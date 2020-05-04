Tesla's Illusory Liquidity: An Update And Cash Burn Estimate

We now have Tesla’s Q1 financials and can update the liquidity analysis to just days before the Fremont shutdown.

Some weeks back, after Tesla suggested its liquidity totaled $11.6 billion, I called on Badger to help explain why Tesla's useful liquidity was closer to half that amount.

Back in March, I collaborated with Twitter’s @Badger24 in detailing why we believed Tesla’s (TSLA) liquidity was considerably less than suggested in its March 19 press release. That press release (also published as an 8-K) stated that Tesla’s cash of $8.3 billion plus available credit lines for another $3 billion created a “level of liquidity… sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty.”

Badger's Perspective

Badger enjoyed a long and successful career in high-yield finance that included participating in workouts (including the 2009 GM and Chrysler bankruptcies) of companies that were bankrupt or highly distressed.

Consequently, when Badger examines a company's liquidity, he first subtracts the minimum amount of liquidity (cash plus credit) he believes a company must have should things go south and require a restructuring. Without that minimum cash level, a successful restructuring on Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code becomes a miserable liquidation under Chapter 7.

Also, Badger is keenly aware that any cash or profits Tesla has in China is, for reasons explained later, irrelevant to an analysis of the U.S. Tesla parent (let's call it Tesla US). For that reason, his analysis is focused on Tesla's US's operations.

In Tesla US's case, Badger believes the minimum liquidity level is $2 billion. So, in determining Tesla US's liquidity, Badger deducts $2 billion from total Tesla US liquidity to arrive at the minimum liquidity (let's call it "Useful Liquidity") Tesla US would need in order to file a petition in Chapter 11 with a reasonable prospect of achieving a successful reorganization.

Nothing prevents Tesla from deciding to take Useful Liquidity below $2 billion. It's a judgment call. The $2 billion figure is simply the minimum liquidity number that, to go below, would be dangerous in Badger's mindset. And, let's face it. Badger and Elon Musk are two quite different people with wholly different risk profiles.

And, to be clear, Useful Liquidity is a construct. It's not an accepted term in finance. However, Badger is confident any analyst or banker familiar with workouts would readily appreciate the usefulness of the construct. (I certainly appreciate it because, for me and many of my readers, it makes a complex analysis more easily grasped.)

In all events, the name of the game for Badger is not to forecast when, absent a further cash raise, Tesla US hits the wall. Rather, it's merely to forecast approximately when things begin to get tight.

In the March article, I detailed how Badger peeled away the layers of the onion and, looking at Tesla's year-end numbers, concluded Tesla’s Useful Liquidity was closer to $5.7 billion. We now have Tesla’s financial statements as of March 31, and so can update Useful Liquidity just at the point where its Fremont factory shut down and true cash burn began.

Once we establish the baseline, I’ll outline Badger’s estimate of Tesla US’s April cash burn. As you will see, thanks in large part to the absence of useful detail in Tesla's financial statements, there's an immense dollar difference between Badger’s bullish and bearish cash burn cases.

Thanks also, as you will see, to Tesla's evasion, during the recent conference call, of a question which, if answered (and which many other publicly traded companies have answered), would have greatly narrowed that difference.

Tesla’s Useful Liquidity at the Start of Shutdown Cash Burn

The recently-published 10-Q gives us a snapshot of Tesla Useful Liquidity just before the factory shutdown. So, let’s update the starting point numbers.

Here's a summary as of March 31, 2020:

Badger makes a few points about the Balance Sheet. First, cash in foreign subsidiaries has jumped, from $1.3 billion at year-end to $2.1 billion at the end of March. He believes most of the increase went to China to support the Shanghai factory construction, local vendor sourcing, and the buildout of the needed sales, service, and Supercharger network.

Of course, not all the cash in foreign subsidiaries is in China. Tesla’s 10-Q indicates that cash “consisted primarily of Chinese yuan, euros and Canadian dollars.” The primacy of the yuan in that list suggests Tesla’s Chinese subsidiaries hold more cash than other foreign subsidiaries. So, should we add some of that cash to our $4.2 billion Useful Liquidity figure (as Seeking Alpha's @BillCunningham has suggested we do)?

