ITT May Prove More Resilient Than The Market Believes

The market seems to be overlooking ITT's high-quality share-gaining auto friction business, as well as its significant leverage to short-cycle industrial aftermarket; two segments that should recover faster.

The next couple of quarters will be ugly ones for ITT Corp (ITT), and with meaningful exposure to end-markets like aerospace, oil/gas, and process industries like mining, it’s not unreasonable to think that some of those recoveries will take a while. Even so, that overlooks this mid-cap industrial’s strong friction business (brake pads) and its significant short-cycle aftermarket exposures.

Given where the shares are priced now, it seems to me that the market is focused far more on what can go wrong with this story, and that’s a little strange to me relative to other industrials with similar end-market exposures. I fully expect an awful 2020 for ITT, but if long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range and low double-digit FCF margins remain valid long-term assumptions, these shares are meaningfully undervalued today.

Better Than Feared, For What That’s Worth

Many industrials are posting better than expected first quarter results, but that is only worth so much now given the steep drop coming in the second quarter and the uncertain recovery path thereafter. ITT beat revenue expectations by about 5%, missed slightly on gross margin, beat slightly on segment income, and beat by more than $0.04/share on the operating income line.

Revenue declined 5% in organic terms, with considerably variability between and within the operating segments. Industrial Process revenue rose 1%, with project-based business up 2% on strong oil/gas deliveries and short-cycle flat, as strong aftermarket and baseline business offset a sharp decline in valves. Motion was down 3% organically, with Friction down 5% overall, but still beating underlying auto OEM builds by 2,000 bp, Wolverine down 3%, and KONI/Axtone up 5% on strong rail demand. Connect and Control was a mess, dropping 17% on a 19% decline in aerospace/defense, a 17% decline in industrial, and an 8% decline in oil/gas.

Gross margin improved about 10bp, while segment profit declined 14% and operating profit declined 15%, with margin contractions of 170bp. Curiously, at the segment profit line, ITT saw contractions due to price, mix, and volume offset by improved productivity, with the declines coming from forex, acquisitions, and strategic investments. I’m not a big fan of analysis that relies on Jedi mind tricks of “if you ignore all the bad things, it was good”, but I think underlying margins held up quite well.

Looking at the segments, IP saw 60bp of margin improvement, while Motion saw a 170bp decline (substantial growth/strategic investments), and CCT saw a 440bp decline on a nearly 300bp hit from volume, mix, and the like.

But The Step Down Could Be A Doozy

Two of the biggest concerns I have coming out of this quarter for ITT are the significant positive impact of oil/gas in first quarter results and the way the company’s aerospace business skews.

The energy markets were positive drivers in the IP projects business (strong pump deliveries), the short-cycle base business, and the CCT business (well, not strong, but substantially less weak), driving 20% year-over-year growth this quarter (or roughly 200bp against a 500bp organic revenue decline). At this point, I expect a wave of bankruptcies to hit the sector and I expect this will be a slow, painful multiyear recovery (two banks, Comerica (CMA) and Huntington (HBAN), are preparing for 10% to 20% of their energy loan books to go bad). While ITT may see some benefit from the oil & gas survivors still aftermarket components to keep their fields running and generating cash flow, I think it’s going to be a bad couple of years for a business that contributes around 12% of total revenue.

I’m not bullish on aerospace either. As ITT’s results this quarter reflect (aerospace/defense down 18%, or roughly 270bp of revenue contraction), the company isn’t particularly well-leveraged to the aftermarket, and production halts for projects like the Boeing (BA) MAX have hit hard (aero orders were down 40%). Looking around the aerospace/airline sector, many airlines are in significant distress, and it’s well worth asking if they’re going to have the liquidity and access to capital necessary to buy the planes currently sitting on OEM orderbooks. With that, I also expect aerospace to see a rockier, multi-year recovery.

Beyond all of that, ITT will also have near-term negative exposure to the overall industrial decline, including exposures to chemical and mining markets, that could see more “U-shaped” recoveries.

It’s Not All Bad News

The “but” here, and part of the reason I’m still bullish on ITT, is that not all of the company’s exposures are bad.

Close to 40% of ITT’s business is in the auto sector, where its brake pads (Friction) continue to gain share and substantially outgrow the market. Not only has ITT made better mousetraps (brake pads with better performance characteristics), they’ve pioneered improvements in the making of those mousetraps, resulting in considerably better product consistency (variations of 1ppm versus rivals at 10ppm or more) and much more efficient operations. Given that I expect autos to rebound pretty strongly in 2021, I think this is an underrated source of upside for ITT, not to mention ongoing share growth opportunities from superior product offerings.

Another significant positive in my book is the company’s sizable short-cycle aftermarkets exposure. Close to half of the IP segment is aftermarkets business in mission-critical equipment (pumps, largely), and I see that business recovering fairly quickly in late 2020/early 2021.

The Outlook

I expect 2020 to be awful, and I’m modeling a roughly 13% revenue drop this year, but I expect the third and fourth quarter will see some sequential improvements. I’m also expecting decremental margins of 30% or more (in line with management’s guidance), with some margin impact from ongoing spending on long-term growth projects. Management is implementing cost-cutting (a $50 million restructuring) and capex reductions), and has secured meaningful liquidity.

Because of the significance of markets like aerospace, mining, and oil/gas within ITT’s mix, I think ITT will see a more protracted, stretched-out recovery relative to shorter-cycle businesses with less exposure to those end-markets. Nevertheless, I expect the company to manage roughly 2.5% annualized revenue growth between 2019 and 2024 and 3% to 4% from 2019 to 2029. Margin and free cash flow margin improvement will be on hold for a little while, but I still believe ITT can drive its FCF margins into the low double-digits over time, with improvements coming from areas like sourcing and manufacturing efficiency.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margins/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe ITT should trade closer to the mid-$60’s now, offering attractive upside. There are certainly risks here; that auto production doesn’t rebound as quickly, that oil/gas and process industries are even weaker, and so on, but I believe those risks are more than reflected in the share price. With an under-appreciated share-gaining auto parts business that will recover soon and a likewise underrated short-cycle industrial aftermarkets business, I think this is a name to consider now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.