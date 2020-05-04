New York Community Bancorp: A Rapid Rebound Lessens Preferred Appeal

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has experienced volatility in its common and preferred share prices, along with most other financial institutions, as markets attempt to adjust to uncertain economic conditions. The company’s loan concentration in New York City real estate, especially in the multifamily apartment building segment, has been cause for much speculation as reports of nonpayment of rents has featured prominently in the media.

In recent articles, we have stated our view that the company’s common shares hold rather limited appeal based on the company’s high dividend payout ratio which in turn limits growth in both book value and earnings per share. In comparison, the company’s preferred shares held more potential, especially when prices absolutely collapsed in the middle of March.

The rapid rebound in the market price of the preferred shares with a near doubling over the course of only 45 days – far outstripping even our expectations – compels us to reassess our original view. The significant appreciation certainly reduces the appeal of the preferred shares relative to the common shares yet we still find the preferred shares slightly more attractive.

In our case, though, we’re rotating out of the preferred shares acquired during the brief panic in favor of other opportunities given the realization of our investment objectives with respect to the preferred shares. Followers will know that we are not generally traders, instead seeking long term value opportunities, and such a quick change in positions is unusual for our portfolios. However, we are willing to make rapid adjustments when rapid changes in valuation warrant a shift in positions. Nonetheless, income-oriented investors may still find the preferred shares attractive, especially in comparison to the common shares.

New York Community Bancorp Fixed/Floating Preferred Summary

In order to briefly summarize, the New York Community Bancorp Fixed/Floating Preferred Depositary Shares is a series of perpetual preferred stock issued by the company three years ago. The preferred shares yield a fixed 6.375% based on the redemption price through March 17, 2027, at which time the yield adjusts to a floating rate equal to three month LIBOR plus a margin of 3.821%. The company has the option of redeeming the preferred shares at the redemption price of $25.00 per share on or after March 17, 2027. The preferred dividends are noncumulative.

Common versus Preferred

The commentary when comparing and contrasting the company’s common and preferred shares often revolves around the relative dividends, risks, and valuations of the common and preferred shares. We consider the preferred shares to be marginally superior to the common shares on each of these measures though less so now than was the case only a few weeks ago.

In terms of dividends, the preferred shares are slightly superior to the common shares in terms of yield and, in our view, somewhat more compelling in terms of safety, particularly in the even the company were to consider reducing the common dividend in response to challenges in the loan portfolio.

Indeed, while both the common and preferred shares are effectively noncumulative (resulting in no material difference in this regard), the common dividends are far more costly to the company than the preferred dividends. The annual expenditure for common stock dividends is approximately $317 million, some ten times that for the preferred dividends, which amount to slightly less than $33 million. In the event the company needed to preserve cash, a reduction by half in the common stock dividend would generate annual cash savings five times that of eliminating the preferred stock dividend which cannot, in any case, be eliminated while the company is paying a common stock dividend. Indeed, since the company may not pay common stock dividends without first paying preferred stock dividends, the company would need to entirely eliminate common stock dividends – an annual reduction of $317 million in cash expenditures – before even considering suspension of the comparatively nominal preferred stock dividends. The significantly smaller proportion of financing cash flows committed to preferred stock dividends relative to common stock dividends, in combination with the dividend payment limitations, makes the preferred stock dividends relatively more secure than the common stock dividend even should the company need to preserve cash.

Moreover, in the event common dividends were eliminated along with preferred dividends, the preferred dividend would be reinstated – at the full amount – before or in concert with a reinstatement of any common stock dividend. Finally, should the common stock dividend be reduced or eliminated, it’s more likely that the common dividend would be reinstated at a lower rate in the future, reducing the prospect of forward dividend yields, whereas the preferred dividend would return immediately to the stated yield.

The preferred dividend is therefore more secure than the common stock dividend since it must be paid before any common stock dividend, its elimination saves comparably insignificant cash, and its reinstatement at the full rate would precede any reinstatement of a common stock dividend. In any case, should one view the company’s dividends to be at risk (and thus the valuation of the underlying securities to be at risk) it rather begs the question why one would invest in either the common or preferred stock since both would be impacted by a dividend suspension.

Second, in terms of relative risk of the common and preferred shares, our view is that both carry largely similar risks when views as primarily income-oriented investments. The preferred shares, though, would likely retain a higher percentage of its initial value should dividends be suspended for the aforementioned reasons (the full dividend would be reinstated before any common stock dividend) beyond any liquidation preference in a worst case scenario.

Third, the common shares retain a slight premium on a yield basis compared to the preferred shares. On occasion, the view has been put forward that the lower absolute price of the common shares provides a higher degree of downside risk protection relative to the preferred shares. However, this view is nonsensical unless one intends to invest less than the value of a single preferred share in the common stock. In comparison, an investment of the same dollar amount in either the common stock or the preferred stock yields, in large part, nearly identical results.

Consider, for example, that the market price of a preferred share is presently equivalent to roughly 2.3 common shares. The yield on the preferred share is slightly higher than the basket of common shares at $1.59 versus $1.56, respectively, so investment income is greater with the preferred share. In terms of downside valuation risk, as noted above, the preferred shares likely retain an advantage in the event common or preferred stock dividends are reduced or suspended by the company.

The sole rationale for holding the common shares over the preferred shares, then, is reduced to one’s view of the relative capital appreciation potential of the common versus the preferred shares. The capital appreciation potential of the preferred, as we noted in our original article, was significantly greater than that of the common shares when the preferred shares dropped precipitously around the middle of March. The capital appreciation potential of the common shares is presently slightly greater than that of the preferred shares given the quick recovery in the valuation of the preferred shares but, from our perspective, likely only by a very narrow margin.

A quick exercise reflects the comparative potential. The preferred shares traded as high as $30.00 per share – a premium over the preferred share’s liquidation value – before the coronavirus induced market swoon due to a low perception of credit risk and appealing dividend yield in a low rate environment. Let’s assume for a moment that the valuation of the preferred shares could return to something approximating that level based on demand for yield as rates remain near zero which would imply appreciation potential of approximately 21.6%. A basket of 2.3 common shares being essentially equal to a preferred share in terms of present value and dividend yield, this would be equivalent to a common share price of $13.02. The result is a much lower appreciation threshold for the common stock than would have been required when we wrote our initial article on the preferred shares (the common then would have had to appreciate to more than $20.00 per share, a valuation which the common shares haven’t seen in over a decade), but still at the upper end of our valuation range for the common shares.

In essence, no matter how one approached the common and preferred shares, the preferred shares offered at the time (and may still though by a much smaller margin) a superior risk/reward combination.

Still, this does not necessarily mean the preferred shares remain nearly as compelling an overall opportunity. In the longer term, the redemption feature and floating dividend rate component of the preferred shares will reduce their relative attractiveness. In addition, the present effective yield of 6.5% and slight discount to redemption value, while still providing an opportunity for more income-oriented investors, is far less appealing than was the case only a few weeks ago.

Conclusion

New York Community Bancorp’s preferred shares remain reasonably attractive for income-oriented investors even in comparison to the company’s common stock. The potential for incremental capital gains due to the low interest rate environment, even above redemption value, may add overall total return though yield to redemption will decline. However, the near doubling of the preferred shares over the last 45 days almost to redemption value fulfills our original view that the preferred shares were extraordinarily undervalued in the face of unjustified pessimism and reduces forward appeal beyond dividend income. Consequently, we expect to reduce holdings in favor of other opportunities, particularly when the preferred shares from time to time exceed the redemption price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.