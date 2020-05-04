BioMarin: Appeal Is On The Increase

The company has managed to steadily grow revenues and is now really profitable, no longer bleeding cash and has some exciting developments in the pipeline.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) is an interesting company and thus stock. My last take was in autumn of 2017 as I concluded that while appeal was improving, I was not becoming a buyer yet. With shares trading in the eighties at the time, that conclusion seemed about right, as shares have only moved in a $70-$100 range ever since, and trading in the eighties at this moment they have not gained any ground over the past two and a half years.

The Past Thesis

Late 2017 I discussed the special business model, that of an Orphan Pharma model with low volumes and sky-high prices, as I concluded that such a business model does not warrant a special higher valuation. I noted the therapeutic progress made during the year, continued ramp-up in revenues and reduction in losses as the combination of all of this was slowly de-risking the investment thesis.

Founded in the late 1990s the company has seen shares trade at $40 in 2007, those shares hitting a high around $150 in 2015, and ever since have mostly traded just below the $100 mark. The run to its highs in 2015 was driven by revenues increasing from about $100 million over a decade ago towards the billion mark. This impressive result was not all achieved on an organic basis, as deals and losses made that the share count essentially doubled over the same period of time.

The advancement of the company started with Aldurazyme for which FDA approval was obtained in 2003 and Naglazyme which followed in 2005. FDA approval for Kuvan was granted in 2007, yet despite a reasonable run-up in product sales the company was still losing money, in part because R&D expenditures stood at around $300 million per annum. Following FDA approval of Vimizim in 2014 the company had 5 marketable products (including Firdapse) which generated nearly $900 million on a combined basis in 2015.

With shares hitting a peak of $150 in 2015, the company was valued at around $24 billion, for arguably very steep valuation multiples, as the company was continuing to lose money.

What Happened?

Since the peak in 2015, shares have lost nearly half their value, as the market has seen decent returns of course over the past years, marking even larger relative underperformance. This underperformance has mostly been driven from the high valuation/expectations at the start, a failed $700 million acquisition of Prosensa, as continued growth has steadily made that valuations have come down.

2017 has been somewhat of an important year as the company obtained approval for Brineura and in early 2018 it turned out that the company grew full year sales by 18% to $1.31 billion. Growth was driven by double-digit percentage increases in Kuvan, Naglazyme and Vimizim, with revenues of all three products coming in between $330 and $410 million. Sales of Aldurazyme fell 4% to $90 million as Brineura generated $8.6 million in their debut year. The company reported a net loss of $117 million and adjusted profit of $74 million, making that the company is largely breaking-even.

The company guided for 2018 revenues of $1.50 billion and adjusted profits of $120 million and GAAP losses of around $140 million. A year later it was apparent that the company was delivering on its promises. Revenues came in at $1.49 billion, in line with expectations. Sales growth of the top three products was relatively modest, revenues of Aldurazyme jumped 50% to $135 million, and Brineura generated nearly $40 million in sales in its second year. Further encouraging, the company obtained approval for Palynziq in 2018, contributing $12.2 million in sales. The company furthermore guided for 2019 sales at a midpoint of $1.715 billion and modest GAAP losses, in combination with increasing adjusted profits.

Current Take

The run-up in the sales trajectory and broadening of the business is satisfying, yet shares have been stagnant. Revenues for 2019 did come in 14% higher at $1.70 billion. Reasonable growth in the top drugs was complemented by the run-up of the two smaller drugs, which was quite impressive. Revenues from Palynziq jumped to $87 million and came in at a rate of $125 million per annum in the final quarter. Sales of Brineura rose 80% to $72 million for the year, yet came in at an annualized rate of $100 million per annum in the fourth quarter.

The company reported adjusted profit of $167 million and a net loss of $24 million. The latter metric comes closer to economic reality as the former excludes about $160 million in stock-based compensation, a real expense of course.

With a diluted share count of 182 million, equity is valued at $15.5 billion at $85 per share. The company operates with approximately $400 million in net cash if we account for the convertible loans outstanding, for a $15.1 billion valuation. This makes that sales multiples have fallen from 25 times in 2015 to about 9 times now.

Comforting is again the outlook with 2020 sales seen at a midpoint of $2.0 billion thanks to solid growth seen at most franchises, and notably in sales of Palynziq. Adjusted earnings are now seen at a midpoint of $285 million and GAAP earnings are seen at around $50 million, as the company is now really profitable, despite the fact that R&D expenses ballooned to $700 million.

Based on the forward sales guidance, operating assets now trade at 7-8 times sales as the company could see another approved product come in this year, with the company having obtained Proprietary Review for a Biologic License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, with action date set early in the second half of the year.

What Now?

With the company having grown from $1.3 billion in revenues in 2017 towards $2 billion in 2020, and the company actually having become profitable (albeit relatively modest) appeal is improving a lot. A 25 times forward sales multiple has fallen to 7-8 times in just about three years, as the company is no longer bleeding and continues to make progress on the pipeline.

While earnings multiples based on current earnings are very high, and not very meaningful, there are few levers. The company is investing $700 million in R&D, a great sum given the size of the company as continued leverage on the top line could really start to contribute on the bottom line, certainly if further approvals roll in.

With first quarter results being far stronger than anticipated, the near term momentum certainly looks good as first quarter sales rose 25% to $502 million, above the annualized $2 billion guidance, as notably sales of Palynziq and Brineura have been quite strong.

Nonetheless, the news is not all good as the company cut the full year sales guidance by $100 million, seeing and expecting interruptions in missed patient infusions and delayed treatment starts, yet this is just a delay in growth, not a fundamental change.

Trading at these levels, appeal is rapidly increasing, certainly if we see today's achievements and developments in a longer time frame with the company really starting to trade at compelling sales multiples. Other than a continuation of sales growth a leverage on the bottom line, the real prospects have to come from pipeline conversion and potential of good regulatory outcomes for its hemophilia A candidate Valrox, and related to that expectations for the ramp up in sales if a favorable outcome is obtained. The other candidate in Phase III studies is Vosoritide for Achondroplasia, with momentum seen on the therapeutic front as well.

As such BioMarin seems to continue to deliver on excellent therapeutic outcomes with approvals having arrived in multiple fields, with further potential seen later this year and in the years to come. Revenue multiples have come down and losses seem to have structurally turned into profits here.

In 2017, I noted that with conversion seen on the top line, the company could see sales of $2.0-$3.5 billion in 2020, or the year thereafter, as certainly next year's sales comfortably come within that range. While the company has seen profits, it is not delivering on 30-40% operating margins, margins posted by many peers.

The real potential is the pipeline as BioMarin continues to see healthy growth in the meantime, and more importantly quite diversified growth. Hence, I see value at these levels, provided you have a long-term outlook and confidence in the pipeline conversion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.