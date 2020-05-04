Kopin: From Investment To Revenue Generation

But losses remain substantial, as well as cash outflow while investors await a real take-off in mass adoption of AR/VR.

The company has a strong technology position, in particular its innovative dual OLED backplane technology.

The shares of Kopin are off from the lows on prospects of ramping up military revenue, increased yield and cost cutting.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) manufactures micro displays modules and components for AR and VR applications. The shares have been a risky bet and have come down since 2018 with the AR/VR revolution disappointment.

While investors are waiting for the take-off of AR/VR, the company survives on military and industrial applications, as well as contract research programs, but these haven't been enough to sustain company finances, at least not so far:

Data by YCharts

However, our investment thesis is based on five elements:

The company has serious technology, especially its double backplane for OLED micro displays.

It has a wide range of important customers and partners, testifying to its technology prowess.

The ramping of military programs will increase revenue for the company.

Cost cutting and yield gains will improve finances.

AR/VR will take off, eventually.

But investors should remain aware of the risks, which are substantial. Losses and cash bleed aren't likely to turn into profits and cash flow anytime soon.

The shares, after a long slump, have been recovering, although that is at least in part a market phenomenon:

Given the past 12-month price range ($0.19-$1.39), there is good money being made in timing entries and exits.

Technology

The company owns roughly 200 patents or patents pending, and it designs and produces several different display technologies like:

AMLCD (active matrix liquid crystal display)

CyberDisplay (transmissive display)

FLYCOS (ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon)

OLED (organic light emitting display)

Apart from these, it designs and/or manufactures a host of lenses, backlights, ASICs, optical systems sub-assemblies, complete (HLA, or higher level) assemblies and complete reference headset designs. The production process is fairly complex and can involve several parties, take for instance their CyberDisplay (10-K):

"Our foundry partners fabricate integrated circuits for our CyberDisplay displays in their foundries in Taiwan. The fabricated wafers are then returned to our facilities, where we lift the integrated circuits off the silicon wafers and transfer them to glass using our proprietary Wafer Engineering technology. The transferred integrated circuits are then processed, packaged with liquid crystal and assembled into display panels at our Display Manufacturing Center in Westborough, Massachusetts."

The company has some interesting new technology ready or almost ready:

A 20,000 nits green OLED microdisplay

Double stack OLED

1.3" 2.6Kx2.6K OLED

Silicon backplane design

Management intends on disrupting the OLED microdisplay market (10-K):

"Kopin is aiming at disrupting the OLED microdisplay industry with a new fabless, scalable business model, the first, we believe, in the OLED microdisplay industry. We believe the partitioning of the OLED manufacturing into multiple parties, each focusing on their core competencies, can make a huge difference in the OLED microdisplay performance and supply chain, while reducing the capital cost and overhead costs of entering this business."

Producing OLED displays consists of three steps; the company focuses on the backplane design which they believe is the most intensive IP step (10-K):

"Kopin has more than 20 patents granted or pending on the design of OLED backplanes to get low power consumption, high frame rates and more uniform display images."

The latest one is still pending, but involves a double stack OLED display, which is an industry first (Q4CC):

"A double-stack OLED is two OLED structures on top of each other that are connected in series, so that a charge carrier pass through the double-stack OLED and generate photons twice, instead of once in a conventional single-stack OELD structure. This results in much higher efficiency, higher brightness, lower power consumption, and longer life. While this approach has been used now for large panel displays, maintaining a good color fidelity has been [indiscernible] barrier for small pixel microdisplays. We have succeeded in solving this with a unique method in our silicon backplane design process. In addition, our patented backplane design architecture enables a superior dynamic range which allows our display to be used in very bright sunlight and pitch black darkness."

Management believes (10-K):

"Kopin's Lightning backplane technology and the emergence of high-volume OLED manufacturing facilities can reduce the cost to manufacture OELD displays thereby expanding the applications for OLED microdisplays."

With respect to high brightness, they're not the only ones to achieve bright high-density OLED microdisplays, competitor eMagin (NYSEMKT:EMAN) also achieved that and it's difficult to compare these solutions, but they do not seem to have the number of customers that Kopin enjoys.

