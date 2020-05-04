Chevron Corp.: Yo-Yoing Between Euphoria And Despair

Chevron is a reliable company for a long-term investment. However, oil price volatility is extreme, and trading short term is the priority of the moment.

The Dividend is "strong and safe" until it is not.

Chevron posted upstream production of 3,235K Boepd this quarter, up 6.1% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 5.1%. Permian Basin production was 580K Boepd or 18%.

First-quarter revenues and other income were $31.50 billion, down 10.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 13.3% sequentially. The revenues beat analyst's expectations.

Source: A Permian Basin oil "pump jack." Mose Buchele via NPR StateImpact

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) released its first-quarter, and most of the common shareholders were relieved to learn that the company kept unchanged its dividend payment, unlike Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) that slashed the dividend recently by about 65%. Furthermore, the company CEO, Michael Wirth, reiterated the company's commitment to protecting dividends. He said in the conference call:

We are protecting the dividends because we are set up to do so and we have made it a priority [...] because we are committed to the dividend and you can see that while we do lean on the balance sheet to fund the capital program, over this period of time, we can support the dividend comfortably and still remain in a very healthy position and we have set ourselves up to do so.

It is an abrupt contrast from what Ben Van Beurden, the Shell CEO, said in the recent conference call, which led to a 65% cut in the dividend. Now, the question is who or what to believe?

Looking ahead, we expect significant price and margin volatility in the short and medium-term, but we're also seeing recessionary trends in many of the markets and countries that we operate in.

I am afraid that Michael Wirth is guaranteeing more than he can confirm. Because the real financial impact is still a few months away and is not showing in the actual results yet, we all try to believe it while asking ourselves how it can be?

It is the same rhetoric used by Bernard Looney, the CEO of BP plc (NYSE:BP), trying to justify a dividend yield above 11% as totally secure and adapted to the situation.

I am old enough to differentiate between "chasing rainbows" and harsh reality.

If we look at the market and how investors reacted, it is undeniable that a cut in dividend is affecting the stock price negatively. So far, Shell and Equinor are the only two oil major producers who dared to cut the dividend by two-third, and the outcome has been quick. Shareholders do not like it. But, is it a reason to pay more than the company can afford?

I have indicated in the chart below the market and the dividend yield of the seven companies, including five oil supermajors:

The investment thesis is quite simple with CVX. I recommend CVX as a long-term investment because the company will still stand on its two feet. However, the oil market is very volatile and highly unpredictable. Thus, I recommended trading short-term about 30% of your position and perhaps a little more now, assuming that the company will finally be forced to cut the dividend, especially with a significant presence in the U.S. shale.

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 1Q'20: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 40.34 34.19 36.32 34.78 34.57 29.71 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 42.35 35.20 38.85 36.12 36.35 31.50 Net Income in $ Billion 3.73 2.65 4.31 2.58 -6.61 3.60 EBITDA $ Billion 10.34 8.28 10.47 9.61 8.20 8.60 estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 1.95 1.39 2.27 1.36 -3.51 1.93 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 9.15 5.06 8.78 7.82 5.66 4.72 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.99 2.95 3.58 3.67 4.21 3.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 5.16 2.10 5.20 4.45 1.45 1.62 Total Cash $ Billion 10.34 8.76 8.57 11.76 5.75 8.54 Total Debt in $ Billion 34.46 33.09 30.65 32.85 26.97 32.35 Dividend per share in $ 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.29 1.29 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.907 1.901 1.903 1.894 1.872 1.866 Oil Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 3,083 3,038 3,084 3,033 3,078 3,235 Oil U.S. Upstream incl. Permian K Boepd 858 884 898 934 998 1,070 Estimated by fun trading from the presentation Permian only 377 392 421 455 513 586 Estimated from the presentation Total price liquids U.S. ($/b) 55.78 48.46 52.41 46.84 47 43 From the press release Full price natural gas U.S. ($/MMBtu) 2.01 1.64 0.68 0.95 1.10 n/a

Sources: Company 1Q Pr and Morningstar. Note: Fun Trading has determined 1Q'20 numbers.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $31.50 billion in 1Q'20

First-quarter revenues and other income were $31.50 billion, down 10.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 13.3% sequentially. The revenues beat analyst's expectations.