Badger says he always puts an asterisk next to cash held overseas: “It has a tendency to get trapped and isn’t always available to support parent company needs.” In coming up with your own Useful Liquidity estimate, you can add back as much cash as you estimate Tesla can easily access. Badger, though, having seen many a restructuring, is going to stick with a zero.

Badger also is curious about the absence of either any significant spending or significant balance sheet accruals for capital expenditures:

Maybe Tesla simply stuffed the invoices in a drawer but has the cash there because it knows they need to get paid? I don’t have an answer. It’s odd.

In a related vein, Badger and I were both struck by the fact that the amount outstanding under the Chinese loan agreements was only $756 million as of March 31, with $1.522 billion remaining committed but as yet undrawn. The Factory Loan provides RMB 9 billion ($1.26 billion) and the Working Capital Loan provides another RMB 2.25 billion ($315 million).

The first phase of the Shanghai factory is complete with equipment installed and production commenced, the second phase is racing to completion. So, it's puzzling to see only 48% of the capacity outstanding.

What about Tesla’s vital Asset-Backed Credit Agreement (or ABL)? The consortium of lenders on that revolving line upsized the facility by $100 million in Q1, to $2.525 billion. The 10-Q lists an outstanding principal balance as $2.019 billion, with another $304 million of unused commitment. That totals only $2.323 billion. What happened to the other $202 million?

Tesla discloses that as of the end of Q1 it had $272 million of unused letters of credit outstanding. Not all those letters of credit were drawn under the ABL (for good reason - the ABL does not support the issuance of letters of credit for the benefit of some subsidiaries, such as those in China, whose assets are beyond the reach of ABL lenders). If we assume $202 million of those letters of credit were issued under the ABL as of quarter end, then we square up the $2.525 billion of ABL capacity.

Badger is surprised Tesla did not draw down the full amount under its ABL. “When a crisis hits, the first thing a good CFO will do is immediately draw down all credit lines.” He speculates Tesla may have drawn the remaining $304 million of available cash during April.

What Was Tesla US’s April Cash Burn?

With $4.2 billion of Useful Liquidity as the March 31 starting point, we now arrive at the hard part. How much cash is Tesla US burning each month that the Fremont and Sparks factories remain shut down?

To make a reasonably reliable cash burn estimate, it would be useful to know what Tesla US’s cash burn was in April. At the April 29 conference call, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas directly asked Tesla’s CFO, Zachary Kirkhorn, about this:

Adam Jonas Zach, first for you, any real-time update on company liquidity at the end of April? Some companies have, given the circumstances, gone out of their way to give a little color on that. I just want to give you a shot at that, and I got a follow-up. Zachary Kirkhorn Yeah. It's a fair question. I don’t have any additional color to provide. So $8.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1, we’re managing it very closely. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, we do have an increase in inventory of vehicles that we were unable to deliver at the end of Q1. So we’re making progress delivering those through April, which is helpful for liquidity. And as we’ve been looking at liquidity, we’ve been looking at this over the next 18 months, and there's ups and downs to the liquidity. Currently now, as we’re not producing, we still have payables from Q1 that we’re paying off. But then in a couple of months, we’ll quickly be through that, and then we'll have a gap in payables since we don't have any parts coming in. So it does go up and down a little bit. But in looking at the long-term horizon, which is how we're managing it right now, we feel pretty comfortable with the liquidity position of the company.

Kirkhorn’s answer has lots of words, but successfully evaded Jonas’ quest for an update on liquidity after the first full month of the factory shutdowns.

Elon Musk then spoke. He stated Tesla is “a bit worried” about the shutdowns, and then launched into his now famous speech about how public authorities are “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their Constitutional rights.” In other words, an answer that also evaded Jonas’ request for details about Tesla’s liquidity at the end of April.

It's clear, though, that Tesla is more than just a bit worried. It recently announced, as “a proactive and temporary response to current global market conditions,” 30% base salary cuts for its President, CFO, and Senior Vice President, and smaller reductions for other salaried employees.

