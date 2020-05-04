Resolute Mining: Avoid The Laggards

It's been a bifurcated start to the year for the mining stocks (GDX) with some stocks emerging from the mid-March crash stronger than ever, and others limping out of the carnage unable to gain much traction. Unfortunately, for Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) investors, the stock is in the latter group, sporting a negative 25% return year-to-date, and being one of the few gold producers below its 200-day moving average. While the company's recent Ravenswood asset sale bolsters the balance sheet, the company still has one of the weakest balance sheets among ASX-listed gold producers, and some of the worst costs. Based on the company's industry-lagging costs and position as a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer based solely out of Africa, I believe the stock to be an Avoid. A rising tide in the form of the gold price (GLD) may lift all boats, but I see Resolute as a market performer at best. All figures are based in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Resolute Mining is a lesser-known gold miner, given that it trades predominantly on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX], and the stock has been one of the few Australian gold producers to put up a lethargic year-to-date performance. Not only is the stock struggling to secure a positive return in 2020, unlike many of the ASX-listed gold miners, but it's down over 25% year-to-date. One reason for the underperformance compared to its peers is the company's combination of industry-lagging costs and unfavorable operating jurisdictions. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Resolute released its Q1 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 110,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of US$1,007/oz. The company has updated its FY-2020 guidance to annual gold production of 430,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $980/oz, a significant drop from the prior guidance of 500,000 ounces at $980/oz provided initially. The considerable reduction in guidance is related to the sale of the company's Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia for up-front payments of A$100 million and the potential for another A$200 million based on the four-year average gold price and the investment outcomes of Ravenswood for the suitor. While some investors may be applauding the Ravenswood sale, which certainly was a prudent move given the Australian mine's exorbitant costs of $1,356/oz in FY-2019, the deal has lowered the company's production and downgraded its status as a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer following the sale. This has hurt Resolute's rating vs. peers, given that one of the company's redeeming qualities as a partially Australian based producer has been removed. We can see how the company stacks up with its peers below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Resolute Mining is ranked 34th out of 54 gold producers for all-in sustaining costs based on FY-2020 guidance of $980/oz and ranked 40th out of 54 gold producers based on all-in sustaining costs of $1,090/oz in FY-2019. Therefore, assuming the company manages to meet its guidance of $980/oz, the best case is that it will be ranked in the bottom half of its peer group from a cost standpoint. Previously, this ranking in the bottom half of gold producers was not a huge deal as the company was ranked as a Tier-2 producer with some of its production coming from a top-ranked jurisdiction, Australia. The company's peers were names like Iamgold (IAG), OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), and other Tier-2 producers with relatively high costs, which come in above the industry average of $980/oz. However, this shift in Resolute's jurisdiction from Tier-2 to Tier-3 has given the company new peers like Golden Star Resources (GSS), and Eldorado Gold (EGO). Companies in this group typically command much lower multiples than peers based on riskier jurisdictions, and unattractive cost profiles compared to peers.

(Source: Author's Chart)

This is a negative development for shareholders as Resolute will need to bring its costs much lower to receive similar re-rating potential than it did in the past, or acquire an asset in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Given the company's weaker balance sheet compared to most ASX-listed gold producers, growth by acquisition does not seem to be an option currently, with the company's net debt of $212 million. As we can see from the chart above, the company is currently ranked 10th out of 12 gold producers based on last year's all-in sustaining costs of $980/oz and will move up to a rank of 9th assuming the company can meet guidance. Unfortunately, unless the company can get costs down below $900/oz, which would be more than 5% below the African gold producer average of $960/oz, we will likely see some compression in the company's valuation multiple, which may weigh on the upside here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we circle back to the balance sheet below, the most recent quarterly report noted that Resolute has net debt of $212 million, and we can see that it's one of the least attractive gold producers from a financial standpoint listed on the ASX currently. While a net debt position of $212 million for an intermediate gold producer is by no means unattractive, it does suggest that growth through acquisition to regain its prior multiple won't be easy in the near future. Considering the after-tax net loss of $113 million in FY-2019, the company has some work to do and will need a strong gold price to begin materially improving its balance sheet and flip back to a net cash position.

(Source: Company Presentation) (Source: Company Presentation)

The one redeeming quality worth mentioning is that the company's Syama Gold Mine in Mali has the most advanced mining system in the world, according to the company, with autonomous drilling, autonomous haulage, autonomous truck navigation, and autonomous loading & dumping. This not only has a positive effect on costs and productivity, but it significantly reduces the company's lost-time injury frequency rate [LTIFR], the new solar hybrid power station should contribute to 40% energy savings going forward at Syama. Therefore, while the company is guiding for 260,000 ounces at $960/oz at Syama in FY-2020, it would not be unreasonable to expect all-in sustaining costs to drop below $900/oz long term here once construction is complete. This would allow the company's company-wide all-in sustaining costs to come down closer to $900/oz, though it's still early to assume this is a guarantee. The first goal for the company is getting costs below $1,000/oz this year, and then we can worry about a $900/oz all-in sustaining cost target. Let's see what the technical picture is suggesting:

(Source: Tradingview.com)

As we can see from the chart above of Resolute Mining, the stock continues to trade in a wide and sloppy base for the past several years, and the stock has not broken out like many of its peers have. Besides, the stock remains below its 20-month moving average (teal line), which also suggests the stock is lagging its peers. This is because we currently have more than 80% of the Gold Miners Index above its 20-month moving average, and any stocks below this critical moving average are not as desired by buyers currently. Ideally, to fix this issue, investors are going to want to see Resolute Mining get back above the A$1.30 level on a monthly close.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Moving to a chart comparing Resolute Mining to the gold price, we can also see significant underperformance, with the ratio of Resolute Mining to gold in a clear downtrend. Ideally, to break this downtrend, we are going to need to see Resolute Mining give up ground grudgingly if the gold price does correct, or Resolute Mining break out of its large base above A$1.70. Until either of these two things happen, the stock will most likely continue to be a laggard in the sector, and there's little use in holding miners that are underperforming the gold price. In my opinion, in order to justify the risk of holding an individual miner, we want to own producers that are consistently outperforming their peers, or at a bare minimum, gold. When it comes to Resolute Mining, this is not the case currently.

While Resolute Mining is not a serial laggard in the sector like McEwen Mining (MUX), Coeur Mining (CDE), and Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF), Resolute's all-in sustaining costs and jurisdictional downgrade may weigh on the stock short term. Based on the company's industry-lagging margins and less favorable operating jurisdictions, I see the stock as an Avoid for the time being. This does not mean the stock won't head higher if we see continued strength in the gold price, but it does mean that there are a dozen better options out there where investors would be wiser to park their money.

