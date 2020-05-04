Prudential - Is This A Rock-Solid Opportunity?

Like many other companies during the recent downturn related to the impact of Covid-19, the stock price has tumbled tremendously, but has made a strong return from its March lows. Prudential (PRU) has a solid balance sheet, ample liquidity and a strong franchise with name recognition. Earnings will be released after the market closes on May 5th, 2020. There are several areas that I will be observing to determine if this is a buying opportunity.

Financial Position

Prudential at fiscal year end 2019 had a solid balance sheet with an ample liquidity position. Both of which are hallmarks of the Company that aims for financial strength with solid credit quality (investment grade ratings) and liquidity.

This was echoed in the latest earnings call. Kenneth Yutaka Tanji, CFO, stated:

We also continued to maintain a rock-solid balance sheet. Our regulatory capital ratios continue to be above our AA financial strength targets and our financial leverage ratio remains better than our target. Our cash and liquid assets at the parent company were $4.1 billion at the end of the quarter and at the midpoint of our $3 billion to $5 billion liquidity target range. We will continue to invest in the growth of our businesses, assess acquisition opportunities to build scale or gain capabilities, and return capital to shareholders.

The financial leverage was low at 24.4% and was on the Company's target of ≤ 25%. Per the Company's definition, liquidity at year end 2019 was $4.1Bn (largely cash and cash equivalents). This is further supported by the $4Bn credit facility with full availability at year end.

The table below outlines its financial leverage and credit facility capacity.

What I will be looking for is there is any stress on liquidity, including draws on their Lines of Credit and the impact of financial leverage. This items may impact how the ratings agencies view its credit profile.

Seasonality

Prudential is impacted by seasonality with ebbs and flows in both revenue and expenses.

The table outline describes the seasonality impacts on financial items.

As noted above there are several large expenses in the first quarter and some the highest premiums arrive in this quarter. I will be looking for if its customers paid the premiums or if the premiums will be delayed into the 2nd quarter. If premiums are received later that would negatively impact earnings as expenses are seasonally high in the first quarter.

A notable portion of the sales mix includes distribution from financial advisors, banks and independent agents. Business is expected to decline given the closures or limited services of offices and one-on-one in-person meetings. I am curious to see how the salespeople were able to navigate this environment and the customer engagement with Prudential.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Low rates negatively impact the income yields on their portfolio that in turns impacts income. While the Company has several remedies in its tool kits, the lowering of rates and investment around the globe may negatively impact financial performance.

On the 4Q19 earnings call, Andrew Kligerman, Analyst, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC raised the following question:

Hey, good morning. So maybe a question on interest rates. On last quarter's call, you increased your guided interest rate sensitivity to $0.30 of EPS impact for a 50 basis point drop in rates, and now we've seen in 2020 – well, maybe not today, but I was estimating 30 basis points so far in 2020. So I just want to make sure there are no changes. Should we expect a $0.15 to $0.20 negative impact on 2020 EPS based on that, or are there some other factors at work? And with that, maybe you could tell us what your new money yields are too on the portfolio.

Kenneth Yutaka Tanji, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Prudential Financial, Inc, answered the question.

Yeah, sure. So the sensitivity that we gave to interest rates of 50 basis points at $0.30, that's still good. So that rough rule of thumb and how you applied it, I think that still is appropriate.

Rates have gone down and the Fed is making credit purchases that can lower the yield. I am interested to see if income was impacted and hear what management has to say about what steps are being taken to mitigate the lower rates.

Capital Deployment Strategy

Prudential has been good in returning capital to shareholders. In fact, the Company returned $906MM in 4Q19 that included $500MM in share repurchases and $406MM in dividends.

Source: 4Q20 Earnings Presentation

The 1Q20 quarterly dividend was increased by 10% to $1.10 per share. There will be no change to the 1Q20 dividend, but I am curious to see how dividend growth will look in the near-term. Additionally, the share repurchase authorization is $2Bn for 2020. Share repurchases have been under the microscope since the quarantine and it will be interesting to find out how the Company is viewing share repurchases.

Price to Book Value

Data by YCharts

Historically, the stock price has traded below its book value. Which is fine, and I will be looking to see if there are headwinds that further impact book value including share repurchases, foreign currency fluctuation, decrease in interest rates, revaluation of investments (mortgages, stocks, fixed income). This will be a longer-term observation.

Near-term Outlook

The table below was sourced from the 4Q20 Earnings Presentation and examines the adjusted operating income trends over the next twelve months. It is important to note that this deck is from February and there could be several changes due to quarantine.

The following table was sourced form the same presentation and projects 1Q20 adjusted operating income.

I will be looking for if revenue and other streams of income were negatively impacted and how the results compare to the 1Q20 baseline.

Covid-19 Discussion

During the last conference call and in the earnings packages there was limited discussion about the virus. The 4Q19 conference call did have one question from John Barnidge, Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co.

Okay. And then my follow-up, as we look back to SARS over 15 years ago in light of the coronavirus, do you see any increased demand for your products on the benefits side to note?

Scott Garrett Sleyster, Executive Vice President and Head of International Businesses, Prudential Financial, Inc answered the question.

Hi. This is Scott. Again, on the specific question, I would say history would show that any time there's a widespread illness, it creates a greater sensitivity among the customer base about the kinds of products that we sell. In particular, as you know, on the international side especially we're very focused on death protection products, and so any time you have something like this that goes on, you're very concerned about your employees and your customers and you're taking lots of actions there. But I do think there is a follow-on effect of greater sensitivity to the products that we offer.

Yes, Prudential has a history of navigating through localized outbreaks, but not on a national scale. There was an excellent slide in the 4Q19 Investors Presentation that hit on many key points, including; equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock and interest rate shock.

It goes without saying that there will be keen interest in learning about the impact of Covid-19 and I am sure this will be discussed in more detail.

Conclusion

Overall, the stock price has fallen drastically over the last two months, which may be a result of the old adage - when there is a bear market, all stocks are correlated. By no means do I think that this is a broken stock, but it could be facing new headwinds. There are several areas that I discussed that could impact whether or not if this is a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.