Value Of Morgan Stanley After E-Trade Acquisition

Significant cost and funding synergies are expected to result in a stronger financial performance and additional shareholder value creation.

In the middle of a high volatility investment environment, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced what it named as "The Next Strategic Step in Our Transformation", where it agreed to buy the discount brokerage E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) for $13 Billion. The deal will be executed in an all-stock transaction where each share of E-Trade will be entitled to receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley.

The combined platforms will have an estimated $3.1 Trillion of client assets, 8.2 Million of retail client accounts and relationships, and 4.6 Million stock plan participants.

We will try to estimate a fair value for the shares of Morgan Stanley following the deal's completion based on the Residual Income Model, taking into consideration the current high risks and uncertainties in the global market.

Based on our model and assumptions, we were able to recommend buying Morgan Stanley's stock at current levels with a potential profit of 20% and a target price of $46.

What's behind the deal

As per the company's press release of the deal, Morgan Stanley highlights seven strategic rationales behind the decision to acquire E-Trade:

Implementing a light balance sheet with solid sources of revenue; leveraging a Tech-Driven company; providing new services; filling product and service gaps for both E-Trade and Morgan Stanley clients; producing potential growth opportunities through combined offerings; generating significant cost and funding synergies; and providing a New International Digital Wealth Platform.

As per the analysis done by Tibor Bedo, there are three main reasons for this acquisition:

Gaining a capital-light business line, targeting the mass affluent, and capturing digitalization know-how.

Source: Created by author

Synergies

Morgan Stanley stated that it expects "significant cost and funding synergies" from this acquisition. After finalizing the acquisition and upon final integration, Morgan Stanley's funding will be replaced by E-Trade's off-balance sheet cash holdings, which is expected to optimize the combined liquidity position of the firm. In fact, funding and liquidity efficiency will be improved since E-Trade is better than Morgan Stanley at borrowing, while Morgan Stanley is better than E-Trade at lending.

Cost savings from this combination were estimated at $400 million by Morgan Stanley, in addition to potential funding synergies of roughly $150 million from optimizing E-Trade's $56 billion worth of deposits.

In addition to the above, some customers of E-Trade are suitable clients for the traditional wealth management business of Morgan Stanley, which will increase cross-selling revenues.

Valuation

We decided to use the Residual Income valuation model to estimate the fair value of Morgan Stanley after finalizing the acquisition of E-Trade. Conceptually, this model is net income less a charge deducted as common shareholders' opportunity cost in generating income.

We start our valuation by projecting the main drivers of Morgan Stanley's income statement. We will assume that the growth in interest income, interest expense, non-interest income and non-interest expense will converge gradually towards 5% yearly in year 2024.

Based on Morgan Stanley's assumptions, cost synergies of $400 Million are estimated to be phased-in over three years and funding synergies of $150 Million over two years. On the expense side, post-closing restructuring and integration costs are approximated at $800 Million pre-tax over a period of three years.

We added the pre-tax income of E-Trade as a single line in our projection model and we assumed that it will grow constantly at 2.5% a year. Regarding the tax rate applied, we assumed it will be 21% over the projection period.

Based on the above assumptions, we reached the below projected net income for Morgan Stanley after the acquisition.

The required return on equity is estimated at 11.09% based on the below assumptions and using the capital asset pricing model as per below:

Risk free rate = 0.70%

Market Risk Premium = 7.02%

Beta of Morgan Stanley = 1.48

Given the current market uncertainty and volatility, the required return on equity is currently high. We assumed it will decrease gradually and reach a long-term rate of 9% after year 2024.

Next step in calculating a company's residual income is to determine its equity charge, which is Morgan Stanley's total equity after the acquisition (current equity + $13 Billion) multiplied by the required return on equity.

Equity Charge = Equity Capital x Cost of Equity

The book value of equity after the acquisition is 81,549 + 13,000 = $94,549 Million.

And based on our model, the fair value of Morgan Stanley is $86,750 Million, which is reached by adding the total present value of residual income over the projection period, which is -$7,799 Million to the book value of equity (previously calculated).

On a per share basis, we estimate the fair value of Morgan Stanley after the acquisition to be at $46.38, which is higher than the current price. However, this fair value is relatively lower than the price it used to trade at before the COVID-19 pandemic emergence, which implies that the company was overvalued earlier this year.

Conclusion

Acquiring E-Trade, one of the oldest, discount-brokerage companies, helps Morgan Stanley's management expand towards new clientele segments who are less wealthy than their traditional customers. Also, the combined firm can regain some recent lost business to the retail brokerage industry which can be driven by the digital capabilities and experience of E-Trade.

Shares of Morgan Stanley appear to be an attractive investment at current prices. Based on our assumptions, we expect the fair value of the stock to be at $46 with a potential 20% increase from its current levels.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.