Palladium Weekly: Weakness Exacerbated By Negative Financial Flows

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $170 and $260 per share, implying a risk/reward skewed to the upside.

We would, therefore, view any price weakness as a buying opportunity for the longer term.

Although the palladium market may record a surplus this year, the surplus will be only temporary.

The underperformance of palladium was attributable to the absence of safe-haven demand, a relatively lower exposure to supply disruptions in South Africa, and a relatively larger exposure to the automotive sector.

PALL performed poorly in April, recording a loss of 14%. In contrast, the rest of the precious metals experienced strong gains last month, ranging from 6% to 7%.

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL performed poorly in April, recording a loss of 14%. In contrast, the rest of the precious metals experienced strong gains last month, ranging from 6% (platinum) to 7% (gold and silver).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The underperformance of palladium was attributable to the absence of safe-haven demand, relatively less exposure to supply disruptions in South Africa than platinum, and relatively larger exposure to the automotive sector than other precious metals.

While the decline of 11% in NYMEX palladium in March was driven by long liquidation (judging by the steep decline in open interest), the sell-off of 15% in April was owing to both long liquidation and fresh selling (judging by the stable open interest over the period).

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Taking a step back, however, we hold that palladium benefits from the tightest fundamental backdrop. Even though the palladium market could record a temporary surplus this year due to a contraction in automotive demand, a deficit is likely to re-emerge next year.

Against this, we believe that the uptrend in PALL will prevail in the months ahead and any pocket of weakness should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $170 and $260 per share, implying a risk/reward skewed to the upside.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut by the equivalent of 16 koz its net long position in NYMEX palladium in the week to April 28, according to the CFTC.

Non-commercials have cut by the equivalent of 28,000 oz of net long positions in NYMEX palladium over the past month and the equivalent of 1.069 million oz since the start of the week.

As a result, palladium's spec positioning has become extremely light, with the net spec length at just 8% of open interest.

The de-grossing in palladium's spec positioning since the start of the year is driven by weaker forward fundamentals caused by the slump in automotive demand for palladium due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Implications for PALL: While the de-grossing may continue a little longer, we argue that the current positioning in NYMEX palladium suggests that there is plenty of room for speculative buying once spec sentiment shifts positively. This is, ultimately, positive for PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut some of their palladium holdings at the margin in the week to May 1, after two straight weeks of net buying.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have liquidated a significant 195,000 oz of palladium, which represents a decline of 29% in palladium ETF holdings.

The ongoing decline in the monetary demand for palladium (via futures/ETFs), combined with the COVID-19 demand shock, has put pressure on palladium prices since March while intensifying its price volatility.

The decline in palladium prices could trigger some ETF buying should investors view the weakness as transient and thus a buying opportunity in the longer term.

It is too early to assert that a positive shift in sentiment has emerged among ETF investors for now.

Implications for PALL: Given the weakness in the "real" fundamentals of the palladium market caused by the depression in the automotive sector, ETF flows could have a stronger impact on palladium pricing and thus PALL.

A temporary surplus in the palladium market

In its late update, Nornickel has revised its market balance for 2020, now expecting a small surplus of 100,000 oz instead of a large deficit of 900,000 oz pre-COVID-19.

The revised forecast reflects a decline of 20% in palladium consumption and a decline of 12% in refined supply.

The contraction in palladium consumption assumes a decline of 21% in global light vehicle sales. Meanwhile, the contraction in palladium supply is mainly caused by supply disruptions in South Africa.

Source: Nornickel

Implications for PALL: Considering the temporary nature of the surplus in the refined palladium market, we think that the uptrend in PALL will prevail in the months ahead. While price weakness cannot be ruled out in the near term due to the current fragility in palladium's fundamentals, we believe that the bull market in PALL is still intact.

Closing thoughts

Despite the recent underperformance of palladium prices caused by the temporary weakness in palladium's fundamentals, we believe that the bull market in PALL is not in danger.

The surplus in the palladium market will be temporary because once global economic activity bounces back, automotive demand will rebound and autocatalyst demand for palladium will get a boost.

While the decline in the monetary demand for palladium (via futures/ETF selling) may exacerbate the weakness in PALL, we think that the long-term picture remains constructive.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $170 and $260 per share, implying a risk/reward skewed to the upside.

