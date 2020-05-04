Independent Bank Group: Regional Bank Trading Cheap While Growing Rapidly

Investor Takeaway

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) is a regional bank that has had superb earnings growth in recent years and currently is trading at a discount compared to the banking sector. The equity could serve income investors well with its attractive and reliable dividend. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a notable discount in the equity and long entries are attractive at present.

Company Profile

Independent Bank Group serves as a bank holding company offering commercial banking products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has a diversified loan portfolio, ranging from commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, equipment lease financing, agricultural, residential mortgages, and consumer installment loans. The enterprise also offers online and mobile banking services for both personal and business customers. The company operates a total of 93 branches and is headquartered in Texas.

Consolidated Financials

Looking at financials we don't get the high earnings growth numbers we see in Independent Bank. The company grew earnings by 46.2% over the last reported 12 months. This indicates that the company exceeded its 5-year average of 37.2% a year. Comparing the remarkable earnings growth story to the banking industry average of 6% earnings growth, the company is in a considerably better position than competitors in the banking space. Looking at price to book of 0.5, the company is undervalued compared to the banking industry average of 0.9. Profit margins also improved over the past fiscal year to 35.5% from 33.1% in the year prior. IBX´s assets to equity ratio stood at 6.5, which is attractive. The ratio shows how much a given company is financing its operations through debt and how that compares to wholly-owned funds. The higher the ratio, the more debt the company uses to fund its operations. A sufficient allowance for bad loans has been established at 205% to account for possible losses in the future. 90% of aggregate business liabilities are funded through customer deposits, which are considered low-risk sources of funding compared to borrowing externally. Loan levels at the company are appropriate with loans to assets standing at 76%, meaning funding requirements are taken care of with low-risk sourcing such as deposits. The company has not been paying out dividends for 10 years yet, but it is on its way to do so. With a 3.34% current dividend yield, the company has a significant potential for income investors. Dividend coverage by the company is reliable as the payout ratio stands at 21.6%, meaning that earnings can well cover dividends. Consolidated financials can be found here.

Catalysts

Operations at branches have adjusted according to the safety precautions outlined by regulatory agencies. All branches of the company operate on a drive-thru only or lobby appointment model. As with most employers, Independent Bank Group has asked corporate employees to work remotely from home. Earnings were announced in the last week of May, and the equity fell short of analysts' expectations. Earnings per share came in at $1.01, which was below 7 cents below expectations.

Independent Bank Group and Texas Capital Bancshares were are to merge by mid-2020, while we haven't heard anything negative about the possible merger due to the coronavirus pandemic. The merger will result in a regional bank with increased scale, and not to mention this consolidation trend has been in play for over a year now. Last year we saw SunTrust and BB&T merge along with First Horizon and Iberia Bank. This major consolidation is showing us that regional banks are looking to become super-regional banks. I'm interested in the Independent Bank Group and Texas Capital Bancshares because now the new entity will have a considerable scale in two large markets such as Colorado and Texas. At the end of the day, the scale is what carries banks to the other side in a low rate environment.

Technicals

The company stock has plunged similar to the rest of the market following the pandemic news. On a technical basis, the common stock is trading under its 200-day simple moving average, implying a bearish case in the current. This bearish case was triggered after two separate golden crosses occurred. First, the 20-day SMA crossed below the 200-day, this was followed by the 50-day SMA doing the same with the 200-day. The equity entered a stage of freefall following the golden crosses. Now we would ideally want to see a similar set up where the upside momentum is assured. Currently, the equity trades above the 20-day SMA and is about to cross over its 50-day SMA. Reiterating, we want to see two separate golden crosses again so that we can confirm the bullish case. First of all, we want to see the 20-day SMA break above the 50-day to identify the start of the upside momentum. Following that, we would like to observe the 20-day SMA break above the 200-day, at that point upside momentum will be established from a technical standpoint.

Downside Risks

Crude oil prices have plummeted over recent weeks and in return credit exposure by banks towards the energy industry has become an issue in the banking industry. If borrowers were to begin defaulting due to such low crude oil prices, banks with credit exposure towards the industry might need to act fast by firstly increasing their loan loss reserves. The loan loss reserve serves as a tool for banks to have enough money at hand to cover defaults. The addition the bank will make to the loan loss reserve will show up on the income statement, albeit these are not cash expenses in actuality that will reflect the necessary adjustments to the loan loss reserve. The amount added to the figure will be listed both as an expense and an add-on to assets, implying that the money set aside will not be touched until needed. Well at the end of the day, this implies that adding on to loan loss reserves could decrease dividend payouts and even possibly halt dividend increases.

Conclusion

Summing up, the earnings growth story is superb and net profit margins have improved. The loan portfolio of the bank is fine with most of the funding coming from customer deposits. Crude oil prices could cause some hiccups for the company as they might need to increase loan loss reserves. The merger with Texas Capital Bancshares will be positive for the company, as it will have a larger reach and ultimately a larger scale. Independent Bank is undervalued compared to the already depressed banking sector, hence it could be a perfect fit for income exposures seeking exposure in the financial sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.