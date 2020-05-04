Continental Resources, Inc. Declares Force Majeure And Goes Into Hibernation

Although I currently do not expect CLR to file for bankruptcy (a bankruptcy call would be premature), the company is likely to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with an impaired balance sheet.

CLR is currently shutting down production, but must restart that production as soon as possible to service debt and meet other obligations; ramping up production to normal levels for the company will be very expensive.

CLR has a slender cash pile, and can no longer self-fund; it will be forced to tap into its bank credit lines and capital markets.

The WTI benchmark price of oil is well below the company's per barrel break even costs, and the company is completely unhedged.

CLR has a track record of profitability that unfortunately cannot be replicated in the current operating environment.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) stands out in the shale patch for its past ability to generate GAAP-compliant net profits. As one of the shale pioneers, the company has a first mover advantage and has the benefit of some of the best acreages in U.S. shale. Its costs per oil barrel equivalent are among the lowest in its U.S. shale extractor peer group.

Under current market conditions, CLR however faces an uphill battle and will experience severe distress through 2020. The company closed out its hedge book several months ago and entered the COVID-19 operating environment without the benefit of any oil price protection.

The company, through its lobby group the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, has called for a higher price of oil and pulled any available lever to achieve that result. It has lobbied for government assistance to, variously, impose tariffs on the Saudis and their U.S. bound oil, pressure the Russians and the Saudis into a compromise to cut production within the context of OPEC+, solicited production cut mandates in Texas and Oklahoma, and requested an investigation of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange after it quoted a negative price of oil.

Whether this tornado of lobbying activity will have a fruitful impact remains to be seen. Currently, the price of oil remains severely depressed, below the company's break-even costs.

The company has in fact begun to shut down. It has unilaterally rescinded production commitments with refiners, citing Force Majeure. Its oil wells in North Dakota are no longer flowing crude.

However, the company will not be able to hibernate unscathed through COVID-19. The company has no imminent debt maturities. In common with most U.S. shale producers, it is however highly leveraged.

CLR moreover depends on its current oil production not only to service debt but to maintain future production levels. Without assuming additional debt or otherwise resorting to the capital markets, the company will find it difficult to resume levels of production sufficient in scope to service its then existing debts, even if the price of oil improves.

This is a vicious cycle, and may crush the share price even if insolvency does not result.

Profitable in 2019 and 2018

An oddity in the troubled U.S. shale industry, CLR until recently appeared financially and operationally sound. In 2019, the company reported a GAAP-compliant net income of $775.641 million. 2019 was moreover not a one-off for the company. In 2018, the company was also profitable on a GAAP-compliant basis, reporting net income of $988.317 million.

This, in an industry where losses are routinely masked with non-GAAP metrics and profits are pushed off into the indefinite future as investors are bedazzled with a myriad of innovative drilling "efficiencies" that far too often don't manage to pan out.

Another criticism often leveled against the shale industry is that shale companies can be black holes for cash and are reliant on seemingly endless financing rounds. On an operating basis, CLR however generated plenty of cash in 2019 and 2018. In 2019, the company generated $3.116 billion in operating cash. In 2018, the company generated $3.456 billion in operating cash.

A shale critic would say that operating cash is not the correct metric that should be used in this context. Instead, we should look at net cash flows, after backing out financing items. Given the quick depletion rates of shale wells, the "investments" mentioned in the company's statement of cashflows (below) should perhaps more accurately be described as operating expenses.

If you take into account the cash flow impact from these "investments" as well as financing expenses, then cash flow for the company clearly would be negative. In 2018, the company finished the year with $282.7 million in cash. At year end 2019, it only had $39.4 million in hand, for a 12 month cash depletion rate of $243.3 million.

Be that as it may, all these numbers are merely informative as to the robustness of CLR when it walked into the COVID-19 pandemic. Current circumstances are too different from those prevailing in 2019 or 2018.

A Low Cost Shale Producer

CLR attributes its success to its ability to control costs. And this is true; CLR is a low-cost producer. Part of this success lies with the quality of its acreage and its first mover advantage. Unlike other shale companies, it entered the industry before the drilling booms that relegated other producers to overpriced or marginal assets. It is now the "#1" producer in the Bakken fields of North Dakota and in Oklahoma.

Financial discipline can moreover been seen in the company's per barrel costs, detailed below.

Thus, the company in 2019 had a production expense per barrel of oil equivalent of $3.58. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses (which include most drilling and extraction-related expenses) were $16.25 per barrel of oil equivalent. General and administrative expenses were $1.57 per barrel of oil equivalent. In addition, there is a production tax of 8.3% based on net crude oil and gas sales.

If you include financing expenses, CLR needs at a minimum around $30 per barrel to break even on a per barrel basis.

That price needs to be available on the marketplace at the moment that CLR pumps out its product, because CLR has no hedge book. Unlike many other shale drillers, its success or failure for the next few quarters will depend on two things: operational efficiency and market price for oil. There is no hedge book to act as a backstop; if either of these two wheels wobbles, the company will crater.

At prices under $30 a barrel for oil, CLR is pretty much digging itself into a hole with each additional barrel of oil produced.

Shifting Guidance, Followed by Force Majeure

CLR had initially (on February 26, 2020) set its production, operating cash flow, and capital expenditure guidance in reference to a price of oil of $55 per barrel WTI and $2.50 HH for gas. Capital expenditure would be approximately $2.65 billion and production would grow between 4% and 6%.

