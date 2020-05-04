GBP/USD: I Reiterate My Bearish View

While the consensus is that rates will remain unchanged, the economic pressures of COVID-19 and Brexit may prove too great.

The GBP/USD has traded stationary ahead of a rate decision by the Bank of England on May 7.

In mid-April, I made the assertion that I expect the GBP/USD to fall further significantly in spite of gains in the previous month.

Aside from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail sales on a year-on-year basis had been seeing a sharp drop since the beginning of 2019 and public sector net debt to GDP has been seeing a continued rise over the past ten years.

In spite of these longer-term considerations, we have seen the GBP/USD largely hang on to its gains throughout the latter half of April:

Source: investing.com

On May 1, it was announced that the Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision on May 7, sooner than expected.

While the consensus is that the Bank of England will decide to hold rates for the time being, the pound has been seeing a decline on the announcement:

Source: investing.com

The current bank rate stands at 0.1% and it ultimately remains to be seen whether the central bank will choose to drop rates to zero outright, or if negative rates may even be introduced.

As it stands, the UK is now the second-worst hit country by COVID-19 after Italy, with 27,510 deaths from the disease at the time of writing.

As such, the UK’s chief medical officer has stated that social distancing measures may be needed until the end of the year to prevent further outbreaks of the disease. This may well be the case, even as countries such as Italy, France, and Spain start to ease their own lockdown measures.

In this regard, we could see a situation whereby the UK retains lockdown measures for longer than other European countries – the UK was late in implementing lockdown measures and accordingly could be one of the last countries to ease measures.

Moreover, the issue of Brexit has largely been eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains an issue nevertheless.

While debates surrounding the future of the European Union itself have been brought back into the spotlight, negotiations have hit a wall at the present time due to disagreements over EU access to UK fishing waters and the future interactions of the European Court of Justice with Britain’s own legal system.

In this regard, negotiations could risk breaking down by June, which would effectively mean a no-deal – even though Britain technically continues to avail of a transition period until the end of the year.

It remains to be seen whether the Bank of England considers this to be a key risk – in addition to the current effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is always the possibility that the Bank of England could surprise the markets with a further rate cut, which would mean a significant drop in the GBP/USD.

Even if a rate cut does not materialize immediately – my view is that negative rates are a strong possibility if the pressures of COVID-19 and Brexit prove too great on the economy.

In this regard, I don’t see any upside for the GBP/USD and reiterate my bearish view on the currency pair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.