Weak Financial Stocks To Consider Selling: Franklin And Prudential

An unexpected turn for the worse in U.S. coronavirus infection rates during the summer could be uniquely problematic for investors in both.

Franklin Resources (BEN) and Prudential Financial (PRU) are two businesses directly tied to the changing fortunes in the U.S. stock and bond markets. Without doubt, the market upheaval in early 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected operations and long-term worth. What if Wall Street prices are about to turn down again? After the obligatory bounce higher in April from a truly oversold position, roughly retracing 50% of the February-March decline in the Wilshire 5000 index, what's next?

Warren Buffett explained a truly bearish take on the economy and COVID-19 effect on his businesses at the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting on Saturday. He stated the company's $140 billion in cash may be needed to keep it afloat, and he is considered one of the biggest bulls on America and U.S. stocks!

If you are worried, like I am, that new waves of infection are coming to America this year, plenty of downside remains in Franklin and Prudential. We do not have the testing capacity or will of society to contain and track the virus like the success stories in South Korea, Taiwan or Hong Kong. A University of Pennsylvania study released Sunday estimates a five-fold increase in deaths the next two months from reopening local businesses and relaxing distancing guidelines. What if the U.S. stock and bond markets trade well below the March lows, and the Federal Reserve fails to stop the spread of coronavirus business issues after the economy reopens in May?

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, better known as the Franklin Templeton mutual fund company, is in the process of acquiring Legg Mason (LM). The deal was announced just weeks before the coronavirus economic shutdown in early February. The profit motive behind the acquisition was duplicate costs could be reduced, while the new organization would focus more on ETF products and less on actively managed mutual funds. The buyout press release touted $1.5 trillion in assets under management (AUM) between the two, but that number has undoubtedly fallen dramatically with the global market swoon.

Investors seem concerned owning a top-tier investment advisor will not play out well given a large recession and bear market in stocks. We may have reached the saturation point for the insane number of advisors nationally, after a record 11-year economic expansion and steady bull market rise into 2020. On top of these fears, ETFs require far fewer employees, collect less in management fees, and could see competitive pressures push profits to run them into the ground. Franklin may be entering a lose-lose business model situation, if we have reached peak investor enthusiasm for U.S. stocks and bonds.

Below is a 12-month price chart for Franklin Resources, with some of my favorite momentum indicators. Notice the green circles on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) portion of the chart near the bottom. During the last year of trading, each time the RSI has made it above a neutral 50 reading that coincided with the simple 50-day moving average, investors would have been wise to sell shares. Franklin reached that condition again last week. Could a new sell-off begin soon?

On the chart, I have drawn a red arrow pointing to the weakening Negative Volume Index (NVI) trendline since February. Bullish investor interest in size has not appeared on falling volume days. This is the opposite situation of the strong buying I like to see at bottoms and have explained in many of my suggested long picks during March and April on Seeking Alpha. In addition, the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator, a record of volume buying on all trading days, has been weakening since July.

If you are bearish on the overall direction of U.S. stocks, I don't think you can logically dream up a case to be bullish on Franklin right now. The 40% equity decline since July against a 10% drop in the S&P 500 is a big warning sign (not pictured). Paying $4.5 billion in cash and new debt to acquire the Legg Mason business, now potentially in long-term decline, is not helping the value proposition either.

Prudential Financial

Prudential sells life insurance and financial advisory products. As an investor you have to worry about the direction of our economic health (ability of consumers to pay for insurance), the swings in the stock/bond markets (the value of a huge investment portfolio to pay claims), and the rate of death in America (potential claims well above normal expectations), all tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. has the most cases and deaths of any nation, and the situation could get dramatically WORSE in the months ahead. National testing shows just 5% of the U.S. population has antibodies to the virus, killing 65,000 individuals. In other words, 95% of Americans have yet to be infected or directly affected. The reopening of our country in May could immediately lead to another large spike in viral activity, with new lock-downs and stay-at-home orders by June. Such a scenario would be really terrible news for Prudential investors.

On the 12-month price chat below, I have drawn some of the momentum indicators I follow. Last week, Prudential traded above its simple 50-day moving average for the first time since February. Circled in green, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also rose above a neutral 50 reading for the first time in months.

If the U.S. stock and bond markets peaked in April, now may be a great time to sell or short the security. The red arrow points to the declining Negative Volume Index (NVI) since December. The lack of buyers on falling volume days, during a price uptrend since mid-March, is a bearish signal all is not well. The stock price descent of 35% in 2020 vs. a 15% drop in the S&P 500 is another relative strength red flag (not pictured). Lastly, the blue arrow points to a slack On Balance Volume (OBV) line since February. The sharp downtrend, after a decent and healthy uptrend is concerning for bulls.

Summary

Far from my bullish portfolio positioning at the March bottom, I have grown increasingly fearful the coronavirus situation is going to remain a bigger problem than Wall Street is expecting in early May. At the very least, I am modeling high rates of infection (if not sharply rising) are the new reality for America during the summer months.

The treatments that have appeared seem helpful, but are far from cures or game changers. The COVID-19 virus is extremely contagious, and statistically at least 10x as lethal as the common flu bug, according to the U.S. CDC and NIH. If America fails to follow government guidelines for wearing face masks, physical distancing and staying at home as a society, new waves of infection will be problematic for consumer/business/investor confidence until herd immunity is achieved or a vaccine is widely available into 2021.

Franklin and Prudential have stood out in my computer sorts of momentum trading. They have operating issues directly tied to stock/bond market health. Another selling wave in the U.S. financial markets would make it difficult for them to generate positive investment returns.

If you decide to sell short securities, keep in mind a borrowed position involves a greater degree of risk than simple long purchases. An investor can lose more than initially invested, so high levels of diversification are recommended. A number of longs and shorts held together in a hedged portfolio design is the best way to lower the risk any single position will upset your performance. Don't be afraid to limit your losses at 15-20% with a stop-loss order on short trades.

Please consider this article a first step in your research process, if interested in selling or shorting stocks. As always, please consult with a registered and experienced investment advisor before making any trade.

