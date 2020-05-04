GDX Weekly: Balance Early Week Before A Failed Breakdown Through Key Support

A sell-side breakdown through key support to 31.31s in Thursday’s auction resulted in buy excess as the breakdown failed into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving GDX's price action.

The highest probability path was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 34.31s as resistance. Balance developed, 34.21s-32.83s, into mid-week as buyers trapped repeatedly at/near balance highs. A sell-side breakdown of key support, 32.26s, developed in Thursday's trade as price discovery lower developed to 31.31s. Sellers trapped there as buy excess formed and the breakdown failed, driving price higher ahead of Friday's close, settling at 33.29s.

27 April-01 May 2020:

This week's auction saw buyers trap, 33.96s, as a sell excess formed in Monday's auction. Last week's late sellers held the auction as rotation lower developed, 32.93s, as balance ensued and buyers once again trapped, 33.86s/33.71s, into Monday's close. Rotational trade continued in Tuesday's trade as buyers trapped, 33.78s/33.65s, into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as rotation lower developed to 32.82s, testing balance support in Wednesday's auction. A small buy excess formed there as the balance low held and rotation higher developed to 34.07s as buying interest emerged, 33.86s-34.05s, into Wednesday's close. Wednesday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as rotation lower developed again in Thursday's trade before a sell-side breakdown ensued, achieving a stopping point, 32.15s, as buying interest emerged into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 31.31s, early in Friday's auction. Sellers trapped there amidst buy excess, halting the selloff. Aggressive price discovery higher ensued back through the breakdown area to 33.39s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 33.29s.

This week's auction saw balance develop as buyers trapped before the corrective phase continued to 31.31s from the April high, 34.74s. Within the larger context, the pullback develops amidst a larger buy-side breakout attempt through 31.84s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to key resistance, 34s-34.31s. The market continues to seek resistance in a process called price discovery. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this resistance would target the key supply clusters overhead, 35.50s-38.70s/44.10s-47.50s. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this cluster would target key demand clusters below, 32s-31.31s/24s-23s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side barring failure of 31.84s as support. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias is buy-side barring failure of 31.84s as support.

Looking under the hood of GDX, we see that based on one year's data, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) have contributed substantially to the recent rally (1,218bps and 1,300bps, respectively). This duo represents approximately 30% of the entire GDX.

As go Newmont and Barrick, so goes GDX.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Gold Miners Sector Bullish Percent Index, continues the historic breadth trend higher following the historic collapse of March. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have exhibited a similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Gold stocks' breadth continues to grind higher in the extreme bullish area, implying caution is warranted in the near-term as April's rally is becoming extended despite a bullish market structure.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.