankers that are ready for them because they're not going to be going anywhere for a while, but so there's -- every problem looks difficult until studied up close. The Coronavirus is no different. This looked insurmountable, but we live in an age of innovation with particularly in nations that have a democratic Republican government in a capitalist environment.

In other words, something that rewards entrepreneurs. People are coming up with all kinds of things. There's a shoe factory that turned itself into a mask factory. There are -- again, I knew there are so many examples. I don't want to bore people with that. But people are doing all the right things. They'll figure it out with oil as well. It's still whether we like it or not, a commodity the world desperately needs for transportation, heating, cooling and so on.

DS: Okay. So I like the contrast of some skepticism about where we are in the market, but at the same time the optimism about where we are and the broader picture in the world. What I want to ask you about is some tactics to bring this home. First one of the things you mentioned was that safe income surprised you this time around. That certain safe income holdings didn't hold up. And I'm curious what you saw happen and what was different and what you've done as a result of that in this past few weeks.

JS: Yes, Daniel, great question. And relying upon the past, probably my greatest mistake was assuming that we have a place to go when the market started going down. This was an interesting combination of events, sort of like three, forget black swans, three black buzzards struck the world's consciousness, especially in the United States. Obviously the world in terms of the Coronavirus, no question, the biggest surprise. We probably should not be surprised by pandemics. A study of it from the Plague of Justinian through the black death, through the flu of 1918, shows that all things want to live, whether they're viruses, plants, or animals they want to live.

So the next time this happens, whether it's the next winter or a hundred years from now, we'll be far more prepared. But the black buzzards were Coronavirus, no question. Then it was the clashing egos of the Saudis and the Russians trying to see, who had the biggest 10 gallon hat. And then it was in the United States, oh my gosh, Bernie Sanders is sweeping the primaries. Maybe we won't have a capitalist nation after all. So when those three things hit, I think it made a different situation where one of them might not have by itself.

Usually, when the equity market starts going down, you can always find a safe haven, federal agency bonds, mortgage bonds, corporate bonds, Ginnie Mae's and so on. But this time when people saw all that happening, there was even another factor that we hadn't considered, ETFs. An income mutual fund manager who manages actively could say, I'm going to keep a 10% cushion. Now if I'm offering a 4% yield, that 10% takes me down to 3.60 or whatever. So it's not like it's a big deal in terms of the amount of income you're going to receive because they can always change their minds as things change. The problem with ETFs, they are a hundred percent invested.

So when people started selling their ETFs this time, that caused a waterfall effect. The first few sales were no problem. The ETFs had to sell off some of their holdings to redeem effectively their client's money in the sense that they were able to sell their shares. But then the next wave hit and the next wave and the next wave, and pretty soon all of these bonds, all of these mortgage tranches, all of the federal agencies; everything hit the market at the same time. And as they were trying to offload these to be able to redeem shares, the prime brokers and the market makers and the traders were saying, oh sorry, I'm filled up. And so they went to the next guy. Sorry I'm filled up. I haven't had time to get rid of the ones you gave me yesterday. And as a result we saw a tremendous fall in income as well.

Again, those preferred shares that were selling for -- that were issued at $25, I can name a dozen of them that went -- were selling for about 24, $23 and they went down to 10 or 11 and $12, and I did not purchase them. That's my blunder. I did not start to purchase them. They have since climbed. If I'm correct and there's a retest, I'll get another chance. And I'll never be concerned myself with a quote missed opportunity. You know these, these shares are like streetcars. There'll be another one around in another 10 minutes.

DS: Fair enough. So the last thing that you said in the round table was that you were still looking for the best financed, best cash flow, best growth companies, which presumably fits every market. And my question to you related to -- both the blender you said and what we've talked about earlier, do you have any examples of this? And are you actually finding them on sale because it's still, it seems like, I know for example, Coca-Cola moved quite sharply and there was an opportunity there. But at this point are you seeing these sorts of companies available at interesting prices? What are you seeing?

JS: Daniel, I would not dare show up for an interview without expecting you to ask a question like that. So the short answer is yes. I think there are entire sectors, not just companies where the leaders, remember that word, in that sector are the ones that are going to go down every bit as much as the laggards. When I say the leaders, I'm talking about the great survivors, those with bulletproof balance sheets, excellent cash flow, a plan to survive tough times and a plan to expand in the good times. They have deep pockets. So you get the best of the best. I don't look for a -- for instance, one of such sector on its back is energy.

And I'm talking about oil, gas and even the renewables have followed these many of these down because of course many of the big oil companies they understand oil is not forever. They've got management that understands this hundred year old companies, look, we've transitioned from this to this, to this. Some of those have gone from coal to natural gas. They're willing and able to move ahead with the times. So one sector I think is very cheap and hope it gets cheaper because I have buy stops on some now, but I'm also waiting on a few others is energy. Exxon is actually, and Chevron took me out of the 2002 where I asked, when everybody was buying the great internet stocks like Tech stocks or whatever the heck those things were 300 times earnings. And the idea is, well, somebody's going to buy it from me for 500 times earnings, only most of them didn't have earnings.

