Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - May 3, 2020

Wright Medical (WMGI)

Wright Medical was amongst the biggest winners this week. The company announced during this period the extension of the closing date to the tender offer from Stryker. In times when many deals are being called into question for their economic rationale is seems strange that an acquiring firm will need to extend the tender offer closing deadline. Previously the offer was scheduled to close on Thursday April 30. The stock closed that day at $29.12. traders could have bought and tendered for a quick profit of $0.63. If, however, the tender was successful. Which, given the spread, was looking rather unlikely. It is no surprise then WMGI announced the stock tendered at the previous close date amounted to just 4.6%. The press release stated

shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures), representing approximately 4.2% of the outstanding Wright Medical ordinary shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn and an additional 534,244 Wright Medical ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.4% of the outstanding Wright Medical ordinary shares, had been tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures

The closing date has now been extended to June 30, 2020. Following last week's EGM, the shareholders voted on a number of resolution pertinent to the deal, all of which passed successfully. In light of this, the minimum tender condition has been automatically reduced to 80%. It appears very few people are discussing this situation. There has been a large amount of put purchases made recently in the options market suggesting either traders are speculating the deal will fall apart, or they are being used as a hedge. Either way, stockholders have not been in a rush to tender their shares.

The stock was trading at around $20 before the original offer was made. However, there has not been any sufficient news to suggest the lack of tendering by shareholders is because they are calculating a floor price in excess of the current offer price. We shall continue to investigate this situation and report accordingly. In the meantime, the stock was up $0.55 at $29.53, a rise of 1.90% against an offer price of $29.75 from Stryker (SYK). This leaves the simple spread at just $0.22. As things stand, we are yet to initiate a position in this stock and are at present unlikely to do so.

Front Yard Residential (RESI)

RESI makes a rare appearance in our coverage this week. The stock which is currently the subject of a $12.50 a share takeover from Amherst Residential. Company stockholders have already approved the acquisition but saw the stock continuously decline throughout the week. It appears the outstanding Freddie Mac Loan consent may be troubling investors as to whether this deal can proceed. For more information on this aspect readers are directed to the article "Front Yard Residential: Attractive IRR With Merger Expected To Close By Q2" by Double S Capital. The stock price before the deal announcement was just over $11. Even with the market decline, this still limits the downside in this spread.

By the end of the week, the stock finished down by $1.49 at $10.83, a fall of 12.09% leaving the simple spread at 15.42%. We don’t currently have a position in this stock but despite the outstanding closing conditions we may initiate a position in the near future.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

Despite a mixed performance for the week in the broader market, stocks still posted their best monthly performance since 1987. During this time, new cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline and the implementation of economic stimuli and a potential re-opening of the economy have spurred markets higher. However, GDP has posted a marked decline and new jobless claims continue rise. Although these numbers were expected, with unemployment sitting at great depression levels is a huge blow to the Presidents re-election hopes. On that note, President Trump claimed midweek with a “high degree of confidence” that the virus emanated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This turned the markets lower until the close on Friday wiping the gains made at the start of the week. The broader market in the U.S. ultimately finished in negative territory for the week and by the close on Friday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.04%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) by contrast rose steadily through the entire week, helped in large part by its holding in Delphi Technologies and assisted by Taubman Centers Inc. The performance of the ETF was not affected by the broader short positons taken to hedge the value of merger arbitrage spreads. The MNA now sits approximately $2 from its 52 week high.(You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a loss of 0.86%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.40% SPY (0.04)% Index Dispersion 4.96% VIX 3.51% Winners 12 MNA 1.65% Losers 8 Week Ending Friday May 1, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw a reasonable performance this week as the winners triumphed over the losers by 12 to 8 with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.40% and the dispersion of returns was 4.96%. This number, higher than usual due to the disparity between the largest gainer and the largest loser during the week is now below the 3-month medium-term but still above the long-term look back period. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the gain in RRGB and accompanied by additional strong performances in AXE and WMGI.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 15.45%. This is marginally lower than last week's figure of 17.32% and builds upon the rally which started three weeks ago. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash which may prove to be the last full complement for some time.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RESI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.