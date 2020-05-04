Why Newell Looks Good With The 7.49% Dividend Yield

Company has enough cash flow to cover the dividend and debt reduction this year.

In late March when stocks staged a V-shaped recovery, panic buying nearly any stock would have paid off. Investors could have chosen technology stocks with strong prospects despite the shutdown. This included NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) or Microsoft (MSFT). Venturing into "expensive" stocks like Amazon.com (AMZN) would have rewarded investors even more. Conversely, buying deep value companies that are discounted for good reasons would have paid off.

Almost.

Newell Brands (NWL) looked like a recovery play when the stock bottomed at $10.44. The stock rebounded back to $14 a few times before the quarterly earnings report posted last Friday. But buying the household and personal products firm did not reward buy-and-hold investors. Newell stock fell 11.5% on May 1. What happened last quarter?

Below, Newell's V-shaped recovery proved short-lived:

Mixed First Quarter; Dividend is Safe

Newell reported net sales falling 7.6% to $1.9 billion. Operating cash flow improved from last year by $223 million. The company's massive $1.5 billion non-cash impairment charge caught investors off-guard. This cost Newell $3.02 a share in losses compared to a 36 cents loss last year.

The $476 million in cash and cash equivalents, plus a revolving credit facility with $1.2 billion, gives the company ample liquidity to weather the current crisis. But reducing its leverage will require a combination of cost-cutting, asset sales, and debt reduction.

Newell said it had an interest coverage ratio of 3.5 times and a debt to total cap of 0.6. So long as its capital structure and capital allocation align with managing the crisis stemming from the pandemic, Newell may reduce debt and fund its dividend this year.

Opportunity

Just as investors might bet on oil stocks continuing to pay dividends, they may do the same with Newell. With oil, the sector needs prices rebounding later this year. Similarly, Newell needs the economy to re-start before sales rebound. For example, its Writing unit suffered from the closure of schools, universities, and offices. Its Mexicali Writing facility also closed in the second quarter, worsening the situation.

As countries put together a phased approach in re-opening businesses, schools will re-start, too. The health protection agency needs to have a policy that minimizes a second pandemic when students go back to school.

Newell sees strong data points suggesting sales of appliances and cookware will continue. It said that:

Since mid-March, we have seen 6 straight weeks of sequential improvement in our U.S. Appliances & Cookware POS trends with growth in Mr. Coffee, bread makers, airwaves, heating mats, et cetera, an encouraging trend."

A re-start of factories in China benefits Newell's supply chain. The region is almost back to full capacity. If the company shifts its retail channel focus on e-commerce, it may minimize sales disruptions from here. Last quarter, e-commerce grew in the double-digits. Gross margin rose 110 basis points from last year to 32.8%. The company scores below the industry average on quality:

Stock Industry S&P 500 Quality Score 58 60 80 Gross Margin* 32.80% 38.90% 28.50% Operating Margin 7.30% 18.90% 13.10% Net Margin 1.20% 10.90% 9.90%

Data Courtesy of Stock Rover and * updated with Newell's Q2/2020

Near term, Newell has 15% of its cost of goods fixed. And two-thirds of its SG&A costs are fixed in the short term, too. Margins should expand in a few quarters as Newell aligns costs to demand levels.

Fair Value

Per simplywall.st, Newell is a healthy company that sells products that customers need. Its dividend yields 7.49% that income investors will receive in 2020.

As its business recovers, so too will its EPS. At a 98.2 cent EPS in 2021, Newell trades at 12.5 times forward earnings.

Source: simplywall.st

Though analysts have a $16.13 average price target, two analysts recently downgraded the stock:

Source: Tipranks

The bullish investor may forecast revenue falling by 6% this year and not growing in the next few years. Assume the following metrics in a 5-year DCF EBITDA Exit model:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 7.5% - 6.5% 7.00% Terminal EBITDA Multiple 9.5x - 11.5x 10.5x Fair Value $14.67 - $20.13 $17.34 Upside 19.4% - 63.9% 41.20%

Data model courtesy of finbox (Open link to update your fair value estimate).

Assuming Newell's business does not fall, the stock is worth ~$17.00.