Also, Tesla recently advised many of its commercial landlords that it intended to unilaterally reduce its rental payment obligations. How forbearing the landlords will be, and for how long, remains to be seen.

Taking a Stab at an Estimate

With no guidance from Tesla, we are left to estimate the April cash burn.

There are two sources of Tesla US cash burn. First, from SG&A overhead expenses, including paying those in the work force who were not furloughed and remain employed maintaining the Fremont and Sparks factories, the service centers, the Superchargers, and other Tesla US assets, and second from what Badger calls balance sheet unwind.

What's balance sheet unwind? Once production stops, auto OEMs experience a significant cash outflow from maturing payables and accrued liabilities. At the end of Q1, Tesla had $4 billion of accounts payable, $2.8 billion of accrued liabilities, and $3.2 billion in current portion of debt and finance leases.

These were offset by $1.3 billion of receivables and $2 billion of finished goods inventory. With such a disparity between current assets (net of cash) and current liabilities, the inevitability of cash burn from balance sheet unwind during a shutdown is obvious.

Here, the analysis necessarily becomes highly subjective. In order to gauge how tight things could get, Badger has developed some estimates for April cash burn. As noted earlier, he's hobbled by the opacity in Tesla's financial reporting and, of course, the evasions by Musk and Kirkhorn when asked about this at the conference call.

To illustrate the inherent volatility in his assumptions, and provide a framework for discussion, Badger has chosen to present a range of outcomes. He believes it's unlikely the actual Tesla US cash burn will be lower than his bull case or higher than his bear case.

Also, keep in mind that Badger's analysis comprehends the cash flow impact on Tesla US, as it is the performance of the U.S. operations that would dictate whether the Tesla parent would be compelled to seek bankruptcy protection. For practical purposes, the performance of Tesla US comprehends virtually all manufacturing outside of China, the corporate overhead, R&D, and spending on the great bulk of the sales infrastructure.

Yes, that’s quite a range.

As a note, the bull case sees Customer Deposits increasing as more orders are received during the factory shutdowns, while the bear case sees those who earlier made deposits requesting refunds in the straitened new economy.

Pressed for a more precise estimate, Badger places Tesla US's April cash burn between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, but readily acknowledges that analysts could reasonably differ on either side.

So, that's April. What about May? If the Fremont shutdown continues all the way through May, Badger sees another $700 million to $1 billion of May cash burn.

Imagine Fremont reopens at some point this month. Badger notes that once production again restarts, the working capital typically flips, and Tesla's cash flow should benefit from the reloading of payables and accrued liabilities. However, this benefit would be offset by recalling employees and restarting production well before any sales begin to hit the income statement. Badger believes that even with a start-up in May, June will see yet more cash burn by Tesla US.

Let’s assume $1.3 billion of cash burn in April, another $700 million in May, and another $500 million in June. (Badger sees all those estimates as optimistic.) With our starting point of $4.2 billion in useful liquidity at the start of April, that would leave Tesla US with $1.7 billion of Useful Liquidity at the end of Q2.

In other words, things would be getting tight.

A Few Notes on the Cash Burn Estimate

Some may object to including the Europe VAT unwind as adding to Tesla US's April cash burn. I asked Badger about this. He noted that Tesla US still carries the bulk of the sales infrastructure in Europe, creating a constant need to feed cash to Europe. Because the VAT unwind is such a large cash drain on top of the ongoing operating cash needs, it's likely Tesla US would have to offshore cash to cover the VAT unwind.

Also, Badger cautions about a wild card. He and I have assumed the Tesla subsidiary that owns the right to use the Shanghai factory, Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., (let's call it "Tesla Shanghai") already has on hand, in Chinese bank accounts, all the cash it needs to cover whatever remains of its $711 million contribution obligation for the factory and for whatever other spending is necessary for Chinese infrastructure buildout.

However, Tesla's failure to furnish adequately detailed segment reporting makes that assumption uncertain. If the assumption is mistaken, then the further cash drain for capital infusions to China could be huge. Consider it a risk factor.

