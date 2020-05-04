Opera: A Mixed Bag, And An Opaque One

I will stay on the sidelines but will keep Opera on my watch list, despite not being convinced.

Opera Limited (OPRA), the micro-lending, online advertising, and browser company, released its 4Q19 financial results on Feb 25, 2020. It is the first earnings report after the publication of a critical report (the Report) in January 2020 that send OPRA stock down by more than 20%. It was also the last financial report issued by OPRA before the COVID-19 pandemic.

I believe there are promising elements in Opera's business and its development, but, in my opinion, there remains a substantial lack of visibility with regard to both direction of business and the long-term nature of OPRA's offering as a company.

I will start this article with a quick analysis of the two main recent events that have influenced and will influence OPRA's share price and/or business development, i.e. the aforementioned Report and the COVID-19.

But the main goal of this article is to take a closer look at the most recent results and management comments and outlook, which I believe continue to give rise to concerns about management's approach.

Google Compliance of Lending Apps

In my view (see previous article here for more details), of all the allegations in the Report, the most concerning related to impression that OPRA's micro-lending apps are non-compliant with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store rules, specifically with regards to the term of the loans. OPRA's management has essentially refused to comment on the short report - and while I have some understanding for this approach in general, it leaves room for speculation, especially in the context of apparently sensible claims that could easily be countered (here by simply stating how compliance is assured).

Other authors here at Seeking Alpha have discussed the question since, whether OPRA is compliant or not, see, for example, this article and some of the comments to it.

I, personally, take the side of those saying that if Google had concluded something was not in order, this would have become visible by now one way or another. This is no solid analysis whatsoever, it just shows to me the uncertainty around this business, and I struggle to understand why management is so stubbornly silent on the matter.

In the end, each investor will have to make up their own minds on the risks associated with this uncertainty.

COVID-19 Impact

On April 23, 2020, OPRA issued a business update that covers the COVID-19 impact (the Update) and, at the same time, withdrew the full-year outlook without providing an updated one. The latter is nothing at all to blame management for. This approach essentially has become the new normal for companies.

While management praised the progress made with regards to browser MAU (monthly average users) and highlighted the USD 170 million balance in cash and marketable securities, the update also revealed some short-term concerns - even though these were absolutely in line with expectations.

First, OPRA took a hit on its credit book, reflected by an "additional loan loss provision of USD 27 million". The Update also states that management:

elected to proactively and meaningfully reduce the issuance of new microloans as of mid-March, as we aimed to reduce our exposure during this period of economic uncertainty and expected slowdown."

Again, this is by no means surprising and, probably, a wise step, but it also means that the main driver of OPRA's business growth has almost come to a stop - and it is not clear when "conditions become more favorable" again so that OPRA could take advantage of being "well positioned to rapidly re-accelerate new microloan issuances" (all quotes from the Update).

Given the short-term nature of its micro-loans, most of them have been collected by the issue date of the Update, i.e. 23 April:

As of March 31, our net loan book stood at $43 million and since then we have collected $35 million with $8 million now remaining.

Obviously, part of the cash and marketable securities at hand came in from shortening the balance sheet. Depending on any cash burn going forward, this may actually reduce OPRA's ability to ramp up its credit book again - simply because this will require cash.

Management also commented that Opera News saw increasing user numbers - this makes total sense given the increased information needs. Here lies an opportunity to bring new users on board as long as OPRA can retain them during post-pandemic times. Also, not surprisingly, revenue from the news segment was hit by the current economic situation:

(…) we have experienced decline in monetization across both search and advertising due to COVID-19, with certain segments like travel and sports are most affected; others like gaming and streaming are expanding.

So, overall, OPRA is heavily affected by the COVID-19 economic effects, which again has been discussed in more depth in this article before. My key point here is to remind investors of the fact that OPRA is by no means predominantly a software house (and even more so no business of a SaaS-nature) and thus will be hit harder than companies from this space.

This alone, in my view, would warrant a cautious take on the company. But I believe there are even other, more structural aspects to stay on the sidelines here.

Business Development in 4Q19 and all of Fiscal 2019

Admittedly, one could argue the COVID-19 threat dwarfs all other issues. Nonetheless, I believe that a long-term view on a business and its management remains key even in times like ours. This is why I will discuss my general view on the company in the remainder of this article, even though this discussion is based on 4Q19/full fiscal 2019 data only.

First, a summary of revenue for the last eight quarters:

(Source: Calculation by author, data from quarterly reports)

I will discuss individual elements in more detail below. As in my previous articles, I will focus on items [A] - [C]. In particular, because OPRA management:

Re-confirmed at the 4Q19 Call (the Call) that Technology Licensing and Other Revenue (item [E]) is essentially a run-off business which is expected to fade out almost entirely during 1Q20

Stated that Airtime and Handsets Revenue (item [D]) peaked in 4Q19 but is expected to return to previous levels at the historic near-zero gross margin profit contribution

Before I dive deeper into the other sources of revenue, it is helpful to look at one statistic for the browser user base:

(Source: Calculation by author, data from quarterly reports)

Management praised the YoY increase in monthly active user (hereafter: MAU) base - however, without mentioning the obvious short-term downward trend. Instead, when asked during the 4Q19 call about this trend, the three answers from three different senior OPRA representatives were all actually distracting from this browser-related aspect by making references to advertising business and the more "tactical" approach employed in this field (see more detailed discussion below).

I can't help but believe that management was avoiding to give a clear picture here.

