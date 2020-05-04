Top Picks For Oil Price Recovery - Consider These 3 Stocks

Instead of investing in oil ETFs and industry majors, there are more attractive opportunities in companies with less limelight.

Oil price has surely undergone a roller-coaster of fluctuations in the last month. In the past few days, however, it seems like it has more or less stabilized, with WTI recovering from its 22-year low to just below $20/barrel. Looking from the past, oil price tends to bounce back after a period of rapid drop, including the ~2001 dotcom bubble crash (c.40% drop), 2008-2009 financial crisis (c.75% drop), and the 2014-2016 period where OPEC flooded the market with excessive supply + rapid growth of shale production (c.75-80% drop).

Indeed, with Asian countries such as China and South Korea adjusting back to the "normal", European countries starting to ease the "stay-at-home" orders and complete lockdowns, and parts of the U.S. starting to reopen the economy, it's relatively safe to say that crude oil price is not likely to break below its low in the last month again.

Oil Price Historical Chart

Source: Macrotrends.net

While we are all tempted to go for traditional oil & gas majors/operators or even the much disputed oil ETFs such as USO (or investing in the crude oil related products such as nat gas), below are some stock picks that could benefit from the oil price recovery. Their stock prices are generally correlated with oil price while the stocks themselves are currently less poached by the market and present more interesting investment theses.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy is the second largest liquid natural gas (LNG) operator in the world and one of the only five players in the U.S. that has commercial LNG facilities available for actual production. At the moment, Cheniere mainly operates two LNG terminals, namely Sabine Pass (southwest Louisiana) and Corpus Christi (southern Texas), both located around the U.S. Gulf region. Both projects are expanding with new trains under construction, and upon completion, Corpus Christi's three trains will yield an LNG production of 15 mtpa by 2021 and Sabine Pass' total six trains another 30 mtpa by 2023. In addition, Cheniere also has a trust worthy subcontracting partner - Bechtel - which has a solid know-how of the EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) work in mega LNG projects.

Cheniere had a rough 2019 despite the increase in LNG prices. The tariff war between the U.S. and China has put LNG products within the scope of said tariff increase, and Cheniere, as one of the large exporters of U.S. LNG, has seen its stock struggle during the debates. However, in January 2020, President Trump signed an agreement with President Xi of China aiming to ease trade tensions between the countries. The agreement was an important step to restoring trade relations and demonstrated that growing U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will have a stronger role to play in one of the world's largest import markets. China's pledge to buy $200 billion of American goods over the next two years (of which $52.4 billion was committed by China to buy U.S. energy products, including LNG).

LNG price correlates with crude oil price, and with the recent plummet, Cheniere's Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on its new projects are delayed from the original plans, but upon further recovery of the market, it is likely that the company will be able to resume its planned FIDs and continue to increase export capacity.

It is also worth noting that ~80% of Cheniere's LNG sales come from long-term, fixed-price contract with major, investment-grade firms such as energy and utility companies around the globe, and this offers a very stable cash flow structure for the company, relatively untouched by fluctuations in the LNG spot market.

On the valuation side, granted Cheniere has arguably been traded at a premium compared to other oil & gas sector peers for a while, with P/E, P/B and other comp metrics above industry average, however, the stock has also suffered a more significant decline amidst the coronavirus pandemic, putting its valuation more reasonable at the current entry point. Additionally, Cheniere's price also could be justified by its exceptional sales, EBIT and EBITDA, and EPS growth over the past years, as well as a clear business model and further future growth potential.

Cheniere Financial Statement

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fluor (FLR)

Almost all oil & gas EPC companies' (i.e. plant subcontractors) stocks declined substantially during the coronavirus crisis, as the market is concerned with FID delays/cancellations of projects for such companies. Again, with the restart of the economy, the pipeline projects are likely to move again, which would be an opportunity for many of the EPC firms which are undervalued.

Best pick within this sector remains to be Fluor. A strong balance sheet, solid profit opportunities, and international diversification of its projects are all reasons to go long Fluor, and its milestone project - LNG Canada (located in Kitimat, British Columbia) - will start to recognize serious profits from this FY as the project moves from the Engineering phase to a more profitable Procurement/Construction phase.

Besides, with the long-time competitor McDermott International (MDR, merged with Chicago Bridge & Iron) in financial troubles (undergoing restructuring and filed for Chapter 11 in January this year), Fluor's disputed Australian Ichthys project litigations turning more and more positive news by each quarter, and the company's solid partnership with high-quality LNG partners such as Japan's JGC (1963.T, which is also significantly undervalued, trading at P/B of ~0.5x right now), there seems to be many positive news to come for Fluor.

Currently, Fluor is trading at P/B of 0.36x and P/Sales of 0.05x, significantly undervalued compared to its historical levels.

FLR Stock Chart

Source: TradingView.com

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

KMI has been favored by many oil and gas sector analysts as a quality mid-stream company with solid technology know-how and dividend yield (currently between 7% and 8%!) that is at the top of the sector. As more and more project FIDs are being delayed now, KMI's Elba LNG in Georgia being completed and operating is certainly a positive of the company's long-term project planning and operations.

Together with its comparatively bullish company guidance for the current FY, and solid cash flow (again needless to say the attractive dividend yield), KMI could be a safe bet with relatively few downside risks within this sector.

Got more interesting picks related to the oil recovery? Please let us know below in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.