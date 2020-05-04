S&P 500 4,000

Forewarning, this will be a highly technical article based on fundamental valuation and math. I love this sort of thing, but I understand that not everyone feels the same, so sorry if that's you.

Please when reading this article ignore any market noise (i.e. anything anyone on CNBC, Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch, etc.) and focus only on the numbers.

Intro - Market Backdrop & Personal Thoughts

Prior to COVID, we were at all-time market highs. Unemployment was at all-time lows, anemic wage growth was finally beginning to improve, and everyone continued to turn a blind eye to ever increasing debt levels. The Federal Reserve opted to maintain low-interest rates, even after a decade long bull market thereby encouraging moral hazard among corporations. Moral hazard came largely in the form of unwise share repurchases. By this I mean, cheap debt and low-volatility incentivized corporations to use leverage to repurchase shares at a premium. This left corporate balance sheets badly exposed to any increase in interest rates or volatility via a market shock. I'm going to avoid the term "Black-Swan" here because a global pandemic is technically a high-probability event.

Tail-risk was further exacerbated by ever increasing passive flows into equities and low-yielding high-risk debt (oxymoron?). Furthermore, the proliferation of second-order derivatives and machine-trading ensured any market shock would crush asset prices in a "fast and furious" manner.

One more point I'll make before getting off my soap box. The lack of measurable inflation in the market (measured by CPI), confounded economists and encouraged sustained low-interest rates. In my opinion, we've been in a highly inflationary environment for years. This "missing inflation" can easily found within inflated asset prices. The question is, will the Federal Reserve and policy makers come to their senses and allow market growth to be driven by organic means? In my opinion, no. Even if they wanted to, I think we've crossed the point of no return by this point, and exogenous factors are enforcing the status quo.

Considering my pessimism, you may be wondering why I'm arguing that we will reach all-time highs. I'll get into that, but I doubt you'll like the valuation drivers.

Valuation Framework: Discounted Cash Flows

Note: You're more than welcome to skip this section, but it's important that I lay out my framework and assumptions.

The value of the market is equivalent to the sum of its expected cash flows discounted back to the present. Analysts will create a "DCF" or discounted cash flow model based on their own assumptions about future growth and an appropriate discount rate. This is the basis of essentially all corporate finance and valuation. The formula is expressed below:

Valuation Inputs - S&P 500

Timing N - Depends on what is being valued, typically analysts use a 5-year model for the S&P 500, so that's what I'll use.

- Depends on what is being valued, typically analysts use a 5-year model for the S&P 500, so that's what I'll use. Cash Flow CF - The appropriate way to calculate cash flow from the S&P 500 is debated. I'm going to assume: Cash Flow = Earnings x Cash Payout % Cash Payout = Expected Dividends + Buybacks

- The appropriate way to calculate cash flow from the S&P 500 is debated. I'm going to assume: Discount Rate - We're valuing the market itself, so our expression is shortened to Rf (risk-free rate) + ERP (Equity Risk Premium) Risk-Free Rate (NYSE:RF) = most recent 10-year treasury (found on Treasury.gov) Equity Risk Premium (very debated) I calculate this by goal seeking an implied market neutral rate (I assume the current value of the index is correct) I'll later assume a long-term equity risk premium of 5%

We're valuing the market itself, so our expression is shortened to Rf (risk-free rate) + ERP (Equity Risk Premium) Terminal Value Terminal year cash return / (risk-free rate + equity-risk premium - long-term growth rate)



Pre-COVID Valuation

With a framework established, I'll start by valuing the market prior to the COVID shock. As of February 10, 2020, the index was around 3,350. LTM base year earnings were 163.0 and dividends + buybacks were 146.3. This implies a cash return % of ~90%. Cash returns have increased over the past 10 years, driven primarily by stock buybacks.

Earnings were expected to grow ~3.2% over the next 5 years, and the 10-year was at 1.56%. In my opinion, recent growth (as well as expected future growth) was driven largely by the cheap cost of borrowing (thanks to) an accommodative Federal Reserve. For reference, the 10-year treasury (long-term) is generally closer to 3-4%. I'll also, assume that cash return % reverts to a long-term average of ~95%. With those inputs, we can then back into an implied Equity Risk Premium using a market neutral approach.

Implied Equity Risk Premium = 5.03%

5-Year Market Neutral DCF Valuation

Market-Neutral Present-Day Valuation

2020E earnings will drop significantly in relation to previous estimates. I'll assume that cash return to investors (i.e. dividends and buybacks) will drop to 85% as companies reduce cash outflows to shore up balance sheets. From 2021 to 2024 earnings will rebound rapidly as a COVID subsides, consumer spending increases, and residual government stimulus boosts corporate performance. Long-term cash return will revert to 95% and 2024E earnings will rebound 100% to pre-COVID estimates. This rebound will be boosted by sustained low-interest rates and extremely cheap borrowing costs. See estimates below.

Market Neutral Implied Equity Risk Premium = 5.88%

Base Case Valuation

With those estimates in mind, let me make some assumptions.

Assumption 1: The long-term risk-free rate will remain suppressed around 50bps. The Fed will continue to provide unprecedented monetary stimulus throughout the COVID crisis, and the massive debt load will make future rate increases unlikely

The long-term risk-free rate will remain suppressed around 50bps. The Fed will continue to provide unprecedented monetary stimulus throughout the COVID crisis, and the massive debt load will make future rate increases unlikely Assumption 2: As COVID subsides, volatility will decrease thereby lowering the equity risk premium. Additionally, artificially suppressed rates will discourage investing in low-yield instruments and encourage flows into risk assets such as equities. Ultimately, pre-COVID asset price inflation will accelerate, leading to all-time market highs

S&P 4,000 Case

COVID will subside and unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus will lead to one of the greatest market recoveries of all-time. Earnings will decline 30% in 2020E before rebounding rapidly in 2021 and 2022, 50% and 25% respectively. In 2023 earnings growth will begin to taper, and by 2024, earnings will essentially remain flat. Future growth will remain anemic.

Thoughts

Ignore the noise for a second and focus on the math. Short-term earnings aren't impactful. Catastrophic news/data may even help the market because it could lead to even more stimulus and discount rate suppression. I added a value % to help illustrate this point. Look at 2020E's contribution to present value. 2.3%. Terminal value is what is important here given the % of present value it constitutes. Terminal value essentially measures hope; hope that long-term earnings will rebound and perhaps surpass initial estimates as the world rebuilds post-pandemic.

I would like to note, as big tech companies continue to grow (making up an outsized portion of the S&P 500), the growth expectation of the S&P will increasingly reflect the sky-high growth multiples of these giants. Tech companies are also valued largely on hope, and it seems reasonable that they will drive an outsized amount of growth in the index.

Conclusion

If the market rally feels "wrong", you're not alone. A market rally amidst a global pandemic is off putting; However, I believe there is a good chance the rally may continue. In my opinion, the post-COVID market will be dominated by discussions of Federal Reserve moral hazard, the value of the dollar, out of control debt, and the continued proliferation of tech sector monopolization.

With that in mind, I ask every reader to challenge my assumptions. I'm calling this a strawman argument for a reason, and I would love to discuss what I might be missing. Any one of my assumptions could end up being wildly wrong, thereby dramatically skewing the valuation.

At this point, no one can know where the market is going because there is simply too much uncertainty. Don't believe anyone (including me) who tells you where we are headed because they do not know. I simply hope this article provides a return to fundamentals where we can argue actual numbers rather than the latest talking points from CNBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.