As mentioned above, CLR holds very little cash at hand. As of December 31, 2019, CLR held a mere $39.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. There is a big gap between this amount and the $2.65 billion in initially planned capital expenditures for 2020. The sale of the company's hydrocarbons, at the spot price since the company is unhedged, would finance its drilling programs.

But, the market did not cooperate. The COVID-19 lockdown triggered a collapse in demand for oil. The WTI benchmark began to swoon.

And so, on March 19, 2020, the company issued an updated production guidance. The company cut its 2020 capital budget by 55%, to $1.2 billion. The company announced that at this reduced capital budget level, it "expects to be cash flow neutral under $30 per barrel WTI."

It is not clear what exactly was meant by the latter statement. Whatever the case, the price of oil continued its brutal descent, and on April 7, 2020, the company issued a further updated guidance.

CLR would now cut production in April and May 2020 by 30%, thereby implementing (for itself) production cuts that the company had argued should be imposed by regulatory edict on a statewide basis in Texas and Oklahoma.

And then, the WTI price for crude went negative, charging producers for the storage costs of their unwanted product. The price trajectory for WTI crude is described below. This price trajectory is a nightmare for producers who depend for their cashflow on the spot price for crude. Currently, CLR has but a slender cushion of cash. Whether or not producers such as CLR will be forced to disburse negative prices is not necessarily the issue, although such eventuality would be a disaster for CLR as it would wipe out its cash.

At an oil price in the positive teens, CLR does not have the money to fund its capital expenditure programs. Without the benefit of vast ongoing drilling programs, CLR's production will crater. Without adequate production, CLR's cashflow will shrink precipitously even if the price of oil recovers. It would then take some time for the company to ramp up; it would not be immediate.

On April 24, 2020, according to press reports, CLR stopped all drilling and shut in most of its wells in the Bakken shale field of North Dakota, where CLR is the largest oil producer. The company has also sought to cancel sales contracts, and declared Force Majeure. Bakken crude the week of the press report was selling regionally at approximately $3 a barrel, well below the WTI benchmark.

CLR has not updated its guidance to reflect this latest development, but it was to be expected. At recent price levels, the company's per barrel variable costs of production are not being covered, let alone its sunk costs.

Debt Must Still Be Paid

CLR has substantial debts. As of year end 2019, the company had $5.324 billion in long-term debt. Total liabilities (including current and "other" liabilities) stood at $8.62 billion.

The average interest rate paid on the company's long-term debt was 4.5% as of year end 2019.

The company's debt maturities are described in the slide below. As can be seen, debt maturities start to loom in 2022, when $1.1 billion becomes due. In 2023, an additional $1 billion becomes due.

Without the benefit of an aggressive drilling program and high oil prices, it is unclear how the company can make good on its upcoming maturities. The company has traditionally relied on its production to self-fund (to a large extent, at least) its drilling programs. These programs are now operating at a steep loss, and the company is shutting production down. To restart them, the company will need to tap into resources outside of the company.

Conclusion

CLR is experiencing distress but has the benefit of quality assets and tremendous resources, albeit with no all-important oil price hedges.

To clarify, I do not think that CLR will go bankrupt. It may, of course, but I hope this will not happen. If CLR were to go bankrupt, it would be an earthquake in the shale industry. Independent oil and gas oil producers would be swallowed by integrated oil and gas concerns, or underperforming assets just left to wilt. A bankruptcy call for CLR should in any event not be made now, as it would be premature. In 2021, when the company should have emerged from "shut in" mode, we will be able to reassess its prospects.

These are extraordinary times, and 2020 will be very tough for CLR. Investors are likely to be shocked by distressing financial results this quarter and for the remainder of the year.

The company is unlikely to be profitable before mid-2021. Its production levels are plummeting and may plummet further. The company is no longer in a position to self-fund. The company will soon deplete the little cash it has on hand, if it has not done so already, and will be forced to tap into its previously untapped revolving bank credit line (subject to whatever covenants or restrictions that may apply).

This is $1.5 billion of liquidity, which the company must access to service existing debt, to fund ongoing drilling and production, and to restart the production that has been shuttered. In 2021, the company's cashflows will need to swell prodigiously to make up for the "lost" year of 2020.

The revolving credit line will probably be insufficient to right the company's ship. The company in all likelihood will be forced to take up additional debt (or otherwise tap the capital markets), in excess of any amounts it must roll over in 2022. When CLR emerges from the COVID-19 mess, its balance sheet will be impaired.

I do not think an investment in CLR's common stock is under current circumstances a sound investment. There are far too many uncertainties, primary among which is the company's inability to self-fund and its reliance on fickle capital markets for much needed liquidity.

Investors would do better to go down the capital structure, and look at the company's bonds, which have recently traded at an attractive discount to par. Or, they should instead invest in the common stock of integrated oil and gas companies. If they must invest in shale, they should turn to producers with a hedged book.

Otherwise, further declines in the price of the common stock of CLR can be anticipated. We are not yet done with the downward trajectory, seen below. My guess is that we may see the stock price dip to $1 before the year is out.

Unless, of course, the federal government intervenes and bails out the shale industry (which may well happen), in which case all bets are off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.