Briggs & Stratton: Buy The Senior Unsecured Bonds And Short The Stock Ahead Of Potential Refinancing

Although there might be a relief rally (mostly due to short covering), the stock is still uninvestable for me.

The ABL lender waived the covenant test until July 26, 2020 and allowed for additional $300 million debt incurrance outside of the ABL.

BGG released an 8-K post market close on May 1st, 2020 announced that it entered into another amendment for its Asset-based Lending Revolver (ABL).

Situation Overview

After a long period of mismanagement and strategic missteps, Briggs & Stratton (BGG) has only ~$100 million market cap left, with more than $600 million debt outstanding. The more urgent matter is that its 6.875% senior unsecured notes, while have a stated maturity date of December 15, 2020, is actually due on September 15, 2020 due to a springing maturity on its ABL.

The company was running a dual process to refinance the bond - on one hand, it announced a strategic repositioning plan with the goal of divesting most of its Product Segment and use the proceeds to pay down debt; on the other hand, it was running a process to refinance its senior unsecured bonds with a new second-lien debt. Both processes are interrupted by COVID-19 and it looks like the company is pursuing Plan C - a rescue financing.

Post market close on May 1, 2020, BGG released a 8-K announcing that it has entered into an amendment on its ABL. In addition to the common practice of increasing the interest rates and reducing the allowed borrowing amount under the ABL, there are a couple of interesting items:

The fixed charge coverage ratio covenant test is suspended until July 26, 2020. The amount of borrowing outside of the ABL is increased to $300 million (from the original $200 million).

With a specific date and the increased allowed borrow amount, it's logical to conclude that the refinancing is in an advanced stage. The ABL is cooperating with the refinancing effort by suspending the covenant test, but it is also protecting its own interests (by putting pressure on the company to get the refinancing done ASAP) by setting a specific date, after which the covenant test will come into effect again.

Valuation

Frankly it's difficult to argue against the cheap valuation. Even as dire as the current situation is, a multiple valuation exercise still shows that the stock has substantial upside from here, in a "normal" operating environment.

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

To expand on the assumptions on the table above:

A: the target margin for Engine and Products are 10-12% and 6-8%, respective per company presentation. I'm taking down the low-end by 2.5% to arrive at a consolidated margin of 5.8%, which is more inline with the performance for the last few years.

B: based on author's experience and judgement.

C: average quarter-end ABL outstanding for the past 3 years. Although the ABL outstanding is elevated currently, the whole amount shouldn't be treated as debt because the ABL is used to fund inventory build.

The only way to realize the upside is for the company to have more time to further rationalize its cost base and execute on its strategic repositioning. Unfortunately time is the most scarce resource for a company with a bond due in six months.

Pro Forma Equity Valuation

At this juncture, I believe whoever provides the rescue financing is going to ask for a big chunk of the equity pie, in addition to a juicy yield. I assume the $297 million net proceeds ($300 million gross proceeds deducting $3 million transaction fee) is going to be used in redeeming the senior notes including paying the accrued interest, funding operating losses, as well as reducing the ABL outstanding.

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

Dilution more than 20% needs shareholders' approval. Given the abbreviated time frame and relatively retail-heavy shareholder base, I believe obtaining shareholder approval in a timely manner will be difficult. I assume the rescue financing provider is going to own ~8.3 million shares (19.99% of the outstanding shares), which translates into 16.66% pro forma equity ownership.

Source: Most-recent Proxy Statement

With the updated capitalization, I believe there's ~20% downside to the stock due to increased ~$55.2 million in debt (as ABL was reduced by $44.8 million) and 19.99% equity dilution. Furthermore, any operating results deterioration and/or valuation movements will magnify the downside (see sensitivity table below).

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

Note: Max downside is kept at 100%.

Investing Opportunities

Given the set up, I think there are two investment opportunities at play here. The first one is to buy the 6.875% senior unsecured notes (CUSIP: 109043AG4). It's currently traded in the mid-$40s. To be perfectly clear, this is a speculation on a refinancing being done in a short time window. In other words, this is purely a liquidity trade regarding the fundamentals of the company. However, given the price and the recently 8-K release, I believe the risk/reward is skewed positively. +100% upside if the refinancing occurs; ~50% downside if the company restructure and the senior unsecured notes get ~25% recovery rate.

Source: TRACE

There might be a relief/short covering rally when the refinancing happens as near-term bankruptcy will be taken off the table, but that's not a prudent way to put capital at risk. I'd sit on the sideline until the refinancing terms are revealed. In the near-term, I'd recommend buying the senior notes while shorting the stock. If refinancing happens, the bond will be paid back at par which implies +100% upside, but I doubt the stock will go up nearly as much since I expect high dilution. If the refinancing doesn't happen and the company restructures, the senior notes will trade down 50%, but the stock should be wiped out. The hedged position should improve the risk/reward even better vs. buying the senior notes outright.

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

(a): applied 50% discount to book value.

(b): applied 10% discount to book value.

(c): applied 25% discount to book value.

Conclusion

As low as the recent stock price is, I believe there is further downside to the stock when investors realize that they will be diluted and I expect the company will be forced to take on very expensive incremental debt.

While ~20% dilution in exchange for pushing the maturity date out a few years might seem like the best of all bad scenarios, I wouldn't discount the possibility of more severe dilution. The management and the rescue financing provider can use scare tactic to push the vote through (i.e. get diluted and keep the option alive vs. get nothing for your shares). For reference, 45% dilution translates to an implied $1.18/share or 46.5% downside.

The best risk/reward situation lies in the senior unsecured bonds. For the more sophisticated investors, I'd recommend long senior notes and short stock to improve the risk/reward.