Why I Believe Tesla Will Raise Capital in Q2

So why do I believe Tesla will raise cash in Q2, even if the shutdown ends next week, and especially in light of Tesla just having completed a $2.3 billion raise in February?

First, and most fundamentally, not to raise would be imprudent. Regardless of your assessment of what's happening at Tesla US right now, it's clear the company is hemorrhaging cash. Even if Tesla US opens soon, a second wave of coronavirus, prompting orders for a renewed shutdown at Fremont or Sparks or both, remains a possibility.

Also, right now, Tesla's share price remains in the stratosphere. A capital raise at $700 can be undertaken with far less dilution than a capital raise at $200. The more time that passes, the greater the risk that the severity of the demand-dampening effects of coronavirus are appreciated, and the greater the risk that more analysts will downgrade price targets and EPS forecasts (to my amazement, the 2020 “consensus,” while shrinking, is still positive).

As for those demand-dampening effects, consider that no one knows what devastation the crisis has wrought on high-priced EV demand. Even if the crisis did nothing more than materially diminish the take rate on Tesla's FSD option, that alone would be a huge hit to the income statement. The same could be said if the crisis did nothing more than smother the market for third-party automobile loans or severely depress the used car market.

Also, independent of the crisis, Tesla badly needs to spend more on service centers and Superchargers. Its service and charging infrastructure have not kept pace with the rapid growth of its fleet. The TMC forums are filled with accounts of owners disappointed by the long waits.

And remember, it's not just Fremont that's shut down. The Nevada battery factory is shut down as well. Cell production is a delicate process requiring precise temperatures and tolerances. Ramping it up requires at least several days and could easily add a week or more to the time between Fremont factory restart and volume vehicle production.

Further, there's the narrative. Unless Tesla starts spending significant money this year on its Brandenburg factory and its promised U.S. heartland location for manufacturing the “Cybertruck,” the growth narrative, already hurt by the coronavirus, is in danger of stalling. If you believe, as I do, that Tesla will have GAAP losses exceeding $1 billion in 2020, and that the tepid demand for the Model Y (relative to the Model 3) will be evident by end of Q3, then the only way to sustain the narrative is to promise more great things are just around the bend.

Finally, Tesla needs to raise money before the market finally appreciates that not only is the Shanghai factory supplanting Chinese demand formerly supplied by Fremont production, but that the Shanghai factory also will be supplanting Fremont production in other geographies. And, before the market further appreciates that, for a long time to come, no profits earned by Tesla Shanghai will be available for any of Tesla’s operations outside China.

The Implications of the China Agreements

In the wake of the two articles about from me and MaxedOutMama about Tesla’s agreements in China (here and here), some still remain confused about the implications of those agreements.

Here’s a simplified attempt to explain those implications.

Use Your Imagination...

Imagine that China created a car company and called it Tesla Shanghai. Tesla Shanghai then copied Tesla's vehicle designs, used Tesla's intellectual property, and even slapped on Tesla’s logo so that the Tesla Shanghai cars were indistinguishable from those made in Fremont.

Imagine further that Tesla Shanghai sourced Chinese parts for those cars and, of course, used only Chinese labor. Predictably, China's car company - Tesla Shanghai - would enjoy far lower supplier and labor costs than does Tesla US, and would enjoy as well much lighter environmental and labor law scrutiny. The Chinese company also would have none of the legal fees, lawsuit liabilities, New York State obligations, and other legacy costs that plague the Tesla US operation.

Obviously, the China company would be making in Shanghai the same car that Tesla US is making in Fremont, but at far less cost than Tesla US pays. Consequently, Tesla Shanghai would not only capture all the domestic Chinese demand that Tesla US formerly supplied, but also would begin capturing demand in other geographies now served by Tesla US's Fremont plant.

Well, you say, that’s not at all the case because in reality Tesla US actually owns Tesla Shanghai. Alas, while Tesla US does technically own Tesla Shanghai, Tesla US does not, in many crucial ways, enjoy the benefits we typically think of as belonging to ownership. Because of the restrictions in the Grant Contract and loan agreements, Tesla US will be unable to extract even one nickel from Tesla Shanghai's operations for years to come.

