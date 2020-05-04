Limelight Networks: Same Story In A Very Different Environment

The longer-term story isn't broken, but as has been the case for years now, Limelight needs to deliver on margins and manage competition.

I got Limelight Networks (LLNW) wrong. I turned bullish (and went long) the stock at the beginning of last year, in large part due to the secular growth potential for the CDN (content delivery network) provider. But after a 2019 guidance cut in July — an echo of the issue that tanked the stock seven months earlier — I exited, due to worries about both management and the broader story.

LLNW would take off not long afterwards as results improved. Though shares fell with broad markets in March, a sharp rally ensued as investors identified the stock as a derivative play on the streaming video/Internet traffic growth being priced into the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM). The stock very nearly doubled in a month.

But LLNW once again has reversed, with last month's Q1 release extending what is now a 27% pullback from the highs. And what's interesting is that the story in May 2020 isn't all that different from what it was in January 2019 — even though LLNW has more than doubled.

That story is simple. On paper, Limelight has a large opportunity to be a "picks and shovels" kind of play on streaming video and Internet traffic. But in practice, management concerns and a long-running inability to drive consistent profitability cast some doubt on that opportunity.

The Q1 release at least highlighted those worries, a likely reason why LLNW has slid 12% since. And it leaves LLNW as, once again, a 'show me' story — even if it's a better 'show me' story than it was 16 months ago.

Updated Guidance

The fundamental culprit driving the post-earnings sell-off appears to be full-year guidance. Despite significant increases in traffic since the last update, with the Q4 release in late January, Limelight's outlook barely budged:

source: Limelight Q1 release

On an absolute basis, neither profitability nor normalized free cash flow (which is maxing out around $10 million) look particularly impressive. And this is guidance for a year in which Limelight is receiving likely the largest tailwind in its history. The combination of both shut-in consumers and streaming launches from Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), and Comcast (CMCSA) should be driving enormous demand.

And, again, COVID-19 hasn't led to any change in guidance, save for a $2 million bump to the low end of the range. That bump probably is attributable at least in part to Q1, given that revenue increased 32% year-over-year.

To be fair, the story is not quite that simple. CFO Sajid Malhotra addressed the outlook in his prepared remarks on the Q1 conference call:

I had two choices; keep the confidence interval the same and raise the guidance even more, or feel more confident about the guidance we are giving. With all the uncertainties I have chosen the latter out. We do not know when the pandemic ends, what is the reaction when it ends, how quickly the life returns to normal and on and on.

That move isn't out of character for Limelight. CEO Bob Lento admitted on the Q3 2018 conference call that the company had guided conservatively for some time (it evidently stopped just ahead of a Q4 outlook that disappointed investors and led the stock to the late 2018/early 2019 lows).

Meanwhile, Malhotra's decision makes some sense in an environment where companies are pulling guidance left and right. In fact, rival Akamai (AKAM) withdrew its outlook after last week's Q1 release. And Lento noted in his prepared remarks that Limelight too faces a headwind from the lack of live sports content. There are some crosswinds at play at the moment.

Still, it seems likely that investors were expecting, or at least hoping for, something more in terms of a short-term bump. And that may have been enough to offset the fact that Limelight did give solid mid-term guidance. Indeed, Malhotra calling out Wall Street for modeling in somewhat subdued multi-year growth. The CFO said he believed Limelight could get to $300 million by 2023, a year before consensus estimates suggest.

But there, too, some investors no doubt were looking for more. $300 million-plus in 2023 suggests a four-year CAGR in the low double-digits from 2019's $200.6 million. That's doesn't seem to be quite enough to make LLNW a true 'pandemic play', or even necessarily to support a 50x multiple to the high end of 2020 EPS guidance. That's particularly true given that near-term growth is coming off a depressed base, with full-year revenue in 2019 up a disappointing 3% year-over-year.

The Opportunity Remains for LLNW

That said, it's possible investor expectations were too high and/or that the focus on a single quarter is a bit overblown. As far as Q1 goes, the boost to revenue only arrived in the last two weeks of the quarter. And the spike actually hit gross margins, as ISPs charge Limelight based on peak usage.

Given those factors, Q1 seems like a strong quarter, and one that continues a steadily improving trend. As noted, 2019 was disappointing, but revenue growth was 37% y/y in the fourth quarter. Top-line increases will slow the rest of the year, in large part due to increasingly difficult compares, but at the high end of the revenue guidance range the Q2-Q4 growth rate still sits at 13%.

