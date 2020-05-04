Newell: Long-Term Bull Case Remains Untouched

Liquidity is no issue as Newell will likely remain profitable even with the revenue decline and the company has $1.7bil of liquidity on top of that.

A lot has happened at Newell Brands(NWL) since our last article in July. While the company has initially performed well after completing its divestiture program and reporting progress on its goals, the recent COVID-19 crisis has brought the stock back to new lows below our initial purchase price. After analyzing the situation, including the recently released Q1 results, we believe the current price represents a great opportunity to buy.

COVID-19

In the Q1 earnings call, the company has gone through the impact of COVID-19 in great detail. Simply put, the widespread stay at home orders have substantially impacted sales in March and April, with writing and outdoor and recreation being the worst affected as people stopped going out. On the other hand, Food and Commercial were bright spots, benefiting from rising demand for sanitation products, storage containers. Some categories like Home Fragrance and Appliances are mixed, with increasing sales in certain channels(like mass and e-commerce) but declining sales in others(like specialty).

Overall, sales declines have outweighed sales increases, so overall sales for April are showing a decline of 25%. However, management is seeing positive trends, with sales declines moderating over the last few weeks. They believe that the reopening of schools, workplaces, and factories should lead to a much improved back half compared to Q2.

While COVID-19 itself could last for quite a while, we believe there will be little to no long term impact on Newell. Consumer behaviour could change in the short term, but should revert back to normal within a couple of years after the virus fades.

Financials and liquidity

Liquidity isn't really an issue for Newell. Since it's sales occur across a variety of channels, including mass and e-commerce, the majority of its channels are still operating and thriving. It also helps that most of its products are used in everyday life at home, so sales declines have not been too bad. If cash is needed, the company has $476mil on hand and $1.2bil in revolver capacity.

Newell Brands ended Q1 in a strong liquidity position with $476 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $127 million from last quarter end. In addition, the company has a revolving credit facility with $1.2 billion of untapped capacity as of quarter end. Together, this gives the company about $1.7 billion of short-term liquidity. Source: Q1 2019 call

Is the excess cash going to be needed? We don't think so. In the call, management mentioned that 15% of COGS and 2/3rd of SGA are fixed in the short term.

And so to sort of help as a generic modeling exercise, about 15% of our cost of goods are fixed in the short term. It varies a little bit from category to category, but 15% is a pretty good rule of thumb to use. And about 2/3 of our SG&A cost is fixed in the short term. And so if you use those as sort of the fixed numbers and flex the balance with the sales line, that will get you pretty close to a margin impact associated with different revenue scenarios. Source: Q1 2019 call

Using our models, we determined that even with a sizeable decline in revenues in Q2, the company should still be able to maintain profitability due to its large variable cost structure, though obviously profitability will be depressed substantially. As a sign of confidence, the company has opted to continue paying its dividend without any cuts.

We plan to maintain the dividend for the upcoming quarter. Source: Q1 2019 call

Long term plan is sound

Source: CAGNY presentation

Despite the short term impact of COVID-19, we remain very confident that Newell's long term future is bright. Remember that before the pandemic, management was executing amazingly well on a long term turnaround plan they had unveiled last year. The company achieved core sales growth in February after several years of core sales decline and was improving a number of metrics like cash conversion, number of SKUs, and operating margins.

We began the first quarter with good momentum, coming off strong progress against our turnaround plan in 2019. Through February, we were ahead of plan on all key financial metrics and even recorded modest store sales growth. Source: Q1 2019 call

Currently, management is prioritizing cost-cutting and is focusing on surviving during this volatile period, but as things go back to normal, we expect management to once again focus on the turnaround plan, which should lead to creation of shareholder value.

After the pandemic, we believe the company will be able to once again start growing core sales. The company has many channels that should help generate growth over the next few years, including international markets and e-commerce. For example, after analyzing other consumer brands, we found that these brands frequently have 50-60% of their business internationally, so international alone can potentially double the size of Newell's business.

Source: CAGNY presentation

There are also initiatives to improve other aspects of the business, like improving margins with the FUEL initiative, reducing complexity, improving working capital and reducing debt, etc. While these initiatives will likely be delayed for a while due to COVID-19, we believe long term execution will not be hampered.

Source: CAGNY presentation

Even before COVID-19, management has already made great strides in improving the business and hitting their goals. In 2019, they hit their targets for 2 out of 3 objectives, as can be seen by their proxy.

Source: Proxy 2019

Valuation

Currently, with a market cap of $5.5bil and net debt of $5.5bil, the current enterprise value of the company is around $11bil. Considering the company generated $1bil in operating earnings in 2019, the EV/Operating earnings is around 11, which is incredibly cheap if the company manages to achieve its long term revenue and margin growth targets, which should lead to operating earnings compounding in the mid-single digits.

What makes us more confident that this target can be achieved is the fact that well-known activist Carl Icahn is a massive investor and the fact that current management has been buying up shares at a rapid pace ever since the price dropped.

Source: insiderinsights

Takeaway

Overall, with great management, a solid turnaround plan, and a cheap valuation, Newell is well-positioned to perform better than the market over the next few years. Despite the massive impact of COVID-19, we believe the fundamentals of the business are sound, which is why we have doubled down on our investment in this company.

