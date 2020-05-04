Coronavirus Roundtable - Watching Out For Real Economy Pain (Video Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. I'm joined today by Nick Gomez of ANG Traders, the author of Away from the Herd, a marketplace service designed to provide a unique analysis of both the equity and gold markets.

The conversation with Nick runs from 32:30-56:00 on the above podcast.

So Nick good morning, how are you?

Nick Gomez: Oh, very well, thank. It's afternoon for me anyway.

DS: It's actually late afternoon for me. I'm not -- it's just habit of saying good morning I guess at this point. But so we're recording this of April 22nd. Markets are -- it is afternoon. And so the markets are up pretty widely. We did a recent round table and you had, I believe you were suspicious of the recent rally and whether it has legs. And I guess my question for you to start is just, there's a lot of sentiment out there about that. A lot of people distrusting what's going on because it doesn't match what they're seeing in the real economy. I'm curious, the, so called wall of worry, if that's playing a factor here or what are your thoughts on where the market is right now in that sense?

NG: The market is not the economy. They are different. At some point the market will line up with the economy. But right now there is so much stimulus money, which isn't stimulus actually. It's hopefully maintaining the economy. But the amount of money that is poured into the system, open market account is so much on account of the fed, and that is in trillions and that provides money that's going to come and is out looking for yield at this point because interest rates are so low, there's all kinds of money there now because the -- SOMA account has ballooned. So that means that they've taken on securities and given cash to the ex security holders. So that's what's driving this bounce.

However, because they're so slow in passing on the money to the small business and to the individual, I don't think that this is the true recovery balance. If you look at the date when the S&P turned around, it was March 23rd, and it was a V right on March 23rd, it just shot straight up. And what happened on that day was that the fed committed to buy even junk bond debt, and ETFs. And I think what happened is the market went, wow, if they're going, if they're backstopping junk bond ETFs, high yield ETFs, they might actually backstop the market. They might backstop equities. I don't think they will. But I think the market was really pleasantly surprised that they were backstopping junk bond ETFs, the fed was.

But to me eventually -- and that sent the stock market on a joy ride. And that's what we've been on. We've been on a joy ride, but the market has -- the market's gone off on a joy ride, but the economy has gone into a sinkhole. And eventually if we don't float the base of the economic pyramid, the individuals and the small business, we don't float them across this sinkhole, the recovery is not going to be a V recovery. And so far, they have not been properly funding the bottom of the economic pyramid.

The fed did a great job of funding the top of the financial pyramid, sinking in trillions and providing liquidity at the rate of half a trillion twice a day. And the Washington political class don't seem to be on the same wavelength with the fed. They’re desiring about how much to spend, how much to deficit spend, and most of what they're doing is loans anyway, some long guarantees. But I watch the daily treasury statement and so far, up until Monday, they've only spent $80 billion into the economy more than they would have normally.

We should be on a war footing where they're not worried about spending too much. They should be worried about not spending enough, and they're not there yet. And so to me that says they haven't panicked enough. And so I don't think that this is the recovery.

DS: So you would, we did a round table, I think it's now about two weeks ago. And you had said in one of your answers that you were expecting $5 trillion in stimulus. And so I guess the two part question is, do you feel additional stimulus, I think you said? Do you still feel that we're going to get to that point and do you feel that this is, I suppose, this is merely, like you said, it's sort of floating, keeping the economy afloat. It's just -- is it enough to fill the plunge and GDP that we're expecting from the shutdown and the various repercussions?

NG: Yeah, I know that's a thing. I mean, I sort of -- I had looked at how much of the economy is going to be hit. And I figure we could have a 20% to 30% drop in GDP, but now for how long? I don't know. But I think that the immediate situation is going to be, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw 25% reduction in GDP in the short term. So I'm thinking, which is what happened during World War 2 as well. It happens faster now actually then during World War 2 because the whole world has shut down basically so much of their economy. like the service sector is dead, there's hardly a plane flying. Nobody's getting their hair cut and nobody's going to any kind of entertainment.

So it's really big and we've got $20 million new unemployed. That's a decade’s worth of employment growth wiped out in less than a month. So I would say that we should be on a war budget, is what we should be on, which means that you're not looking at how much you're spending, you’re looking at what do we need to spend and the government isn't there yet. The fed was on it. I guess they learned their lesson from 2008. The fed was right on it. They were going to save the banks and they're going to produce the currency for foreigners and everything they have -- grew by what 2 trillion, the SOMA, SOMA account grew by 2 trillion.