The company outsources the depositing of the OLED layer on the backplanes, which it believes grants it a cost advantage, on top of its technology advantage with their proprietary backplane. Since the double backplane is a recent introduction, management believes its superior performance will improve further with development.

Another source of competitive advantage is the small size of the pixels, ranging between 6.8-15 microns (or 8.4-9.2 microns for their OLED displays), much smaller than those on a typical laptop computer display (100 microns). The company produces their active matrix displays on their 8 inch wafer line.

The company featured its new 1.3" 2.6K OLED display, which it developed with Panasonic and Lakeside at the CES in January.

Customers

To date, the company generates most of its income from the military and industrial applications; here is a breakdown per sector, from the 10-K:

Their customers include (10-K):

"We have sold our AMLCD products to Collins Aerospace, Elbit, Raytheon Company and DRS RSTA Inc. for use in military applications, to Google, Vuzix, and RealWear for enterprise wearable products, and to Scott Safety for public safety applications. We have sold our LCOS display products to Saki, Jutze and Mirtec for use in 3D metrology equipment. Our revenues from our OLED displays have primarily been from development contracts with customers that are designing our displays into their products."

But the company sells to a wider range of customers which can be seen on their website.

Q4 results

From the earnings PR:

Military

The military was a strong driver of Q4 results. The company is involved in no less than 10 military programs in various states of progression (quite a few of these are yet to generate revenues), whereas they typically were involved in only two such programs in the past.

For instance, the company is involved in programs such as the Joint Strike Fighter, FWS-I and M1A2. It is guiding an increase in military revenue in 2020 (10-K):

"The FWS, M1A2 and our existing production avionic programs are expected to increase production for the next several years."

Management expects a number of programs, like the FWS-C (a sister program to the FWS-I), to reach production levels in late 2020.

And just last week the company received another $2.7M order for the Joint Strike Fighter program for its high brightness LCD displays. So there is considerable reason for optimism on the military front, which should get the company through the time it takes for VR/AR to become a truly mass market.

Industrial

The company also sells to industrial customers; for instance, in Q4, it had "very strong shipments" for fireman's mask application, and indeed, industrial revenue rose 60% last year. This progress is not continuing this year, though, as management expects industrial revenue to decline.

The company does have interesting customers in this segment, like Google (Google glass) and long-standing customers like Fujitsu and Motorola.

Since 2017, the company also has a JV with Lenovo called Lenovo New Vision which focuses on smart AR headsets for a range of enterprise applications.

An interesting JV and one that testifies to Kopin's IP strength is that with Chinese BOE Technology Group, the second biggest display maker in the world, and another Chinese display maker, Olightech, which built a new fab, completed in March 2019 using Kopin's backplane technology. From the linked PR:

"The initial capacity is expected to be about 1 million OLED microdisplays per year, and the longer term goal is to establish the largest OLED-on-Silicon capacity in the world... there are only a handful of OLED-on-Silicon microdisplay suppliers in the world. These include Olightek, Kopin, Sony, eMagin and MicroOLED."

How is this going? From the Q1 2019 business update:

"The $150 million OLED fabrication facility being built by our partner BOE is on schedule. With OLED capacity coming on line in the second half of this year we look for the supply to stimulate demand for consumer AR/VR applications."

Which, of course, leads us to the consumer market.

Consumer

With mass adoption of consumer AR/VR still not happening, consumer sales keep disappointing. But the company is fairly well positioned for growing demand here, with customers like Panasonic, which showcased its VR headset during CES in January this year.

"Panasonic developed HDR 4K VR eyeglasses that utilize Kopin's OLED Microdisplays. The microdisplay-based design enabled Panasonic to offer a smaller and lighter solution compared to current VR headsets that use large (usually around 3" per eye) displays."

It is using Kopin's newest OLED 1.3" 2,560x2,560 display technology, and the headsets look much lighter and smaller, more like glasses:

With the advent of 5G, could the above glasses be the start of VR finally hitting mass adoption? Well, probably not in the immediate future, as these glasses turned out to be a reference design, not an actual product one would be able to buy in the shops, which is quite frustrating. But there is always the chance that another company will take them up on that reference design and have an actual product out.

