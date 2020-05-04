Air France-KLM Shareholders: Sell In May And Fly Away

I think this equity raise will be announced earlier than most investors expect. Here is why.

Last month, I wrote about Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY). Because of the coronavirus, operations of this airline have been reduced by about 90% (my estimate).

Though, for most people, this virus is not much more than a heavy flu, people have been frightened by lockdowns and other restrictions. Many people just do not like the idea of spending hours in what resembles a large petri dish containing hundreds of people from all over the world. Many others have high risk of needing complicated treatments when they get sick and then face the risk of not (fully) recovering. In particular, elderly and people suffering from obesity, cancer, high blood pressure or diabetes face this risk. These people form a substantial part of airliners' customers. Not many of them will take a plane in the next two years.

With its weak balance sheet Air France-KLM does not have enough funds to survive two years with slow business as I explained in more detail last month. After I submitted that article, several articles appeared showing the situation was even worse than I thought.

For example, this article mentions an analyst estimating the company burns €700 million per month. This article claims the CEO internally said the company is losing €25 million per day, so about €750 million per month.

The rescue packages

One company but two governments and, therefore, two rescue packages. A couple of weeks ago, the French government announced it a package containing €7 billion of new loans and the Dutch government promised KLM €2-4 million of loans and guarantees. So, everything OK? No.

The problem with the rescue package is that it consists of loans and loan guarantees. It buys the company time, but it does not make the company more profitable. People do not fly with Air France-KLM more often because it has been rescued. And when this crisis is over, the future is grim. For example, how is the company going to pay these loans back?

Over the last 10 reporting years, the company generated €414 million of free cash flow losses while net losses were even higher: €1.7 billion. The best year was 2016 with a profit of €792 million. Right now, every month with €750 million of losses offsets an exceptionally good year.

The problem with both Air France and KLM is their costs are too high. In particular, the French employees are earning too much to make the company competitive. And that might be difficult to change. For example, this article from May 6, 2018, mentions unions of Air France refused 7% extra pay over 4 years because they insisted on a 5.1% increase the same year.

Moreover, there is a lot of opposition against these rescue packages. For example, Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) announced it will challenge rescue packages for its competitors from European governments in court.

Environmentalists also object to the two government support packages. The two governments try to appease them by making the packages conditional. For example, the French government said the airline should cut carbon emissions and should not fly between (domestic) destinations that can be reached by high-speed train in a couple of hours. Similarly, the Dutch government wants the company to cut carbon emissions and to reduce the number of flights at Schiphol during the night. That won't make the company more profitable.

How much will the company raise?

When the planes start flying again, the company will use improved investor sentiment to raise new equity.

On December 31, 2019, book value was €2.3 billion. For a good balance sheet, the company needs at least a book value of €5 billion. Based on the size of the rescue package, I estimate losses at €5 billion or more. So, the company needs to raise more than €7 billion of new equity. Even if the company raises just enough to offset €5 billion of losses that will wipe out most of the value of the shares.

When will the company raise?

Ideally, the company raises soon before more macro-economic numbers will show how much the world economy will shrink. And, also before investor sentiment deteriorates to a level I would expect in these circumstances.

The company could try to raise right now but, unfortunately, with all these uncertainties, not enough investors might want to participate. According to this article, the company said "the board will discuss a capital increase at the next year's shareholder meeting at the latest". In addition, the Dutch finance minister said there will be a "conversation" on a future capital increase.

I think we will see small increases in air traffic pretty soon. When that lasts for a couple of months and that increasing trend continues, the company has a good opportunity to raise. My view is still investors should get out before the company raises and also before the stock market falls further. In other words: sell in May and fly away!

Disclosure: I am/we are short AFLYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Global Deep Value Stocks is a long only newsletter. I do not discuss stocks like Air France-KLM in Global Deep Value Stocks.