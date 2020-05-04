ARK Innovation ETF: Thriving During A Pandemic

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Warren Buffett

Ark’s investment theme is “disruptive innovation.” It is an actively managed ETF seeking growth of capital over the long term by investing in domestic and foreign companies that are producing products or services that have the potential to change the way the world works through new technology.

The last few months have seen COVID-19 wreak havoc on economic activities, with fears of a global recession driving spontaneous investment activity and ultimately causing a bear market. In addition to the economic impact, there has been a significant social impact with the introduction of social distancing and isolation. With much of the world forced to stay at home, a need for innovation and technology arose to keep connected both professionally and personally and try to maintain a semblance of life as we knew it. Business must go on for the sake of the economy and so new and creative ideas are explored. As a result, innovation has gained significant market share.

Year-to-date, AARK has vastly outperformed relative to the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI World Index. ARKK is up almost 10% on the year now, to April 29. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was a major contributor to performance here, after being supported by the Chinese Government to safely remain in production with extreme safety measures being taken to protect employees from COVID-19. ARKK expects the auto industry to consolidate due to COVID-19 and believe ARKK will gain significant market share as a result of their innovation and industry-leading technology.

Another significant factor of performance was the fund’s 13.2% exposure to 3D printing. COVID-19 has caused a demand for personal protection equipment and various medical tools that can be efficiently made with 3D printing. The medical world was shaken up in more ways than one, with the importance of social distancing bringing about the growth of virtual care services like Teladoc (TDOC) in which ARKK had a holding in.

ARK Innovation ETF | ARKK - Aiming for Growth

As you can see from the top 10 holdings, there is a significant portion of the portfolio invested in technology and healthcare. These industries have become very important players in the current economic climate and should see ARKK perform well in coming months. After all, healthcare is not an industry that’s going to dry up any time soon. New ideas and technology regarding healthcare are in very high demand. With an 11.17% return YTD and 3-year return of almost 32%, plus the state of the market and the growth potential of ARKK’s holdings, this ETF is a steal for its current market price.

ARKK is diversified across Technology 37%, Healthcare 36%

Consumer Cyclicals 15%, Financials 6% Industrials 4% and Telecommunications 1% which provides the ETF with a great opportunity to perform well in our economic state.

With the threat of a global recession and possibly even depression due to the fallout from the coronavirus, ARKK should prove to be quite valuable with its investment theme of disruptive innovation and investment manager, Catherine D. Wood, navigating the trends and actively managing the fund. The price has already made a smooth recovery after its sudden drop in March after investors indiscriminately sold stocks based on fear.

Catherine D. Wood has high hopes for Tesla, predicting the price to hit $7,000 by 2024. The value of Tesla is in question at the moment due to low oil prices. Why drive an electric car when oil is so cheap? Environmental motivations seem to go out the window for a lot of people when money becomes a motivating factor. If Tesla’s stock price plummets, it just might be a great opportunity to buy up. With a Tesla holding of almost 12%, ARKK is set to skyrocket if Wood’s prediction is correct. Watch this space.

That, however, is also one of the principal risks of the fund. A 12% holding in one stock leaves you exposed to company-specific risk, more so than in other ETFs. And unfortunately, that company has a brilliant, yet erratic, CEO in Elon Musk. Especially when he tweets things like “Tesla stock price too high imo [in my opinion],” which wipes off $14 billion in shareholder value instantly. He also made what some consider to be stock price manipulation last year when he insinuated that he had secured funding to take the company private, which set off an SEC investigation.

So, having a large exposure to something so volatile is a big risk. In addition, many of the holdings inside of ARKK, while diversified across different sectors, are also semi-related. This will lead to higher correlations in times of stress, producing a larger tail risk than most ETFs – i.e. if something terrible were to happen that caused a lot of tech to fall, akin to say the dotcom bubble, it wouldn’t take much to imagine all of these holdings to fall dramatically. While hard to imagine, it is a low probability, high-impact scenario to be mindful of when investing in ARKK.

The companies in this ETF are mostly looking to be valuable players in the economy for a while. With Tesla still in production and the innovative healthcare technology in high demand, this is the perfect addition to your portfolio for long-term value and growth.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.