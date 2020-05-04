AT&T: Why HBO Max Will Not Hurt Netflix

As an investor, I can't think of two better stocks to own than AT&T and Netflix.

While consumers have more choice than ever, they'll probably have to pay more than ever to get everything they want.

If Netflix hadn't positioned itself so well since the 2013 House of Cards launch, HBO Max would likely put it out of business.

Here's what Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings had to say about Disney's (DIS) Disney+ launch on Netflix's most recent earnings conference call:

I've been so impressed with the Disney+ execution. Over 20 years of watching different businesses, incumbents, like Blockbuster and Walmart and all these companies, I've never seen such a good execution of the incumbent learning the new way and mastering it. And then to have them achieve over 50 million in 6 months, it's stunning. So to see both the execution and the numbers line up, my hats off to them. Are we taking up our kids and family content and animation? You bet. And we're both going to do great work.

It's what Hastings said just after heaping praise on Disney that deserves more attention:

And then there's a bunch more services coming to market. I think it's great, obviously, for the consumer to be able to have all these options. There's nothing we can do about any of them nor about video gaming nor about YouTube or any of the other competitors for time. So what we do is just try to figure out how do we have the best service we can kind of steady every day, solid execution, and then we'll get part of consumers' viewing. No one's going to get it all. And it's working out very well for us. So honestly, internally, we mostly say don't focus on the competitors, focus on our service, how do we make it better and better. And that served us very well.

In a recent Seeking Alpha article, I apologized to Sirius XM (SIRI) and its shareholders. However, I probably owe the biggest apology of all to Hastings. While I wasn't always bearish (see the bullish call I made in the summer of 2012), I was, without doubt, one of the original Netflix bears. What I got wrong and what I got right back in the days of navigating the NFLX battleground helps inform much of what's happening today as AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia prepares to launch HBO Max later this month.

In 2012 or 2013, HBO Max would have been a Netflix killer. Part of the narrative I would have used at that time to build my argument holds true today. Netflix blew another part of it out of the water. It's where I was dead wrong. And it's exactly why no streaming service - be it Disney+ or HBO Max - will, at the present moment, harm Netflix much, if at all.

But that doesn't mean I'm down on AT&T. HBO Max will probably set subscriber records, both in terms of how many subscribers it secures and how quickly users signup at or right after the May 27 launch.

Source: Author

Walk in any direction from the iconic corner of Sunset and Cahuenga in Hollywood and you'll see real estate Netflix occupies or will soon occupy.

Where Netflix Was Right

In the 2012-2013 and thereabouts time frame, I was a big proponent of HBO. I still am. The difference is seven years ago I thought HBO's strategic position would ultimately render Netflix, at the very least, way less successful than it has been. At times I argued HBO would leave Netflix for dead. I was dead wrong.

Netflix created an original programming powerhouse. That's what made the company successful. End of story.

Netflix now owns Hollywood as much as, if not more than every single other media company in town. I live a few exits off of the 101 freeway from a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles where Netflix either occupies or will occupy massive swaths of real estate. It's impressive. Netflix is part of an urban renaissance presently taking place along Sunset between the 101 and Cahuenga Boulevard. As someone who studied urban planning intensely and loves Los Angeles with equal intensity, I'm thrilled to witness what's taking place. It's truly a beautiful thing.

There's no question in my mind that Hastings - and his right hand man, Ted Sarandos (sorry to you as well, Ted) - saw the writing on the wall that I'll detail in the next section of this article. He knew the existential threat Netflix faced during this phase of its growth. That's why he went all-in on developing original programming. Netflix not only needed original programming, but it needed it to be wildly successful for the company to survive in the new content distribution world that was coming.

The only surprise is that it took so long to come. Why did Disney, Time Warner, and others wait so long to do what they're now finally doing? Had they acted earlier or had the large media companies been, say, more aggressive with Hulu they would have at least made life tougher for Netflix. At this point, it's too late. Netflix no longer needs the big content providers. Netflix is a large content provider.

If you can't stop and shake the hands of Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos from six feet away, you lack the emotional intelligence they both clearly possessed when guys like me relentlessly bashed them.

Where I Was Right

All of that said, I was right about one thing. But it's one thing Hastings knew all along, even though he would never admit it at the time. In fact, I recall asking him about this on a Netflix conference call. He deftly deflected my question.

In the early days of Netflix (it's a testament to the company's success that I'm making that statement deep into 2020), the company didn't have original programming. And it wasn't certain, even after House of Cards, if it would ever be successful with its originals. So, to offer a compelling slate of programming to subscribers, Netflix needed third-party content. And it paid a ton of money to license it.

The big content providers - typically slow to innovate - had no problem licensing a large chunk of their content given how much Netflix was willing to pay. In some respects, it made a lot of sense. By selling content to Netflix, you create and maintain a new stream of revenue for your company. Additionally, putting old seasons of shows on Netflix helped bring viewers to current seasons.