But that doesn't really get to the base of the economic pyramid that needs to be floated. That still hasn't happened. Now they're coming out with more, or they came out on yesterday, I guess with 480 something billion. Again, a lot of it is loans, which that's not as good because now -- what, you're going to saddle small business with loans, with debt. That's not it's a help, but it could be better. And they're already talking about another stimulus coming up. Like what number is that four or five, something like that.

And because they have to. And if they don't deliver the money and the checks haven't been delivered yet, those $1,200 that you were getting, that hasn't been delivered yet. The only part that's being delivered properly so far is unemployment payments, unemployment insurance. That has ramped up, but still, it's only about, I don't know, 15 billion or so. That's still not enough. That's not even going to maintain the economy where it was, never mind. People think this is a stimulus. This isn’t stimulus. This is bandaging. This is just trying to not go so far, so far down that we don't get back up again. And so I think we're going to have, we're going to probably get another 5 billion, and hopefully it's delivered to the base of the economic pyramid, individuals and small business.

DS: Well, you've talked about -- again in that interview you talked about the importance of small businesses. I think you raised time and again, and it's something markets can, as you said or not the economy, sometimes can get divorced from it, but could you just walk through more of that base of the pyramid, how you view it as so important to everything else in terms of it can get easy to get in the clouds of equity investing or fixed income investing and say, oh, but we've recovered. The fed is there as a backstop. Maybe they will eventually buy equities, et cetera. But could you walk through more of why it's so important that we get down to -- why investors should be thinking so much about the base of the pyramid and what that means for their investments over the years to come?

NG: Yeah. Well, like we said the market is not the economy, but the economy is kind of the scaffolding for the market. You can fly off, one way or the other on a joy ride, but eventually if the scaffolding isn't solid, you can't stay aloft. And 50% of employment, almost 50%, 47.5% of employment comes from small businesses. That's half the employment economy, comes from small business. And if you're not going to support what produces half of the employment, then it's like there's a whole bunch of dominoes lined up. The base of the pyramid is like the beginning of the dominos. So if individuals don't have sufficient income, they're not going to pay their rent. The property owners are going to get hit.

So if you don't deliver the money to the individual and to the small business, they're not going to be able to pay it up the line. Because the base of the economic pyramid is where all the wealth is actually created, that's where the wealth is created. That's where you have all the producers, to use an ecological analogy. You have a pyramid of numbers in ecology as well. And you have the base of it is the broadest. That's where the producers are. They're the ones that make the energy, make the food. And in economic terms, the base of the pyramid is where the wealth is actually created. It's where the producers are, the producers of goods and the producers of services are the base of the pyramid. And then the wealth flows up.

The whole trickle-down hypothesis was completely backwards, completely wrong. Wealth doesn't flow from the top down, wealth flows from the producers up. And so if you don't take care of the producers, you don't take care of the base of the pyramid, then it's like a domino effect, fall -- a house of cards, a house built on cards. You get the dominoes falling and they go all the way down all -- they go all the way up. And so we need to maintain the small businesses. They have to be viable. Once we get out of this, this is happening because it's been an alien invasion is basically what's happened. It's an alien invasion that came out of nobody's fault.

Perhaps having to close down the economy, somebody could take fault for that because if we didn't have just in time healthcare in so many countries, including Canada, including Italy, where you have just as -- you're only willing to pay to have just the right number of the minimum number of critical care beds. Nothing extra, you don't want to pay for anything that you don't need today. Well, this is the result of not having that because if you look at Germany for example, or Singapore, they had -- I think Germany has like eight critical care beds per thousand. Canada has 2.5. The US I think has 2.8. Japan had 12. Singapore had something like eight or nine as well.

Well they were able to absorb, more of the crises without having to close everything down because they had -- the idea of closing down the economy was to not overwhelm the healthcare system because there was spare capacity in the healthcare system. That's why we had to close it down as much as the alien invasion. That's what caused it. So we have to now pay to keep everybody at home, so that this doesn't turn into a biological disaster. And at the same time an economic disaster and they can do it.

They could do it if they weren't thinking about, oh, we don't want the deficit to be too big. Now is not the time to be worrying about that. Now's the time to be worrying about have we spent enough, have we spent what is required? And they're not doing that. And so that's another reason why I think the market has not started on its true recovery balance.

