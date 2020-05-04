Sprague Resources LP And The Dangers Of MLPs During Bear Markets

Income investors often find it hard to avoid downstream logistics MLPs due to the large distributions that they offer. Distribution yields in the high single- to low double-digits have been especially attractive in the low interest rate environment that has prevailed for more than a decade. As Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) recently demonstrated, though, MLPs also provide investors with a unique set of risks that can force large losses on them during bear markets such as the current one.

Sprague Resources LP is a wholesale supplier of energy products, primarily refined fuels but also natural gas, in the Northeast U.S. As a MLP the company passes its cash flows to investors in the form of a quarterly distribution. This distribution has experienced strong growth since it was first released in 2014, rising from $0.28/unit to $0.67/unit in 2018 on steady refined products demand (see figure).

Downstream MLPs are distinct from upstream MLPs in that the former benefit from the type of low energy price environment that has prevailed since late 2014. Whereas low energy prices can result in supply and throughput disruptions for upstream MLPs, those same low prices result in higher demand and throughput volumes for downstream MLPs. Sprague Resources LP easily outperformed the S&P 500 index on a total return basis during its first five years as an independent entity (see figure).

Conditions have changed rapidly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, however. The MLP's unit price has fallen by as much as 39% just in 2020 to date as the rollout of stay-at-home orders across the U.S. has caused refined products consumption to collapse. East Coast refiners have greatly reduced their utilization rates in response, limiting the MLP's access to refined products on the supply side (see figure). Finally, major Northeastern states such as New York have extended their stay-at-home orders until at least mid-May, ensuring that refined products demand will remain low for weeks, and possibly months, to come.

The good news for Sprague Resources LP is that the current unprecedented combination of supply and demand disruption is temporary. Lockdown orders will be lifted and people will return to energy-intensive lifestyles that approximate those that existed before the CCOVID-19 pandemic. A rational investor might consider the MLP's recent unit price decline to be an attractive opportunity to initiate or expand a long position as a result. Unfortunately for the MLP's current unitholders, however, its GP believes this to be the case as well.

On March 27, shortly after the MLP's unit price had reached a new all-time low, the company announced that it had received an "unsolicited" proposal from its sponsor Axel Johnson, Inc., which is in turn the owner of its GP, Sprague Resources Holdings, LLC, to purchase all outstanding common units of Sprague Resources, LP for $13/unit. The GP already owns a majority stake in the MLP (see table), making it probable that the buyout will move forward. (The offer will be evaluated by a conflicts committee comprised of members of the GP's board of directors.) To understand the ownership structure, it is worth quoting from the most recent 10-K filing in full:

"[R]eferences to “Sprague Resources,” the “Partnership,” “we,” “our,” “us,” or like terms, refer to Sprague Resources LP and its subsidiaries; references to our "General Partner" refer to Sprague Resources GP LLC; references to "Axel Johnson" or the "Sponsor" refer to Axel Johnson Inc. and its controlled affiliates, collectively, other than Sprague Resources, its subsidiaries and its General Partner; and references to "Sprague Holdings" refer to Sprague Resources Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson and the owner of our General Partner. Our General Partner is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson."

Source: Sprague Resources 10-K (2020). Common units shown as beneficially owned by Axel Johnson, Lexa International Corporation and Antonia Ax:son Johnson reflect common units owned by Sprague Holdings.

The announcement presented the buyout offer as a boon for investors, noting that $13/unit represented premiums of 14% and 7% over the MLP's 10-day and 30-day volume weighted unit price, respectively. Left unmentioned was the fact that the MLP's IPO was priced at $18/unit, and that the buyout price represents a 50% decline from the unit price's post-IPO high (see figure). The MLP's IPO in 2013 is therefore more properly viewed as a de facto bond offering in which investors earned a hefty yield but will ultimately receive only $0.72 for every dollar of face value when "the bond" comes due (i.e., when the buyout is completed). This is a great deal for the MLP, of course, although its long-term investors are likely to view the situation rather differently.

The primary reason that Sprague Resources LP is about to be bought out at a substantial discount to its IPO value is because of the GP's majority ownership stake. It is possible, but substantially less likely, that this situation would have developed had the GP held a minority stake instead. The Sprague Resources LP buyout therefore provides investors with a timely reminder of the two major risks that are inherent to all MLPs, but especially those that operate in the downstream sector.

The first risk is that the sponsor's self-interest will be different than the self-interest of a MLP's other investors. This risk is heightened when the sponsor is also the majority unitholder since that creates a power disparity between the sponsor and other unitholders. In the present situation the sponsor essentially sold high and bought low, causing the other unitholders to take the role of counterparties rather than fellow stakeholders.

The second is that the downstream energy sector is very volatile. While the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly unique, the effects of the response on the downstream sector's valuation have not been all that dissimilar to the effects of the Great Recession, or even the energy price collapse of early 2016 (the latter of which was ultimately beneficial to downstream entities). This volatility increases the likelihood that sponsors of downstream MLPs will find themselves in a position to essentially "close the loop" and buy back at a discount to the IPO price. At the same time, the long-term returns in the downstream sector that are driven by low prices ensure that such a reduced valuation is likely to be only temporary, increasing the incentive for the sponsor to initiate a buyout.

To be clear, none of this is to suggest that the sponsor and GP of Sprague Resources LP have done anything untoward with the buyout. The former's annual 10-K filings have always made a full and clear representation of the ownership structure and the sponsor's majority stake. Yield-hungry investors either overlooked the risks posed by the specific situation or found them to be an acceptable trade-off. Initial unitholders, if not subsequent investors, will still obtain a total return of 37% based on the buyout price of $13/unit due to the past distributions.

That being said, investors do need to be mindful of these risks by requiring substantial discounts to fair value from MLPs' units before initiating long positions. This margin of safety reflects the unique ways in which MLP unitholders with minority stakes can be locked into losses by a MLP's sponsor. While this risk exists for all equity investors, it is especially high for those who invest in downstream MLPs that are controlled by the sponsor. While it is too late for the minority unitholders of Sprague Resources LP to avoid guaranteed losses, those investors who have considered joining the recent rally (see figure) in other logistics and/or downstream MLPs such as Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Green Plains Partners (GPP), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), MPLX (MPLX), and PBF Logistics (PBF) should keep these risk factors in mind when making their valuation decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.