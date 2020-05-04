AutoZone Is A Great Protection In An Uncertain Environment

AutoZone (AZO) operates in an industry that might benefit from the coronavirus outbreak. The stock is quite defensive and can protect your investment during the uncertain market environment. Buying the stock, you get a relatively undervalued stock with a stable future.

Source: counterman.com

Today we live in a recessionary period. Coronavirus spread caused governments to introduce "stay at home" policy, which forced economies to pause their operations temporarily. Though some governments are trying to ease lockdown measures and open their economies, nobody knows how serious the economic damage will be. Despite the uncertainty, one thing is undeniable; now, we need to move our investments to safer, non-cyclical industries to protect them in the long run.

AutoZone sells auto parts in the USA, Mexico, and Brazil. It used to do very well during economic recessions. During The Great Recession in the 2008-2010 period, the stock price jumped from $121 to $150, which means more than 10% annual return during the recessionary period. In this article, we will try to understand whether the company is able to repeat the result during the coronavirus crisis.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Recessions might contribute tailwinds for auto part sellers. During the low-income periods, people postpone their durable goods spendings, as they prefer to save money to face future uncertainties. Thus, people tend to buy fewer new cars and continue to use their old ones. But the old cars need to be repaired more frequently, so people spend more on car maintenance.

The biggest factor which can drive auto part retailers' revenues up is the average age of cars in a country. Looking at the chart below, we notice that the 2008 crisis caused the average age of vehicles in the USA to increase steeply.

Source: Statista

Analysts expect new auto sales to fall dramatically in the USA. According to IHS Markit, worldwide vehicle sales will decline 22% this year to 70.3 million units, led by a 26.6% fall in the U.S. to 12.5 million units, compared with a year ago.

Revenue

AutoZone was able to record 4.9% revenue CAGR during the last 10-year period. The main factors for this growth were new store openings and same-store sales increases. The company opened about 200 new stores annually during the previous 5-year period and recorded 2.1% CAGR in same-store sales.

At the same time, it is expanding its presence in Mexico and Brazil. The geographical diffusion is beneficial for the company to diversify its business. Non-developed markets promise much more opportunity for car part retailers as the average age of used cars there is relatively high. In Q2 2020 the company opened 28 new stores, three international, and 25 in the USA.

Concurrence

The chart below shows that AutoZone was underperforming its peers during the last decade. Despite its leading position in the industry, the company loses market share to its competitors. The biggest headache for the company is O'Reilly's (ORLY) fast-growing pace, as it is the second-largest auto part retailer in the USA and has only about 20% fewer stores than AutoZone.

Source: YCharts

Though the competitors seize market share faster, it is not a big problem for investors now as even if the current trend continues, O'Reilly needs 12 years to record equal sales with AutoZone.

In the industry, the biggest contributor to growth is Capital Expenditure. The chart below indicates that O'Reilly invested a bigger part of its revenue than AutoZone did. Thus it is not surprising at all to see AutoZone losing market share.

Source: YCharts

So, how is AutoZone spending its cash flows? Why doesn't it invest to keep its market share?

Share Buybacks

The management returns the biggest part of Operating cash flows to investors. During the last 10-year period, the company spent, on average, 91% of its operating cash flows to buy back its shares. The chart below pictures the buyback amount/OCF ratio in the last decade.

Source: Authors spreadsheet

From January 1998 to August 31, 2019, the company has repurchased a total of 146.9 million shares at an aggregate cost of $21.423 billion. During fiscal 2019 the company repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $2 billion. It means that the management paid $909 per stock. But what if they returned that money via dividends? On January 1, 2019, there were 25.5 million shares floating and the stock price was $822, if management allocated the $2 billion cash by dividends, every shareholder received a 9.5% dividend yield. The share repurchase program decreased the total number of floating shares by 8.6%, which caused the EPS to increase by 9.4%. At the same time, it inflates the stock price as there is a big buyer in the market. So the program is entirely justified and is a beneficial option for stockholders.

Challenges

As a car part retailer, the company needs to possess significant amounts of inventory to supply its clients faster than rivals. That is why it has accumulated a large amount of inventory. Q2 2020 results show that there is about $4.6 billion inventory, which amounts to 84% of 2019 annual cost of sales. It means that it takes more than 4/5 of a year to sell its inventory. The biggest part of the inventory is bought in credit; that is why the accounts payable amounts to $4.6 billion.

Today, the coronavirus crisis caused the company to pause a part of its operations temporarily. The stores are closed, but accounts payable must be paid, which causes short-term liquidity problems for the company. To solve the issue, management decided to suspend its buyback program. The company has ~$1.9B in available capacity under its $2B multi-year credit facility. This option will undeniably help the management to surpass this temporary shock.

Valuation

The analysts are mainly optimistic about the stock as there is 0 bearish estimate, and about 50% of analysts are bullish or very bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company is trading at about its 3-year median P/E ratio of 15.6. At the same time, the rate is considerably lower than its main competitors' ratio, as O'Reilly trades at 21.1 P/E and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) trades at 20.8 P/E. It is a clear sign, that though it is not undervalued compared to its historical ratio, it is undervalued relative to its peers.

Source: YCharts

To have a clearer picture, we will compare stock parameters with a broader list of competitors. Median ratios indicate that the stock is about 30% undervalued relative to its peers.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

DCF model results in a very interesting conclusion. I have used about 6% discount rate (0.8 beta coefficient, 6.8% risk premium, 0.6% risk-free rate) and Operating Cash Flow minus CapEx as an FCF measure. Gordon growth model indicates that even a 1% FCF growth case means that the stock is undervalued.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Conclusion

AutoZone is a winner stock in the long run. Its current valuation doesn't reflect its fundamental and relative values. Based on relative valuation, we expect a 30% stock price gain in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.