The story isn't broken yet. Traffic demands are going to rise no matter how this pandemic plays out, thanks to streaming tailwinds. Limelight has invested heavily in capacity, but capex is coming down y/y in 2020 and will be lighter in the second half than the first. And though performance has been inconsistent, the decade-long trend is heading in the right direction:

source: author from LLNW filings and press releases. 2020 figures at high end of updated guidance ranges

The broader opportunity is intact. The snapback in revenue and profits over the past two quarters makes 2019 look like an outlier (which was not guaranteed to be the case several months ago). Particularly after the pullback of the last few weeks, valuation is reasonable (more on this in a moment).

To be sure, LLNW has more than doubled since early 2019 (and since late August). But the numbers have improved notably as well, and the story seems somewhat de-risked as a result. With the stock trading where it did before COVID-19 so dramatically altered consumer behavior, there's still a solid bull case here.

Can Limelight Capitalize?

But what's interesting is that peers, with one exception, haven't received much of a bump, either:

chart since Jan. 31

To be fair, Cloudflare (NET) has rallied, though obviously there's a significant cybersecurity aspect to that story. (Limelight's security offerings are delivered via partners.) The stories at Akamai and Fastly (FSLY) are a bit different from that of LLNW. Akamai's business is more diversified — it's not as much of a traffic pure-play as Limelight — and Fastly's valuation is much more onerous at a time when risk appetite presumably has decreased.

Still, the simple bull case for CDNs — more streaming equals more traffic equals more profits — hasn't really attracted investors outside of NET. And that might make some sense. One difficult aspect of the CDN business is that pricing tends to decline over time. At least one analyst has projected that Disney alone will add to that pressure.

Meanwhile, CDNs have had to spend up to build out the capacity required to manage the higher traffic, which pressured Limelight's cost of revenue even before Q1. Gross margin on a GAAP basis compressed 720 bps in 2019. And Limelight's capex will average almost $25 million over four years (including 2020, at the midpoint of guidance), a significant chunk of ~$29 million in Adjusted EBITDA (at the high end of the outlook).

This case, then, is relatively similar to that which held at the beginning and middle of last year, when LLNW traded at about half the current price. The opportunity is there. Valuation isn't terrible, at ~17x EBITDA and 2.6x revenue (both using the high end of this year's guidance). If Limelight can drive revenue growth and associated margin expansion, there's upside ahead. $305 million in 2023 revenue at 17% margin (up from a guided 14.9% this year) suggests something in the range of 10% annual returns, assuming out-year multiples of ~15x EV/EBITDA and ~30x P/FCF. And we've seen (even now) enough small-cap tech growth plays run much higher than simple models might suggest.

But at some point Limelight has to deliver real profitability. That in turn means it must actually deliver on its potential — which it hasn't always done. Guidance suggests 30 bps of EBITDA margin expansion, total, over a decade. The significant expansion from 2013-2014 lows came mostly from cost of revenue — where the improvement, as noted, has reversed.

Competition is steep, and may add to the existing price pressure in the model. And I'm still not 100% convinced on the management front. Malhotra's criticism of Street estimates for 2023 seems a bit odd given that the CFO himself said there was enough uncertainty in 2020 to hold off a guidance hike. Nor am I exactly sure why analysts are supposed to be updating their models based on management projections when Limelight has consistently fallen short of its own long-term targets.

As detailed in a January presentation (and not for the first time), Limelight aims for 15% year-over-year revenue growth and 25%-plus EBITDA margins. Yet margins are guided under 15%, and 180 bps below a 2017 peak. Meanwhile, top-line growth excluding Amazon (AMZN), which drove 30% of revenue in each of the last two years, was negative between 2016 and 2019. Guidance does suggest the 15% long-term bogey will be hit this year — but, again, off a soft compare.

There's still a lot of work left to do, and a lot for Limelight to prove in order for the stock to rise. And one of its opportunities truly highlights the bull/bear case. The company is moving into so-called "edge" computing, and Malhotra talked up the opportunity on the Q1 call. In response to an analyst question, the CFO argued that the addressable market in edge was greater than that of CDN (though he rightly noted there are more competitors in the market). And he argued that "if this is not a $100 million business three, four, five years from now then I think we would have missed something."

If edge is a $100 million business within even five years, Limelight is going to blow by Street estimates — and LLNW is going to rise nicely from here. But it's worth going back a year, to the Q1 2019 conference call. Management then, too, was talking up edge, thanks to a partnership with Ericsson (ERIC). Malhotra reiterated the aforementioned long-term targets, and emphasized full-year guidance that analysts at the time didn't quite trust.

That guidance was missed and the Ericsson partnership is essentially dead. Despite that fact, the stock has more than doubled. It's safe to say, in a very different market, LLNW won't get the same benefit of the doubt if history repeats.