DS: So the last thing you had brought up to me, even as you're preparing for this, you brought up the, the alien invasion concept and the idea that the economy was humming. Let's say it was doing quite well in January and February. And you still believe that the economy, once we get out of this, will return to that trajectory. And I guess I wanted to just pull that out a little bit more because listening to you, you seemed fairly skeptical about how the governments, at least in the US, in Canada potentially more widely have responded.

So what is your belief right now as far as the ability to get back to that pre-COVID-19, pre-Coronavirus economy and when do you think that might happen? Like how are you thinking about that at this stage?

NG: Yeah, I mean like you said, the market and the economy were both, like you said, humming along doing really well. Before this alien invasion the market was on the verge from what my studies -- was on the verge of an upside breakout into the next major up leg, and a major up leg that for a variety of reasons, I believe will include a blowing of a tech bubble, a green tech bubble, that will rival the late 1990s. It was on the verge of doing that. And it would have done that by now. It would've -- it was on the verge. The Russell 2000 was within a couple of points of breaking out and that would have been the confirmation of that next up leg and those couple of points, it didn't make it when, because of this virus hitting.

So now the sinkhole that has opened up needs to be filled up, needs to be floated. Everybody needs to be floated across this thing. And the only entity capable of doing that is the treasury, is the monetary sovereign. It's the only one that has unlimited money. And so if they're doing it for the financial industry, the debt industry, and I have no problem with that. You need to keep a healthy debt industry. And if we hadn't been in such good shape, in January where the banking system -- like bank credit was expanding, all loans and leases of all kinds were expanding.

So the credit creation, we were deficit spending. They were on par to do 1.2 trillion of deficit spending without -- this is before the invasion. This is not -- this was just regular. That was all positive. That was all -- things were going gangbusters. This sinkhole, economic sinkhole that opened up was not because of any malfunctioning of the system. In '08 that was because of an internal malfunction. This isn't the case.

So we have to make sure that we preserve the strong economy that we had, at least as much of it as possible so that when we get past this biological threat, we can continue from where we were. How long it’s going to take will depend on how much the treasury delivers to the bottom of the pyramid to the base of the pyramid. And right now all we've had for the last six weeks is basically talk and arguments because the delivery. I see it. The delivery, they've only delivered about less than a $100 billion. That's it. That's all they've delivered to the economy. And that's not good enough.

DS: Really sets the stage -- like you said, we had news of a deal coming out for the next phase, but still unclear, where do we go from here and we have an election year. We have a lot of cross-currents here and so it'll be interesting to see how that plays out and then what the knock-on effect for our audience is investing and moving forward.

NG: So the worry is that this is not a V-shaped recovery yet. It looks like a V-shape, March 23rd it shot right up. But because of that one reason I gave, that's why it was March 23rd because they backstopped junk bonds. So if they're going to stop backstop junk bonds, hey, the way is clear. Well way it's clear, if you got something to grow and if you destroy small businesses and individuals, there's a knock on effect like crazy all the way up, all the way up and it's going to hit -- it will hit the stock market.

When you have Joe's Pizza, if Joe's Pizzeria, who employs 10 people needs to be funded through this, and they're not being funded through this, they're not even being funded through this with more debt because they never even got it, they never got to even get more debt. They did a second round. Maybe now, they'll get some more debt to help them across, which is still not ideal because that doesn't -- taking on more debt is sort of making you pay for something that was not your fault as a business.

And if you don't fund these guys -- you don't fund these individuals and these small businesses, if you don't fund Joe's Pizzeria, then you're going to have -- Joe's Pizzeria will become extinct. And then times 10 million of them across the country, with 10 employees each, who pay rent or mortgages, who won't pay rent or mortgages, which will affect the real estate and so on and so on. And so until I see that they're actually delivering, the Treasury is delivering money to where it's required, the base of the pyramid, I'm not convinced that this is the start of the real recovery. So that's where I stand.

DS: Okay. All right. So I've been speaking with Nick Gomez of ANG Traders. You can get his research under away from the herd. Again, unique analysis on the gold and equity markets and I think you've had a good sample of that. Nick, thank you so much for joining me. Best of luck, best wishes both health wise and as far as navigating this market and waiting to see what will happen here.

NG: Interesting times. Thank you, Daniel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.