At 4K UHD OLED, even just watching films in private (we were going to say airplanes) looks quite a promising proposition, although one might wait for product reviews for things like how comfortable actual products based on this reference designs actually are.

However, on the Q4CC, management argued that the January CES demonstration by Panasonic was so well received that (Q4CC):

"...they are making an active movement towards, they are making lot more systems."

A product that has hit the market is one from Kopin's 20% daughter company Solos, which developed sport smart glasses (even with voice control) which show all kinds of information without the wearer having to take their eyes of the road (running or cycling).

At $500 or so a pair, these are unlikely to be a mass market product, though. These were long in the making; a version was already introduced at the CES in 2018.

Participation

Speaking of Solos, the company has other participants:

NVIS; 100% unit since March 2017 for the military and industrial markets

Forth Dimension Displays; 100% ownership

e-MDT America; 80% ownership

RealWear; brought down to zero in Q4 2019

Lenovo New Vision; 15% stake

With respect to RealWear, GAAP results have been marred by one-off items; in Q4, there was a $4.6M net write-down of the company's equity investments in RealWear. From the 10-K:

"...in the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded an impairment charge of $5.2 million to reduce our investment in RealWear to zero as of December 28, 2019."

Other daughter companies, like Kowon and Kopin Software were liquidated in December 2018 and Q3 2019, respectively. The results of NVIS, Forth Dimension Displays and e-MDT are consolidated in the company's financial statements.

Guidance

Management didn't provide guidance beyond stating that military revenue will ramp, but this progress will be partly offset by a reduction from the industrial sales and a 5% increase in cost of sales each quarter (due to yield improvements, see below).

However, last year the company made investments in the technology and this year is supposed to be less investment and more sales ramp from the military, leading to improved financials.

The only reference to the COVID-19 pandemic was that while it potentially affects supplies from China, so far it hasn't, nor have they heard from customers predicting lower demand. But this was March 10, which really was another time.

One might also want to keep in mind that the shares are going to reverse split (details and date yet unknown) to keep in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

Margins

Gross margin is appalling (18.9% in Q4). The company really needs to scale; however, the GAAP numbers are marred by low yield at the start of the FWS-I program, even leading to a one-off inventory write-down. Things are set to improve though (Q4CC):

"...so what we're looking for is something in the neighborhood of a 5% improvement in cost of sales gross margin each quarter during the year."

It is making progress on reducing operational cost though, from the earnings PR:

"We have made excellent progress in reducing our cost structure. In the second half of the year, R&D and SG&A expenses declined by 39% and 17%, respectively, as compared to the first half of 2019, even as we commercialized products and continued development on projects such as our new OLED displays."

Cash

The cost cutting is having a considerable effect on cash bleed:

While bleeding $4M a quarter is of course much better than $8M a quarter, it's still pretty significant, needless to say, even if management is promising further progress on this front this year.

The company had $21.8M in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of Q4 which should enable it go get through the year, at least. We're not sure what's up with the funny pattern in the number of shares outstanding; there have been two rounds of financing in the last five years:

Valuation

Bit of a surprising figure this:

The spike to 12x EV/S seems quite over the top and was at the heights of the VR/AR hype, but it shows what is possible even if we don't think it will ever really come close to these heights.

Conclusion

There is no doubt this is a high-risk proposition which one should not bet the bank on. However, on the positive side:

The company has lots of IP, innovative tech and big industry customers and partners; it looks to be a technology juggernaut.

Demand from the military is set to expand considerably this year, even if some of that progress is undone by falling industrial demand.

The company has made a lot of progress in cutting cost and its cash bleed has been reduced.

The company seems well positioned to benefit when the VR/AR market finally takes off.

However:

The market is quite competitive, although that really depends how one defines the market. For instance, it looks like Kopin's core strength in backplanes has little competition. Specializing in a niche and becoming the best is a viable strategy.

The company's gross margin is low (albeit set to improve) at the present level of demand.

The company is still bleeding significant amounts of cash.

The shares are not really cheap, given the gross margin (although these are set to increase this year).

The stock can be a real winner when the consumer AR/VR demand takes off, and in the meantime, they are likely to experience improved financials on the ramp from the military, getting a return on last year's investments. But the company is a long way from profitability; one should keep that firmly in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.