Microsoft Vs. Apple: One Is A Better Investment

Last month, I published a relatively bearish article on Apple (AAPL). In the piece, I predicted how Apple's stock could drop to $170 this year. Since then, the stock has soared by more than 8%, buoyed by a strong overall stock market and strong first quarter results.

After the report went live, a long-time reader sought my opinion on Microsoft (MSFT), a company I wrote about in August last year. In this report, I will look at the two companies now that they have released their first quarter results.

To be clear. Apple and Microsoft are unavoidable stocks, especially for investors in the United States. Because of their size, most people own them indirectly through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). For example, Microsoft and Apple are the biggest holdings of ETFs like Invesco QQQ (QQQ), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) among others.

Microsoft and Apple 1-year performance

First quarter review

Microsoft and Apple released better results than what most analysts were expecting. Still, Apple had a more surprising quarter since it closed most of its retail stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The company's revenue rose to a record $58.3 billion in the quarter, driven by a 17% growth in the services segment.

Because of the store closures, iPhone revenue declined by 9% to $29 billion while services reached $13 billion. This was mostly because service subscribers jumped by 35 million in the quarter. Another key driver was wearables, which rose by 23% to $6.3 billion. Apple ended the quarter with $193 billion in cash and short-term investments and a total debt of $110 billion, giving a net cash of about $83 billion.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's revenue rose by 15% to $35 billion. This was driven by a 27% jump in the Intelligent Cloud segment and a 15% jump in Productivity and Business Process segment. The Intelligent Cloud revenue was driven by a 61% jump in Azure. The two segments generated $12.3 billion and $11.7 billion respectively. The More Personal Computing segment revenue rose by just 3%, which was attributed to store closures. Microsoft ended the quarter with $137 billion in cash and short-term investment and more than $65.7 billion in total debt, giving a net cash of $71 billion.

Companies in transition

Microsoft and Apple are both in transition and are both targeting a very different customer. Apple has mostly decided to focus on consumers while Microsoft mostly focuses on enterprise customers. The two have found spectacular success in each side.

For example, Apple Music, a service that was launched five years ago has more than 60 million paying customers today. At the same time, wearables, which was recently a very tiny part of Apple's growth story is now the size of a Fortune 150 company, according to Tim Cook. Further, its subscription services has grown to more than 515 million and the company aims to reach 600 million this year.

Microsoft has been on a journey too. The company has successfully launched a number of products as it continues to target corporations. For example, its Azure product is its fastest-growing business and is the second-biggest cloud computing company in the world after Amazon (AMZN). While MSFT does not publish numbers for its Azure business, its Intelligent Cloud reached $12.3 billion in the quarter.

Another example is in Office, where its commercial seats rose to more than 258 million while consumer seats rose to 39.6 million. The cheapest option for Microsoft 365 is about $7 per month. This means that the company makes about $277 million per month from consumers.

Looking ahead

As I wrote in the previous article, I expect the economy to go through its worst financial crisis in decades. We have seen the number of US jobless claims rise to more than 30 million within six weeks. Also, analysts expect that the unemployment rate will climb to more than 14% in April. At the same time, data from the Fed show that delinquency rates on credit cards have started to rise.

Therefore, while Microsoft and Apple will be hurt, at least in the short-term, I expect that Apple will be hurt more. This is mostly because I don't expect more people who are facing financial challenges to invest in new iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

However, on a positive side, Apple recently launched a cheaper iPhone SE, which is selling at $399. This iPhone has received significantly positive reviews because of its powerful chip, build quality, and improved camera. As such, I expect the SE to rejuvenate Apple's sales in the second quarter. Also, as I have written before, such a phone will help Apple in its journey to grow its service revenue. I therefore expect that most people who will buy the $399 phone to spend about $100 every year on an Apple service like Apple Music and Appstore.

Another catalyst that Apple has is 5G. In the previous report, I wrote that the company would not release a 5G phone this year. However, a recent report by Frontpage Tech said that the company would indeed release four 5G phones whose price will range from $649 to $1,099. These prices don't differ much from those released last year, which could cushion the company's sales. According to Jon Prosser, the main contributing factor has been its relationship with BOE for OLED displays.

Still, on 5G, the biggest challenge is whether most countries will be ready for the new network. In March, Huawei warned that 5G rollout in Europe would be delayed. Other major companies that have warned about delays are Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia, according to a report by The Verge. On a positive side, Qualcomm (QCOM) and Verizon (VZ) have said that rollout in the US is continuing. At the same time, the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint could help accelerate the deployment.

Apple has other challenges in its services segment. For example, we still don't know the outcome for the lawsuit that Spotify (SPOT) filed last year and how it will impact the company's other businesses like Apple TV+.

On Apple TV+, we still don't know how strong the service will be in future because a significant number of users are using the free promotional offer. Also, the service has not yet brought anything spectacular, like Netflix's (NFLX) Orange is the new black and Disney's (DIS) Mandalorian. On a positive note, it is possible that Apple could buy a big content company like ViacomCBS (VIACA) and Discovery Communications (DISCA), whose stock prices have declined by 50% and 25% in the past three months.

I expect Microsoft to have minimal disruption of its business in the short term. This is mostly because it offers services that companies can't do without and most companies pay for these services in advance. For example, I don't expect companies to cancel their Azure products because they are key components of how they run.

I also don't expect major disruptions in businesses like Dynamics and Productivity. In the most recent earnings call, the company said that it expects some slowdown in LinkedIn as advertisers reduce their budgets and as companies keep-off hiring. However, as the economy recovers, I expect this growth to return possibly in the third quarter.

At the same time, I expect Microsoft to derive growth in various segments. For example, the company is a major player in gaming. With coronavirus, I expect many sporting events like soccer and basketball to come back. These are being replaced by the popularity of e-sports, which is expected to reach to $1 billion this year. Microsoft will be a key beneficiary in this.

Communication is another thing. According to the company, Teams has more than 75 million users, which is remarkable for a product that is about three years old. Similarly, I expect the current pandemic to lead to more demand for its cloud products from companies and government.

Better Buy?

Microsoft vs Apple 5-year performance

In most cases, Microsoft and Apple are solid companies that can fit in most portfolios. However, if I was to recommend one, I would go for Microsoft because of its strong focus on corporates, better historical performance, and a higher dividend yield. Most importantly, Microsoft has higher margins than Apple and is growing its free cash flow at a faster rate. While Apple is a good company, I expect it to have more bumps in the near term than Microsoft.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

