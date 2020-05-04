PV Crystalox Solar: Why This Liquidation Play Is A Pass

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker PVCS.

Note: The company reports some figures in EUR and some in GBP. I’ve used a conversion factor GBP/EUR of 1.15.

Investment thesis

PV Crystalox Solar plc (OTC:PVCRF) has historically been a supplier to the global solar photovoltaic industry but is currently operating in cash conservation mode and returning cash to shareholders. This is a liquidation play with too many risk factors, which are hard to estimate the odds of.

About PV Crystalox Solar plc

PV Crystalox Solar was listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2007. The company was one of the first to develop multi-crystalline technology on an industrial scale and was a highly specialized supplier to the world’s leading solar cell manufacturers. Due to intense price-competition, mainly from Chinese companies, the solar photovoltaic industry has been very tough since 2011. The company chose to significantly reduce its production capabilities in 2017 and closed the production facilities in the United Kingdom. In 2018 the company terminated multi-crystalline silicon wafer production in Germany as well.

Following a review of the strategic alternatives for the future of the company, in February 2019 the company concluded that returning a large proportion of available cash was in the best interests of shareholders rather than the pursuit of acquisitions. On 21 June 2019, the company returned 0.24 GBP per share to shareholders. In total 38.5 MGBP were returned to shareholders. The capital returned represented about 93% of the company's market cap at the time.

The company has continued reviewing strategic alternatives and has concluded that the best alternative is to return more capital to shareholders, selling the remaining business, and canceling the company's listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Return of capital

The company is expecting further receipts relating to a historic settlement of a wafer supply contract with a customer that did not fulfill its obligations. The company has already collected receipts of 8.5 MEUR in aggregate in 2014 and 2016 from this customer. Further cash collection of approximately 1 MEUR is anticipated during the next two years. 0.9 MEUR of this amount is expected to be collected before the end of Q2 2020. This receipt is not certain to be collected and has thus not been recorded as a receivable in the financial statements at 31 December 2019. Since two major payments have already been done by the customer previously, I still think it is reasonable to expect that the receipt will be collected.

If the collection of the 0.9 MEUR is successful, the intention of the company is to return a maximum of 2 MGBP to shareholders through a tender offer. If the 0.9 MEUR payment is not received, the return to shareholders will be reduced by this amount. The cash return is expected to be completed before the end of Q3 2020.

The remaining business

The remaining operating business unit of the company is PV Crystalox Solar Silicon GmbH, based in Erfurt, Germany. In 2019, the board reached the conclusion that a transformation of the manufacturing operation in Germany would be preferable to the closure of the business. The transformation of the remaining business means that focus is shifted from the solar cell industry while building upon the company’s wire sawing expertise to the cutting of non-silicon materials (glass, fused silica, alumina, and other ceramics). The target market is made up of the optical, medical, and semiconductor industries in Germany.

As part of the transformation, the operational facilities have been downsized and consolidated. About 20 people are currently employed by the company in Germany. Some silicon wafering capabilities have been kept, as limited contract wafering is periodically carried out for a solar cell customer in Germany.

Successful trials have been carried out in the cutting of different non-silicon materials. Some of the trials have resulted in regular contracting business with several customers. The financial performance has however been below expectations. The company has suffered from a slowdown in the semiconductor industry during 2019. The company was only able to produce revenues of 0.5 MEUR during 2019, resulting in EBIT of -2.5 MEUR.

The ultimate objective is a sale to a third party or a transfer of the business to the existing management team.

Potential tax issue

A huge uncertainty is a potential tax liability. I quote from a press release issued by the company on 19 March 2020:

In the prior years, other income was received into PV Crystalox Solar Silicon (PVCSS), the German subsidiary company, from its customer in settlement of all claims and obligations relating to the wafer supply contract and arbitration award. As a result of this contractual breach and the fact that physical delivery of wafers was foregone, PVCSS did not purchase the agreed silicon block quantities from Crystalox Limited. As compensation for the shortfall in block volumes a settlement was paid to Crystalox Limited. The group is in discussions with the German tax authorities regarding this onward settlement and it is possible that this will result in a higher tax liability, up to a maximum of €1.9 million, due to different tax rates in the two jurisdictions and tax attributes available for offset. Management consider it probable that their position will ultimately be accepted by the tax authorities and have therefore not recorded a provision. It is probable that the group will incur legal and professional fees as a result of defending the position but, given the early stage of the dispute, it is not possible to meaningfully quantify those costs that may be incurred at the date of the financial statements.

If the company fails to defend its position, it would severely impact the balance sheet of the company. The sale of the remaining business will most likely not be completed until the tax liability dispute has been resolved.

Cost-cutting efforts

The company is implementing various measures to reduce overheads and cut costs. Non-executive director salaries were reduced by 50% from January 2020. Similar reductions are planned for the CEO and CFO during the year. The UK office will also be closed during the year.

Valuation

The company has a strong balance sheet, with a net current asset value of 7.5 MEUR. The majority of NCAV is made up of 6.8 MEUR of cash. The company expects the levels of net cash outflows to remain low, and management states that there is sufficient cash to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months from March 2020. The operating cash flow for 2019 was -3.5 MEUR.

I wouldn't ascribe much value to the remaining business operations, but let us assume that the net current asset value is a fair estimate of the value of the company. 2019 was a rough year for the remaining business due to the transformation of the business as well as industry headwinds. Given the difficult market conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic, I don't expect much revenue growth. I still think that the burn rate will come down due to cost-cutting and reduced overhead costs. My optimistic estimate is that the operating cash flow for 2020 will be -2.5 MEUR, and my pessimistic estimate is that we will see the same operating cash flow as of 2019 with -3.5 MEUR.

The return of capital expected to be completed before the end of Q3 2020 will be in the range of 2 MGBP and 1.2 MGBP, depending on the collection of the customer settlement payment. My understanding is that the outcome is binary, where the customer either pays the full amount or nothing at all.

The risk of incurring a higher tax liability of up to a maximum of 1.9 MEUR is difficult to assess.

The pessimistic case:

Net current asset value beginning of 2020 7.5 MEUR Operating cash flow -3.5 MEUR Tax liability -1.9 MEUR Customer settlement payment 0 MEUR Net current asset value end of 2020 2.1 MEUR

The optimistic case:

Net current asset value beginning of 2020 7.5 MEUR Operating cash flow -2.5 MEUR Tax liability 0 MEUR Customer settlement payment 0.9 MEUR Net current asset value end of 2020 5.9 MEUR

To simplify the calculations, I've kept the planned return of capital as part of the net current asset value.

The current market cap is 3.1 MGBP, corresponding to 3.6 MEUR. Since I can’t estimate the odds of the tax liability or the customer settlement payment occurring, I’ll simply assign a 50% chance to each outcome. I’ll do the same for the cash burn, which I approximate with the expected operating cash flow. This results in an expected net current asset value of 4 MEUR. The upside is 11% based on the current valuation.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the upside is too limited considering the many uncertainties related to my estimates. In addition to the risk factors discussed above, there are additional risks as well. Will there be any potential buyers of the remaining business? My expectation is that the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the number of potential buyers. This could lead to a much longer time-frame than the one I base my analysis on, which is the completion of a deal by the end of the year. This would imply further cash burn over a longer time period. It might also be too optimistic to expect a buyer to pay a price near the net current asset value for a business with a high cash burn.

In addition to the business-related uncertainties, there are also other risks to consider as an investor. There is a currency risk related to both GBP and EUR if your home currency is USD. Trading costs associated with the U.K. stamp duty reserve tax and a small daily volume should also be considered. I have decided not to buy the stock at the current price.

