Fortinet, Inc.: The Enterprise Will Replace The SMB

Based on the company being fairly valued today and growing in value at 13.5% annually, I expect the stock doubling in value over the next 4-5 years.

Even with an economic slowdown, I expect Fortinet to grow revenues by 15% due to increasing sales to enterprise clients that are working from home more.

The coronavirus pandemic has opened up the possibility for many workers to work from home, increasing the needs for companies that offer cloud-based solutions, especially in cybersecurity. This leads me to Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). Even at nearly 9x revenue and 39x forward earnings, Fortinet is only now fairly valued and will be a winning stock due to its market leadership, product innovation, and growth in enterprise customers.

Source: Company's website

Why Fortinet Trades At 9x Revenue and 39x Forward Earnings

Fortinet provides cybersecurity solutions through hardware and software products. The trend of sharing digital information has left companies exposed to potential cyberattacks and ransomware, which can have longer-term effects on a company's profits and reputation. In fact, this is why Cybersecurity Ventures predict that cybercrimes will cost businesses over $6 trillion by 2021 and will continue to grow. This is why the global cybersecurity industry is expected to grow by 11.0% through 2025.

Source: Grand View Research

Even amongst several competitors, Fortinet has been able to achieve nearly 20% revenue growth over the past 3 years. A lot of this growth stems from Fortinet's ability to acquire SMBs as clients, leading to an 18% annual growth in the number of deals over the past 2 years. Kayode Omotosho does a good job assessing how the coronavirus may affect their SMB clients, so I won't spend too much time here. Instead, I'm going to turn my attention to the potential boost in demand from Fortinet's enterprise clients.

Even though Fortinet has over 440,000 end customers, a significant amount of those customers stem from two distributors - Exclusive Networks Group (primarily focused on Europe and growing a US presence) and Ingrid Micro (within the US). Both companies have expertise selling technological solutions to medium to large businesses and combined account for 40% of Fortinet's revenue. This share of revenue has a chance of growing since those larger businesses are where the marginal demand is at right now.

According to a story in the Wall Street Journal, the shift to working from home has created opportunities for cybersecurity companies that can quickly scale up through the cloud for their decentralized employees. What makes Fortinet the company that will benefit the most from this trend is they have solutions that cater to companies with a wide array of IT expertise. Smaller companies tend to prefer services (65% of revenue), while larger companies prefer products (35% of revenue).

For the medium-sized businesses that don't have a large IT department, Fortinet offers their FortiGuard research team to watch over your networks and identify emerging threats, as well as offer technical support through their FortiCare service. For the enterprises with larger IT departments, Fortinet offers both broad and integrated solutions through their FortiGate offering. The two key products that I expect enterprises to be demanding right now are FortiGate VM (for cloud infrastructure) and FortClient (for endpoint protection). Because of this expected demand increase from larger businesses, I expect shifts in Fortinet's revenue mix - a larger share of the revenue to come from their 2 distributors and/or more of the revenue coming from Fortinet's products.

Because most customers buy Fortinet's offerings through multi-year contracts and the 85% gross margins from their services offerings, Fortinet has been able to have pretty good profitability metrics (15% net margin and 25% ROIC) as well as have an extremely good FCF conversion rate (35% FCF margin). With the shift to working from home protocols, I expect Fortinet to double down and focus on their larger customers to continue to drive 15-20% revenue growth.

Over time, I also expect Fortinet to diversify away from their 2 key distributors, as the company rolls out a new partner program that allows for specialization into certain solutions offered by Fortinet. This is on top of Fortinet continuing to build on its innovation lead vs. competitors, as the company has more than three times the amount of patents than the next company.

Source: Company Brochure

So, given the growth of the cybersecurity industry, Fortinet's ability to sell to various companies based on their IT expertise, and the company's superior profitability metrics, you can see why investors would pay 9x revenue and 39x forward earnings for a company and may consider it to be a bargain. But how much of a bargain?

My Valuation Methodology

Valuation Today

Intrinsic Value Assessment - Fairly Valued

Using Yahoo Finance's average EPS estimate for next year and the long-run earnings growth, as well as the Yardeni Research's market average PEG ratio, I utilized the PEG ratio to find the right P/E ratio to assess Fortinet's valuation today given expected future growth. Over the past 5 years, the S&P 500's average PEG ratio has been 1.5x. Given Fortinet's market-leading position, superior profitability (35% FCF margins and 25% ROIC vs. 10% and 8% for the average S&P 500 company respectfully), not having any debt, and sticky customer base, I would be willing to pay a large premium to buy Fortinet. At a 2.2x PEG ratio, I estimate the value of Fortinet's stock to be $114/share today. As of May 1, 2020, Fortinet's stock price is $104, finding the stock to be undervalued by just 8%.

Growth in Valuation Tomorrow

To get a sense of how a company will compound shareholder value over time, I look at the three sources of total returns for a stock: shareholder yield (share buybacks and dividends), profit growth, and changes in valuation multiple. I will estimate how they will change over the next 3-5 years.

Shareholder Yield - 0.0%

Fortinet's shares outstanding have slightly fluctuated over the past few years even though the company produces plenty of free cash flow. Even though the company does frequently buys back stock, I don't expect Fortinet to decrease share count in the near term and may not even do so in the long term. However, I don't expect Fortinet to increase share count either. This means I don't expect EPS dilution from new shares being offered by the company. Fortinet also does not pay dividends.

Profit Growth - 15%

Given the current economic environment, I expect the growth in sales to enterprises to replace the lost sales from SMBs. This will lead to 12-16% annual revenue growth. This, combined with minimal to no operating leverage due to increases in R&D spend, will lead to profit growth around 15%. This estimate is also lower than what Yahoo Finance expects from the company.

Change in Multiple - 90% of Today's Multiple

Given the recent fall in price, the stock's valuation multiples are around their 5-year averages. However, due to economic uncertainty and the high level of competition in this space, I believe Fortinet's multiples can go down further due to increased bears for the company. To be conservative, I'll say that multiples can fall another 10% from here. This means I will have to decrease my expected growth in value over time by 10%.

By combining the expected shareholder yield and profit growth, then multiplying it by the expected valuation multiple degradation, I get the expected growth in valuation over time. For Fortinet, because I expect some valuation multiple degradation, adding shareholder yield and profit growth together and multiplying it by 90% will yield a 13.5% annualized expected growth in value over the next 3-5 years.

Putting It All Together

The combination of being undervalued today and growing its value in the low teens tomorrow, I see Fortinet reaching my annualized return target, expecting the stock to double in value in the next 4-5 years. Keep in mind this includes Fortinet losing SMB clients.

What Can Go Wrong

The biggest threat to my thesis is the Fortinet's ability to increase sales to enterprises. I expect Fortinet's ability to do this will be minimally impacted by the slowdown in economic activity because of the coronavirus. If Fortinet cannot increase enterprise sales to replace SMB lost sales, then I would have to revise down my growth estimates. Another consideration is how competitive the cybersecurity industry is. Although Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) are well-known competitors, Fortinet's ability to generate revenue from their cloud computing capabilities will put them up against newer players like ZScaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The increase in competitors could lead to slower revenue growth and even higher reinvestment due to more R&D spend to further enhance their Fortinet's solutions.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I am looking to buy Fortinet before the company's first-quarter earnings announcement. Based on how the earnings announcement goes, I may continue to add more shares, ultimately, stopping at $115. I will be eyeing Fortinet's revenue mix, paying attention to how company management discusses the current economic slowdown and how this is affecting the change in the mix in clients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.