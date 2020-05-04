COVID-19 May Trigger A Technology Revolution

Prior to COVID-19, there were some new technologies poised to completely reshape their markets, but they were hindered by resistance to change.

Prior to COVID-19, there were exciting new technologies in the early stages of adoption. Most of these were proven and demonstrated extraordinary benefits, but they were encountering significant resistance from entrenched ways of doing things. That's typically why new technologies take some time to penetrate the marketplace, even with significant benefits.

Now, however, COVID-19 has forced broader use and acceptance of these technologies, accelerating their adoption curves in a way that has never been seen before. While there is a broad range of these technologies, here I'm going to focus on some of the most important ones: working remotely, online college education, telemedicine, autonomous vehicles, online shopping, and virtual events. These illustrate how the changes required by COVID-19 are blasting through the entrenched ways that have delayed these innovations.

Frequently, the adoption of new technologies requires changes to habits and the way things are done, and this can be slow. The 21/90 rule states that it takes 21 days for something new to become a habit and 90 days to make it a permanent lifestyle change. But people need to be willing to try these new ways. COVID-19 has already forced most people to change many things for more than 21 days, creating new habits of working, learning, and being entertained. These new habits, such as working and learning from home, are accelerating new technologies up their adoption curves faster than they would have otherwise.

Here is the underlying theory. New technologies typically follow traditional adoption curve stages, starting first with innovators, then growing to early adopters, until evolving to the largest group of the early and then later majority. The time frame for technology adoption curves varies, depending on factors such as complexity, benefits, and most importantly resistance to change.

This chart graphically illustrates the concept. The red curve is what would have been the normal technology adoption curve. The blue curve represents a new adoption curve accelerated by COVID-19. The implications of this acceleration is that market penetration of a number of new technologies will happen faster, triggering a new technology revolution.

A broad range of technologies underly this revolution, so I'll wait until the end to identify some of the companies that will benefit. Even then, the investment thesis is best stated as broadly benefiting the technology sector as a whole over the next few years. So far, the stock market recovery hasn't seemed to have benefited this sector as much as it should, if there is indeed a new technology revolution.

Working Remotely

The ability of employees to work from home, particularly those working in offices, has been an emerging trend for several years, but with the advent of COVID-19, it has become the norm for millions. Companies moved quickly to put in place the necessary technical infrastructure to make this possible, and video-based team meetings have become not just acceptable but the "new normal".

Employees working from home now routinely do several ZOOM or Microsoft Team video conferences each day. Salespeople have found that doing video sales calls are more efficient because they eliminate travel. Even board meetings seem to be more efficient. Most likely, much of this will continue even when people can return to offices and are able to travel.

Millions of employees have benefitted from the flexibility this provides with the elimination of commuting and the convenience of being able to integrate work into other responsibilities. To many, this "massive experiment" in working remotely has proven to be successful.

Prior to COVID-19, based on various studies less than 4% of the employees in the U.S. worked from home, although more than half preferred to work from home at least some of the time if they could. Some estimate that 25%-30% of employees, with some estimates even higher, are currently working from home, and a majority of these say they prefer to continue to work from home. Some are even willing to take a pay cut to do this.

When the pandemic subsides, will work return to normal, or will companies incorporate more opportunities to work remotely from home? A recent survey of 317 CFOs on April 3rd by Gartner indicates that remotely working from home may continue. Almost 75% indicated that they intend to keep at least 10% of these jobs remote, and almost a quarter of them said that more than 20% of the jobs would remain remote.

Prior to the pandemic, there was a slow but steady trend toward working remotely, but it wasn't broadly accepted. COVID-19 forced a change in work habits and accelerated the adoption of remote work technologies. This may trigger a technological revolution in the nature of work. Technology companies will benefit greatly from this, but other industries such as office real estate and transportation will suffer.

Online College Education

Five years ago, I led a team studying the future of college education. It showed several threats to American colleges, especially the smaller ones. The escalating cost of college and declining enrolments have since started to impact colleges, but until now competition from online education has been minimal.

Excellent online programs from organizations like edx.org are free or relatively inexpensive and in some cases superior to in-person college courses. This is clearly is a threat to expensive college courses delivered in-person, which typically cost $32,000 - $36,000 per year and $3,000 - $4,000 per course. To forestall this challenge, colleges and accrediting organizations restricted online courses by limiting academic credit, even when those courses were superior. There are several arguments supporting this, but the fact remains that there is a benefit to a free or $600 online course over a $3,500 in-person course, especially if the online course if superior. Withholding academic credit kept online courses from progressing past the early adopter stage.

Now, this has all changed. With COVID-19 closing colleges, all of them have been forced to use online education. Most colleges were unprepared for this, and many are providing low-quality online education, such as a professor reading his speaking notes over a conference call. But now they giving academic credit because they need to keep previously paid tuition to pay faculty.