As I will discuss in more detail below, I don't believe OPRA's future will depend too much at all on its browser business. But, this is clearly something to follow-up on. Management in their prepared notes mentioned the recently released Opera GX optimized for gaming and Opera for macOS. These may help to gain user base again near-to-mid term, but, in any case, competition for OPRA in this segment is huge.

Revenue

OPRA's [A] Search related revenue showed another quarter of mid-to-high single digit growth rate - even despite the stagnating MAU count discussed above. This is certainly a good sign given the solid gross margins in this business. Since OPRA has been running is micro-lending business since the beginning of 2019 and considering that historically some 80% of this revenue comes from Google - increasing income in 4Q19, in my view, does soften concerns regarding the Play Store rules. Simply because I assume Google would have become aware itself early enough. But I will be the first to admit that this is a relatively weak argument.

Revenue for [B] Advertising increased at 15% in 4Q19 thus showing a mild slowdown in sequential growth rates. Management re-confirmed that a lot of traffic in OPRA's various offerings in this segment - e.g. Opera News, OLeads and OLists - is used to generate further traffic - as opposed to immediate income from ads sold to third parties. While I still believe that this is a wise move showing a long-term growth attitude, I do see these very moderate pre-COVID growth rates in probably the most promising segment as a warning signal.

And there are other warning signals as well: OPRA's management discussed opportunities that they see in the advertising business and which go beyond just "online revenues". In fact, management seems to be building an "offline" real estate brokerage business in Lagos, Nigeria, and is optimistic to gain share by providing better service than the incumbents. Management praised their ability to roll-out offline operations in African markets but essentially did not give any details why that is and what exactly they plan to do. With that little information, I find it very hard to assess the prospects of those ventures. In particular, since they are of fundamentally different nature to the remaining business (which is explicitly linked to online activities). Management may simply be frittering here.

Plus, if you look up the transcript of the 4Q19 Call, you will realise that management uses the term "tactical" 7 times when it comes to describing their approach to in other regions like South Asia, Southeast Asia, e.g. with regards to OList-type of services. Of course, there is any right for management to take an opportunistic approach, but as an investor, I'd rather see some guidance on how this will be approached (or management remaining silent until a more specific plan is ready for public discussion).

Finally, there is OPRA's lending business (generating [C] Origination Fees and Interest), the main driver of revenue growth and, apparently, a key driver for liquidity needs in any circumstance. Readers are advised that the top-line contribution from this business is closely linked to the amounts borrowed. In other words, growth in this segment can easily be achieved by being generous when it comes to granting loans. So, this business requires particular focus on the margins earned.

Profitability

Let's have a look at gross margins (note that Opera combines [A] and [B] in their margin disclosures, so we cannot analyse them separately):

(Source: Calculation by author, data from quarterly reports)

Gross margins in the Lending (or Fintech) business were very volatile during their short history of just 4 quarters. Management commented that entering new markets would typically draw margins down, mainly because of two reasons: First, in newly entered markets, Opera has less data available to train their AI-supported underwriting systems. Second, the longer Opera operates in a given market the more repeat borrowers they have and these tend to have lower credit losses. I believe either argument makes sense.

However, given the relevance of the Lending business for both the top and the bottom line, I find it surprising (or actually concerning) how little financial information OPRA is disclosing. Essentially, there is just one single slide discussing the lending business in the latest investor presentation. This appears to be very slim given the current relevance in terms of revenue, revenue growth, and margins. I would be very interested in more information regarding:

The legal and business environment of the lending business and OPRA's practices in connection with collecting funds

Some kind of more "tangible" information on cohorts of borrowers in the various markets (i.e. default rates on first-time borrowers compared to second- or third-time borrowers)

In any case, it will take a while for the credit losses to stabilize as a percentage of interest charged, thereby allowing investors to understand the long-term profit contribution. The COVID-19 issues discussed at the top will further slowdown this process (no blame to management here, of course).

The margin in Browser and News continued its upward trend, but this was mostly driven by a relative decline in expenses for marketing and distribution. These are discretionary expenses, so it is not clear what management's expectation here is (remember, this is all pre-COVID decisions). If management were to implement the growth in the offline activities discussed in the previous section, this may pose a drag on the margins here again.

Historically, the margin stems from the browser business (around 75%). But I am not convinced that this business will contribute in a meaningful way to the bottom-line of the future: It will become harder and harder for niche browsers to hold their stand against the freely available offerings of the big dogs. On a slightly cynical note, I believe the browser business is maintained to present OPRA as a tech company, while, in fact, it is being transformed into a mixed bag of a micro-lending, advertising, and, potentially, even offline-services company.

Conclusion

COVID-19 will hit OPRA hard (as many other businesses, too). For the following reasons, I do not think that the opportunities for OPRA compensate investors for the risks and challenges in its business.

Until 4Q19, Opera continued its very moderate growth in the search business, its moderate (financial) growth in the advertising business, and its significant growth in the lending business.

Opera also announced new business initiatives, without providing too much detail on how exactly these initiatives will be brought into action.

While I can see the benefits of focusing on certain African markets where OPRA is developing a strong regional footprint, I am still not convinced of management's overall strategy. The main reason is that for the most relevant growth initiatives, there is so little visibility of what will drive growth and margins and if and how management can manage the bundle of all these different initiatives.

There is clearly potential in the markets approach by OPRA, but I will keep waiting until the picture is becoming clearer. Simply because I want to be able to make a better-informed decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.