But, as I argued incessantly throughout the early-to-mid 2010s, this model wasn't going to last. Even though the big media companies have always been slow to innovate, their inability to devise their own standalone streaming services took forever. They rode the Netflix licensing revenue train for quite some time. It was actually quite embarrassing. You have to hand it to HBO for not licensing its shows to Netflix.

Finally, the big media companies decided to take control of their own programming and offer it direct to consumers via their own streaming platforms. We're seeing that come to its most significant head ever with the success of Disney+ and the almost definite forthcoming success of HBO Max.

The difference between now and 5-10 years ago is that Netflix is well-positioned to not only face, but thrive amid this challenge. And Netflix can do this, by and large, because of one thing - the quantity and quality of their original programming. Hastings knew Netflix needed an endless number of originals to survive. That's why he gave Sarandos free reign to write probably one of Hollywood's most impressive stories ever when it comes to content.

The Best Bad Deal For Consumers Ever

Going back to the second quote from Hastings.

As you might know (or can find out here) I double as a bartender and general manager of a Los Angeles craft cocktail bar. I love the practice of hospitality, particularly within the context of the essential social experiences bars provide. In the world of craft cocktails there's nothing better than a concentration of other great restaurants and bars clustering nearby.

In fact, the one complaint I have about the location of the bar I run is that there aren't enough other similar establishments within walking distance. I'm happy to see the ones that do exist, have recently opened, and had planned to open soon. I hope the global pandemic hasn't completely derailed these plans.

Because having other craft cocktail bars as well as mid- to high-end restaurants within walking distance creates a synergy that's more than healthy competition for an incumbent. It turns the neighborhood into a more walkable stretch that draws foot traffic that might otherwise shun our street for areas with a higher concentration of restaurants and bars. It's always nice to have people want to stay at your bar forever, but there's nothing wrong with having good answers to the question where should we go next? If the stretch of Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles where I work turns into something resembling Bourbon Street, I'll be thrilled.

The present streaming landscape looks a lot like Bourbon Street. It's the equivalent of a streaming bar crawl. You can conceivably go from Netflix to YouTube (GOOG)(GOOGL) to Disney+ and, soon, HBO Max in one night without breaking a sweat. But think about it, the way these services have coalesced, consumers have more choice than ever, but they could quite possibly pay more for these choices than ever. Cutting the cord used to mean saving a ton of money. That's no longer the case.

Many households will look something like this:

Netflix @ $12.99 to $15.99 / month

Disney+ @ $6.99 / month

HBO Max @ $14.99 / month

Some other service @ $9.99 / month

A premium sports package @ $149.99 / yearly

Do the math and you're looking at a monthly entertainment spend of $57.50. I'm probably being conservative, given that I'm not much of a television watcher and that's the number I come in at. And I didn't even include my Sirius XM (SIRI), Pandora, and Spotify (SPOT) subscriptions.

While you're probably still paying less for multiple streaming services then you were for a cable or satellite television subscription (and receiving more choice and better value), most families and individuals likely consider any cost savings insignificant. It has played out this way simply because content is dispersed across large media companies. Why and how did this happen? Reread the first half of this article.

The Investment Strategy

If you gave me $100,000 and told me to pick two stocks to start a portfolio with, I'd pick NFLX and T. While I tend toward stocks that pay dividends, I also love companies that lead the way, that make everyone else (often feebly) react to what they're doing. This is what Apple (AAPL) has always done, especially under Steve Jobs' watch. This is what Amazon.com (AMZN) does. And, now, it's what Netflix does. They're a leader. And when the dust settles one day down the road, Netflix might just start returning cash to shareholders.

I want to own leaders. Netflix is a leader.

I also want to own blue chip dividend stocks, but from companies that innovate. Or at least show they understand how to move with the times and competently react (even if they're a bit slow to react) to leaders such as Netflix. AT&T is a perfect example. With the Warner behemoth under its umbrella, AT&T has acted swiftly and impressively. HBO Max represents a crucial manifestation of this impressiveness.

I'm down to be long NFLX and write slightly out of the money calls against the stock all day long. Rinse and repeat weekly or monthly. It's your choice. It's the next best thing - and maybe even a better thing - to collecting or reinvesting dividends. You can't go wrong with covered call income, particularly on a high-priced, volatile stock such as NFLX.

As for T, you buy it, you hold it. When it dips, you buy more and you hold it.

There isn't an old school media company better positioned than AT&T. It doesn't have the theme park exposure Disney has. And it's about to launch a streaming service that should do as well, if not better than Disney's solid launch. Time Warner stood still for too long. AT&T came along and promptly changed that. The company will soon deserve the same accolades Reed Hastings so kindly gave Disney.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.