In the future, it will be harder for colleges to argue that online courses shouldn't be accredited. The real issue, of course, is institutional survival. There are more than 5,000 colleges in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million faculty. So far, they have preserved a less efficient way of providing college education, which is why the cost of college is so high and student debt is $1.5 trillion. But now that online college education is "acceptable", more students will want to use it to get a college education at a much lower cost. It's not even known if colleges will be able to resume classes this fall and fill their dormitories with students. Even if they do open, it's not clear how many students will return or consider other options, such as lower-cost online courses.

This will initiate innovations in college education. For example, SNHU, which has been a pioneer in online education, recently announced that it would provide free tuition for the first year for new freshmen living on campus, and would charge only $10,000 per year for the following years. Incoming freshmen will take all their courses online and will have a new educational model in the following years.

The cost/benefit of online college courses is extraordinary, but the disruptions will be too. Online courses are free or low-cost because a single course can be taken by tens of thousands of students, not just 15-20. There will be no need for as many colleges and faculty. While the acceleration of online college education will benefit a few commercial private colleges and privately-owned companies like Coursera, the biggest providers may be educational non-profits such as edX.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine is another emerging technology accelerated by the pandemic. Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients remotely without an office visit.

The need for more accessible healthcare, particularly for those in remote locations, was the original driving force behind the growth of telemedicine. But it also offers significant cost and convenience benefits. Telemedicine can reduce the cost of a physician's visit or the need to visit the emergency room. It can also be more convenient for many patients who don't need to travel to a doctor's office and wait to be seen. They can stay at home instead.

Until the current pandemic, the progress of telemedicine was slow. It faced big obstacles to progressing up the adoption curve. Medicaid and Medicare wouldn't reimburse the costs, and doctors preferred to see patients in their offices. However, starting March 6, 2020, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services broadened access to Medicare telemedicine services so that beneficiaries can receive a wider range of services from their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility. Medicare will now pay for office, hospital, and other visits furnished via telemedicine. A range of providers, such as doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers, are now able to offer telemedicine to their patients. Prior to this waiver, Medicare would only pay for telemedicine when the person receiving the service was in a designated rural area.

As expected, during this pandemic, the increase in telemedicine has been extraordinary. Services already providing telemedicine have seen increases of thousands of percent. Even physicians offices never trying this before are making telemedicine a major part of their practice.

With the benefits of cost and convenience now being experienced, it's not likely that medicare reimbursement and patient demand for telemedicine will be withdrawn once the pandemic ends. Technology development of telemedicine will continue to accelerate and the uses will broaden. Patients will continue to want convenience. Overall, physician productivity will increase, healthcare costs will decline, and the telemedicine technology will prosper.

Autonomous Vehicles

Those who have followed my previous Seeking Alpha articles know that I'm a believer in autonomous vehicles, especially autonomous ride services and autonomous home delivery. These autonomous vehicle services were poised for launch prior to COVID-19. Although there may be delays, there are new reasons why these services may be accepted faster.

Autonomous ride service (NYSE:ARS) is Uber without a driver at a lower price. With COVID-19, the number of rides by Uber and Lyft has declined by an incredible 75%-80%. Most of this is due to people staying at home, but some of them may also be concerns about contact with a driver and riding in a stranger's car. Even when people return to work and local travel, they may be concerned about these risks. Autonomous ride services with no human driver and a vehicle cleaned and maintained to the highest standards by a large company may be more attractive, especially at a lower cost.

Additionally, people required to stay at home for a couple of months have gotten frustrated with the cost of their cars just sitting in the garage, and they may be more open to transportation as needed. It costs about $600 per month for an average car to sit in the garage or parking lot. Auto production was already forecasted to decline, but the number of autos produced in the U.S. dropped 50% in April. This doesn't bode well for the auto industry. There will be some bounce back, but auto sales may not recover to previous levels.

Finally, mass public transportation by subway, commuter train, or bus, is now suddenly perceived as a major health risk. Will public transportation ever again carry the number of passengers that it did in the past? Or will more people seek out other alternatives such as autonomous ride services, especially if they are affordable?

Throughout the country, almost all restaurants have been closed because of the pandemic. Many have resorted to pick-up and home delivery, with home delivery limited by delivery capacity. While home delivery was in the early adopter stage, it is now broadly accepted. Tens of millions of people have become comfortable with ordering meals online or through apps and eating at home instead of going out. Eventually, most (but not all) restaurants will re-open, and slowly people will become comfortable again with eating out in public, but home delivery of meals is now entrenched as a new lifestyle. Autonomous home delivery will be more affordable than using a driver, and it has the added advantage of not requiring human contact.

Now, there are new concerns about transportation. How clean are transportation options? Is the driver contagious? How healthy are the people on shared rides, buses, or subways? Is the delivery person contagious? These new concerns will accelerate autonomous vehicles up the adoption curve, and create a greater appreciation of the benefits of this technology.

COVID-19 may have set back the introduction of autonomous vehicles a little, but it may have opened the way for a faster acceptance. ARS companies, like Waymo, are now busy at work developing efficient ways to sanitize their autonomous vehicles. AVs will be another tool in the pandemic fight that could provide effective, safe mobility to help people move about once they are no longer sheltering in place.