Said another way, Tesla US owns the equity in Tesla Shanghai. That means Tesla US owns the residual claim on Tesla Shanghai's assets, after all creditors and other lienholders have been paid in full (subject to all the vagaries of the rule of law in China).

There are very few ways to extract cash from a subsidiary whose equity you own. You can sell the subsidiary, or cause it to pay dividends to the parent, or cause it to loan money to the parent. Under the agreements Tesla Shanghai signed in China, none of those routes is open to Tesla US.

You also can use transfer pricing - that is, having Tesla Shanghai sell its exported cars to Tesla US for a price that is lower than the price at which Tesla US can resell the cars. We may see such transfer pricing once Tesla Shanghai begins exporting in earnest. However, it seems a solid bet that the Chinese government will keep a tight rein over how generous such transfer pricing is permitted to be. And, in all events, it's demand for the product, in a shrinking market under economic duress, that will most limit any benefit of transfer pricing.

It's Even Worse...

And it’s even worse than all that. Tesla US is being required to pour $711 million into Tesla Shanghai. All that money will likely be contributed before this year ends.

Unable to extract any profits from Tesla Shanghai (if profits there are) other than via transfer pricing, and facing shrinking demand in both the U.S. and Europe, Tesla US's Fremont factory will be badly underutilized, resulting in greater losses. The only likely solution will be to shutter Fremont and move the entire operation to China.

As MaxedOutMama and I clearly and comprehensively laid out, this is the economic reality of Tesla’s agreements in China.

Tesla has never revealed any of this. No analyst has mentioned any of this. No mainstream business publication has written about any of this. Their silence is to their shame. But their silence does not change the facts.

Indeed, the facts get even worse. As its "target production," Tesla Shanghai is required to generate revenues of at least RMB 75 billion by the end of 2023 (a fact which Tesla has never disclosed). At an ASP of $35,000, and using today’s exchange rates, that works out to minimum annual production of 300,000 cars. The target production alone is an obvious constraint on any benefit to be achieved from transfer pricing.

If Tesla Shanghai fails to meet the target production, then Tesla US forfeits the factory (with, we believe, China free to continue using the Tesla intellectual property and brand).

Or, as seems more likely, if Tesla Shanghai meets the target production, then it's all but certain that Tesla Shanghai will be a major exporter of Tesla vehicles, further starving the Tesla US operation (and, if Tesla goes ahead with a Brandenburg factory, starving that operation as well).

Lack of Segment Reporting Adds Uncertainty to Cash Burn Estimates

As MaxedOutMama and I have pointed out, the lack of detailed segment reporting on Tesla’s Shanghai operations makes it impossible for investors to assess the true state of Tesla finances.

That's true as well for the cash burn estimates in this article. For instance, if more or less of the finished goods inventory is located in China, then less or more of the proceeds from sale of the inventory will be available to mitigate the effects of the cash burn on the Tesla US operation, where it really counts.

Investment Considerations

If the cash burn from the coronavirus shock does not undermine Tesla US's financial footing in 2020, the implications of the deal made with China eventually will. Some day, the market will wake up to these realities. It's simply impossible, however, to say when that day will come.

There's also the geopolitical risk inherent in the rising tensions between China and the West. Consider the spectacle, during the recent conference call, of Tesla’s CEO in one moment praising China’s infrastructure development while, in the next moment, condemning the U.S. governmental shelter-in-place rules as a fascistic deprivation of Constitutional rights. And making that condemnation with a curious amnesia about the radical steps China took in Wuhan (including welding shut the doors of some of its citizens).

Investors would do well to consider all these risks.

For now, the share price of this stock remains positively ludicrous. In the day following publication of the Quarterly Update, Tesla, with its $16 million Q1 result annualized to a $64 million GAAP profit, traded at a P/E multiple of 9,000.

Any retail short position should be small, and carefully hedged. Any retail long position should be taken with the understanding this is by no means a "buy-and-hold, sleep-at-night" stock.

The strongest thesis for the long position is continued evasions and insufficient reporting from Tesla, and continued sleep-walking by the analysts and business press about China.

