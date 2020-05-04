Stay Away From SEK Until Headwinds Dissipate

Last week, we witnessed the Riksbank leaving its policy rate unchanged at zero percent. With the rates market pricing in rate cuts going into the meeting, markets took that as a more hawkish outcome and we did see the Swedish krona rally against many of its major currency counterparts as the Riksbank decided to continue purchases of government and mortgage bonds up to the end of September 2020 and to leave the repo rate unchanged at zero percent. This article aims to discusses why the rebound in SEK could be transitory and investors should stay away from SEK until the macro headwinds dissipate.

Door for negative rates is still open if warranted going forward

After the monetary policy meeting last week, the executive board has decided to leave the policy rate at zero percent and mentioned that although it may not be appropriate to lower the policy rate to increase demand when the downturn in the economy is due to imposed restrictions and people's concern about the spread of infection. The policy rate path still showed that policy rates are likely to remain unchanged over the horizon and the Riksbank did not rule out the possibility of interest rate being cut at a later date if this is deemed as an effective measure to stimulate demand and support the development of inflation in the recovery phase as seen in Figure 1

Figure 1

Repo rate with uncertainty bands - Source: The Riksbank

The economic consequences of the pandemic will be considerable. The Riksbank forecasts that inflation will still remain subdued due to the sharp fall in oil and electricity prices this year. Unemployment rate to inch higher to nine to 10 percent this year and the country's economy will contract by seven to 10 percent this year. The Swedish economy will inevitably take a substantial hit and considering the lingering major uncertainty, everything is on the table to alleviate the damage going forward. Thus, as the door for negative rates is still open it will be too early to price out the possibility of zero as the new effective lower-bound for its policy rate which could keep SEK upside limited should the domestic situation get more difficult and challenging.

Weak risk sentiment and global backdrop should still take the front seat in terms of the krona's performance

Apart from examining the domestic situation, it is also important to take a look at the external environment considering how small and open the economy is for Sweden. The recent SEK rally is likely to be unsustainable as the more important driver dictating the krona's performance will be the global risk appetite and the macro backdrop. We do see that risk sentiment may be muted going forward considering the large rally in the stock market and the concerns about a new US-China trade war following Trump's threat to retaliate against China for the coronavirus outbreak situation. The latter issue may be underpriced by the markets and if the situations materialize that will clearly not bode well for SEK considering how it is highly sensitive to any renewed downturn in sentiment.

Furthermore, SEK's rally should be contained considering the significant negative spillover effects on SEK given the high-beta of the krona to Eurozone data. To start off, Eurozone's economy is already in a weak position even before the coronvarius outbreak started. In terms of growth outlook for the Eurozone, in Q1, the Eurozone economy shrank by 3.8% as seen in Figure 2 which was the steepest contraction on record. France, Spain and Italy's economies contracted the most on record with France entering a recession.

Figure 2

Euro Area GDP Growth Rate - Source: Trading Economics

Thus, the lingering macro uncertainty be it globally or Eurozone-specific should keep the SEK rally contained and investors should be cautious and stay away from SEK until the headwinds dissipate.

May seasonality seems supportive for USDSEK upside

As we move into a new month may, looking at seasonality it seems that it is also supportive for USDSEK as seen in Figure 3. The monthly May returns in percent is calculated using the first trading day in May's open price to the first trading day in June's open price for simplicity and the returns calculation might differ slightly while using different data vendors.

Figure 3

Source: Author's Calculation

We do see that for the past 10 years, there are eight occasions where USDSEK closed higher for the month of May excluding 2017 and 2019. For the positive returns in May, the average returns for USDSEK was up 3.8% while for the negative returns in May, the average returns for USDSEK was about -0.90%. Thus, from a seasonality perspective, it may provide a tailwind for USDSEK to edge higher should history were to repeat itself again.

Conclusion

To conclude, while there could be reasons to be bullish for SEK for instance, it appears "cheap" based on valuation metrics, the weak global macro backdrop should still take the front seat in terms of the krona's performance. Despite investor sentiment and funding stresses continue to improve on policy support, it is still premature to be optimistic and the current situation still warrants a defensive stance as the escalating US and China narrative is back into focus. The USD should still benefit and grind higher albeit at a slower rate as growth weighs on pro-cyclical currencies while political risks weigh down on high beta currencies. Thus, the fact that the door to negative rates for Riksbank is still open coupled with the May seasonality effect and ongoing headwinds together with weak risk sentiment should be supportive for USDSEK going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USDSEK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.