Online Shopping

There is no question the retail industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic that closed retail stores around the world for the last couple of months. Online shopping was already increasing, but now it has skyrocketed. The biggest barrier to faster adoption of online shopping was the need to change existing consumer habits, and this current shift may permanently change consumer behavior.

While this will obviously benefit Amazon, there are also other companies, like Walmart, that have grown online sales. One category, in particular, has seen a major increase. Online grocery shopping has immediately shifted from a novelty to a must-have. Is this temporary or will it continue? Various studies show that most consumers will continue shopping more online and won't go back to their previous shopping habits in grocery stores.

Increasing online shopping will require additional investments in IT infrastructure, software, and provide another reason for consumers to upgrade devices. Additionally, it will accelerate investment in lower-cost autonomous home delivery, especially groceries.

Virtual Events

Events of all types -- conferences, sports (to the extent possible so far), concerts, church services, and many others -- have been forced to go from live events to virtual. In general, there was already slowly developing adoption, but that has now been abruptly accelerated.

The Dropkick Murphys were scheduled to play six club dates in Boston around St. Patrick’s Day, but they were canceled by COVID-19. Instead, the Celtic-influenced band improvised a single show on a soundstage March 17 and streamed it online. In place of the 10,000 fans who could have attended the canceled performances, 10 million fans watched it. Concert tours are the bulk of income for performing artists and now these are on hold. It may be some time before packed venues with thousands of people squeezed together return. In the meantime, performing artists will need to invent new virtual business models.

Business, association, and industry conferences have come to a halt with the pandemic. The Events Industry Council estimated that in 2017, global business events involved more than 1.5 billion participants and generated more than $1.07 trillion of direct spending that supported 10.3 million jobs. Many of these conferences are now being replaced by virtual events. While these don't provide the comradery and networking of in-person events, for many they are working sufficiently, and save a lot of time and the expense of travel. Will virtual conferences become more acceptable and erode a significant portion of in-person conferences? If so, it will cut into the revenue for airlines, hotels, and conference facilities, but increase opportunities for technology companies.

Throughout the world, churches, even the Catholic mass, are moving to virtual services due to pandemic restrictions on gatherings. While not as spiritually moving as attending services, they have proven to be acceptable. Although some churches previously started to experiment with live-streaming services, many have now made the switch. The problem for many churches is the loss of income from services. One minister referred to the donate-now button on the live stream as the offering plate of the 21st century. Those watching virtually have found some benefits by not having to travel, get dressed up, and attend at specific times. They are also finding that attending virtually provides an opportunity to watch national or even international services, instead of local services. The long-term effects remain to be seen, but it's likely that virtual church services will become more commonplace.

At this time, the future of in-person sports is yet to be determined. Live events played in empty stadiums (essentially live-streaming studios) may be necessary for a while. Gate revenue at sporting events is estimated at almost $20 billion. It may also take a while for millions of fans to get comfortable with attending live stadium events. Although attending a major sporting event is exciting, more people were already beginning to believe that watching the game in the comfort of their home, or with friends, was becoming a better experience than fighting traffic and the crowds, once more it was free rather than hundreds of dollars. Most likely the pandemic will accelerate this shift in preference. The benefits to technology companies won't be as great in this shift because most sporting events are already provided through broadcast TV.

Summary

The acceleration of adoption curves will benefit many companies providing application software for this technology revolution, such as Zoom Video (ZM) and Teledoc (TDOC). There are numerous companies, which are mostly small, and it may be difficult to identify the winners. But most of the investment in this technology revolution will go to infrastructure: computers, devices, communications, autonomous vehicles, and the underlying component companies.

Companies providing personal computers and devices, such as Apple (AAPL) and HP (HPQ), will see significantly increased demand as companies, individuals, and school systems realize the need to upgrade. In its recent earnings call, Apple acknowledged orders for tens of thousands of iPads from different school systems. Microsoft (MSFT) will benefit from its software, especially the increased use of Microsoft Teams.

Alphabet (GOOG) should benefit from its broad technology, including video conferencing, as well as its Waymo subsidiary in autonomous vehicles. Amazon (AMZN) will benefit from this technology revolution in two ways: its online retail business and its AWS subsidiary are already seeing explosive growth due to COVID-19.

This technology revolution will also drive major investments in the communications infrastructure, including fixed-line and wireless providers, cable, media, and content providers. The shift to 5G will become even more important. Communications infrastructure companies include Verizon Communications (VZ), AT&T (T), and T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Underlying computers, devices, autonomous vehicles, and communications infrastructure are a broad range of component companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM), Marvel Technology (MRVL), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), Texas Instruments (TXN), Nvidia (NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

Some low-technology businesses will need to make the shift to become high-technology companies in this new technology revolution. I include ridesharing businesses Uber (UBER) and LYFT (LYFT), home delivery business such as DoorDash and GrubHub (GRUB), auto manufacturers such as Ford (F) and GM (GM), as well as major retailers such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

The underlying investment thesis of this potential technology revolution is that technology stocks should broadly outperform other sectors over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Broadly invested in technology stocks.