And I said this is crazy. This is an inter-nut craze, not an internet craze. I'm going to buy some quality stuff. And I did buy things like Exxon, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell. Today. I would add, if I were picking another company, BP has recovered a great deal and one of my absolute favorites is a company called Equinor, which a lot of people don't know. You probably do being in Europe.

DS: The former Statoil, correct?

JS: Exactly. It's the former Statoil and it is still 66% owned by the Norwegian government. A very responsible, fiscally responsible government and the stock --the company, say the stock because I don't want to discuss it in too great terms because I'm still trying to buy some, for myself. But the company is a fabulous exploration company and it has good relations around the world as well as in the fabled North Sea.

I give you a couple more if you like.

DS: Sure.

JS: You have time, okay.

DS: We have time for couple more.

JS: Okay. An aligned industry in the best of times is the tobacco industry and yet people are throwing money like drunken sailors at cannabis companies with terrible balance sheets, very little income, a hope and a dream and no cash flow. This will work on a very local level, but for those companies -- if cannabis becomes legal in a nation, you're going to need a distribution network.

You're going to need a way for people to get stuff and I would imagine it's going to be right underneath Marlboro packages in convenience stores and everywhere else, if you have the clout to get the shelf space. Who has that kind of cloud in a similar business? That would be in my mind, Altria, Philip Morris, British tobacco, et cetera. These are huge firms. bulletproof balance sheets, excellent cash flow, dreadful product, in my opinion, because I don't smoke, but it's considered a consumer staple because some people choose to do so, will the basic tobacco business, hopefully for those of us that don't smoke, taper off.

Yes. Are these brilliant companies that will exchange it for something? Yeah, I think so. And that might just be cannabis or it might be a number of other things they go into. I read some a couple of things recently. I'm no expert. I just read this, that the tobacco plant itself is a great incubator for determining what will work against viruses. I was stunned to read this, but I've now read three or four such articles. So I would never think of the tobacco stocks stupid enough to portray themselves as being in the healthcare business, but there may be small things there.

I'll give you one more example because it's a favorite company of mine and has been for 20 years. I wrote a article that was not favorable to Boeing recently. Boeing was selling for $316 a share and we all knew they had problems with the 737 MAX. But most people didn't realize -- in a 36 years in the military, I kind of stay on top of aerospace and defense. Most people don't realize they're also really dreadfully screwed up their new tank or project for the U.S air force.

And it speaks not to the problems with the engineers or the people working on the floor. It speaks to management at Boeing that were more interested in buying back shares at $300 a share and gave them themselves bigger bonuses as a result, since that jacked up earnings per share. Well, Boeing got, it's comeuppance even though many of my commenters said I was crazy. This was the only place that defense department could go for airplanes. Not true, they would always thrive or that they're not right now for good reason, but there's another company that is Raytheon Technology that I know intimately well from having used their various products over the years.

Raytheon just merged with United Technologies, and often when there's a merger, there's just, there are two good things. First of all, people who own one say, I don't know if I want to own this new company. So there's bigger selling than normal. The other thing is there are spin-offs and in the case of United Tech they had to spin off Carrier Group and Otis.

I’m buying the new RTX. I invite listeners and readers of Seeking Alpha to do their own due diligence. I can't say I recommend a company to any particular individual because I don't know their particular situation, but I think RTX Raytheon Technologies is a really worthy company that has all those characteristics I talked about earlier and it's worth a look, as is one of the spinoffs, their Carrier Group, which is the big air conditioning company. It has better numbers than Lennox train any of the current air conditioning companies that are public.

But again, a lot of people will say -- I don't want to, I bought United Tech because I wanted an aerospace company. I don't want to own a air conditioning company. I think both are worth a look. Took a long time to tell you that I apologize, but you got me excited because I love the business even in times like this, maybe especially in times like this when I can say, hey, there are some great companies out there that shouldn't be bought.

DS: Absolutely. No, that's a good to get some bonus spinoff coverage. I've read more about Otis than I have about Carrier, but I haven't done my own research yet. So, definitely worth looking at. So before we wrap up, any positions that you need to disclose for any of those all positions in?

JS: I personally own both Raytheon and Carrier. I have owned Exxon, Chevron Shell. I own Equinor right now. And who knows by the end of the day, if we see a market go down instead of up or by the end of the month or whatever, I will probably own those as well. I believe in eating my own cooking.

DS: Very good, good stuff. So I've been speaking with Joseph Shaeferwho is the Author and Founder of the Investor's Edge, also obviously a long time and beloved author on Seeking Alpha. Joe, thank you so much for taking your time today. Really enjoyed the conversation, best wishes to you both healthwise, financial health wise and otherwise,.

JS: And to all of our listeners and readers and especially of course to you, Daniel, the same. Thank you.

DS: Thank you so much.