Chevron posted a first-quarter gain of $3.60 billion or $1.93 per diluted share. Excluding individual items, adjusted earnings were $2.4 billion, or $1.29 per share (included in the current quarter was a profit on the sale of upstream assets in the Philippines and favorite tax items).

Pierre Breber said in the conference call:

With cash on hand, access to the commercial paper market, and our backup revolver, Chevron's liquidity position remains strong. We have limited long-term debt maturing over the next two years. And as an AA credit, we have ample access to the debt market.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures) was $1.60 billion in 1Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading)

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $12.7 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the first quarter was estimated at $1.60 billion, down 23.8% from the same quarter a year ago.

The free cash flow is a crucial financial component when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is the cash available for dividend payment and shares buyback program, and if the company pays more than it is making in free cash flow, the difference will turn into debt.

With the most recent annual dividend of $5.16 per share, and based on 1.866 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.63 billion per year.

However, the company is now suspending the share repurchase program.

The issue is that free cash flow is about to tumble with oil prices down to $26.60 for Brent and only $19.69 per barrel. Furthermore, the company is curtailing production, starting in the second quarter. We are a long way from the $30 per barrel "resiliency" stated by Chevron in the presentation.

Note: CVX is now reducing CapEx for 2020 to $14 billion.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream Details

Chevron posted good production results in the upstream segment during the first quarter with a production of 3,235K Boepd, up 6.1% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 5.1% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 1064k Boepd, or 33.1% of the total output, which is growing quarter after quarter. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 586K Boepd (estimated).

Discussion Per Segment

1 - Upstream

A - The Permian production is estimated at 580K Boepd, up from 514K Boepd, produced the precedent quarter. The goal was to attain 650K Boepd by 2020, but after what happened, the company may have to cut by 40% of the production starting 2Q'20.

Liquids and natural gas prices realized per barrel are not reflecting the actual situation, and it is essential to see what will happen to revenue and free cash flow if CVX is getting a price cut by 40%.

According to the press release:

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in first quarter 2020 was $43 per barrel, down from $58 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $5.66 per thousand cubic feet in the quarter, compared with $6.57 in last year's first quarter.

Based on 1,966K Bopd for liquid and 1,269 Boepd for Natural Gas, I came to an average of ~$39.45 per Boe in the first quarter.

2 - Downstream

Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of $1,103 million, up from $672 million registered the same quarter of last year.

The U.S. downstream was down to $450 million due to lower refining margins and lower utilization. International downstream was up to $480 million due to favorable timing effects and higher marketing margins.

3 - Earnings details and trend

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Upstream 3.38 3.29 3.12 3.48 2.70 -6.73 2.92 Downstream 1.37 0.86 0.25 0.73 0.83 0.67 1.10 Other -0.71 -0.42 -0.73 0.09 -0.95 -0.55 0.42

Source: CVX filings from Fun Trading files.

Net Debt is $23.81 Billion in 1Q'20

Chevron's net debt is now $23.81 billion. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.67x in 1Q'20, which is a positive and encouraging indicator. The company has about $2.3 billion in debt maturity in 2020, which is quite modest and a source of liquidity of about $30 billion.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

CVX experienced an abrupt fall from $110 in February to a low of ~$55 in about one month, after Saudi Arabia decided to flood the market with cheap oil prices, while demand for oil was quickly disappearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil prices have recovered a little but nowhere near the $30 per barrel minimum that the company requires to declare resiliency (stress test).

Yes, the company explained it without any doubt below. Still, Michael Wirth said Chevron's dividend remains both "strong and safe," while management is taking "prudent action" to reduce capital expenditures to $14 billion and cut expenses. Will it be enough? I seriously doubt it.

Source: Presentation

However, despite a terrible environment and an economy on life support, CVX managed to trend up steadily and gained over 60% in about five weeks.

Right now, I see it as a "dead cat bounce" because investors have not seen the real financial destruction devouring cash flow and revenues as we speak. It is coming with the second quarter, and the market chose to ignore it.

Technical Analysis

CVX is showing an ascending channel pattern with line support at $89.2 and line resistance about $110. I see an intermediate resistance at $100.

However, unless oil prices keep their positive momentum miraculously, it is highly likely that CVX will drop to lower support below $75.

Oil prices will determine the extent of the damage, and I think it is essential to assume that CVX will finally be forced to cut the dividend by half shortly, as it should have done already this quarter.

For investors who have bought recently, it is prudent to take off about 50% and wait patiently for the market to show a definite direction.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.