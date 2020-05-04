Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) CEO Gerald Mattys on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerald Mattys - Chief Executive Officer

Brent Moen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew O’Brien - Piper Sandler Companies

Cecilia Furlong - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair & Company

Christopher Pasquale - Guggenheim Partners

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG LLC

Presentation

Operator

Please stand by. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter of 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tactile Medical. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note, this conference call is