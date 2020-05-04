Mapletree Logistics Trust: Resilience Priced In

Further upside for Mapletree Logistics Trust could be limited by the fact that the REIT's debt headroom shrunk slightly and acquisitions are less likely in the near-term.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a limited negative impact on Mapletree Logistics Trust, due to the REIT's diversified tenant base, long WALE, and increased demand from e-commerce and stockpiling activities.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed logistics REIT Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) [MLT:SP].

The coronavirus pandemic has had a limited negative impact on Mapletree Logistics Trust, due to the REIT's diversified tenant base, long WALE (Weighted Average Lease Expiry), and increased demand from e-commerce and stockpiling activities.

But Mapletree Logistics Trust's resilience has been priced in, considering the REIT's valuations remain high both on an absolute (P/B above 1 and distribution yield below 5%) and relative (compared with historical averages) basis. Also, further upside for Mapletree Logistics Trust could be limited by the fact that the REIT's debt headroom shrunk slightly and acquisitions are less likely in the near-term.

This is an update of my prior article on Mapletree Logistics Trust published on February 3, 2020. Mapletree Logistics Trust's unit price declined marginally by -2% from S$1.84 as of January 31, 2020 to S$1.80 as of April 30, 2020. Mapletree Logistics Trust trades at 1.49 times P/B, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.02 and 1.03 times respectively. The REIT also offers a consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.6%, compared with its historical average distribution yield since its IPO in 2005 of approximately 7.0%.

Readers are advised to trade in Mapletree Logistics Trust units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker MLT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $28 million and market capitalization is above $4.8 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Limited Negative Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

Mapletree Logistics Trust has been relatively more resilient compared to most of its Singapore-listed REIT peers, as the coronavirus pandemic has had a limited negative impact on the REIT.

Mapletree Logistics Trust did not cut its distributions and retain part of its income available for distribution to unit holders, unlike certain Singapore-listed retail REITs which have done so to preserve cash flow and maintain financial flexibility. Furthermore, Mapletree Logistics Trust's overall portfolio occupancy rate improved slightly from 97.7% in 3QFY2020 (YE March) to 98.0% in 4QFY2020 (January 1 to March 31, 2020 period). Notably, the REIT's portfolio occupancy rate either maintained constant or increased in six of the eight markets where it has a presence, with the exception of Japan and South Korea where portfolio occupancy declined marginally by -10 basis points and -40 basis points QoQ to 99.9% and 96.0% respectively.

There are three key factors contributing to Mapletree Logistics Trust's resilience.

Firstly, Mapletree Logistics Trust is well-diversified in terms of geography and tenant base. As per the charts below, no single geographic market accounts for more than 30% and 35% of Mapletree Logistics Trust's assets under management and gross revenue respectively.

Mapletree Logistics Trust's Assets Under Management And Gross Revenue By Geography

Source: Mapletree Logistics Trust's 4QFY2020 Results Presentation Slides

Also, countries globally are at different stages of the coronavirus pandemic cycle, as per the chart below. In South Korea, China and Australia, the coronavirus pandemic situation seems to be under control now, while daily confirmed cases of coronavirus infections are still relatively high in Singapore, Japan and Malaysia. Mapletree Logistics Trust's geographic diversification makes it less vulnerable to the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic in any specific market at any point in time.

Seven-Day Rolling Average Of Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections

Source: BioSpectrum

Mapletree Logistics Trust also has a diversified tenant base with 693 tenants as of March 31, 2020, with no single trade sector accounting for more than a fifth of its gross revenue. The REIT also highlighted in its 4QFY2020 results presentation that "three-quarters of portfolio is serving consumer-related sectors", which implies that it is relatively less affected by headwinds for cross-border trade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More importantly, tenants in industries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic such as fashion, apparel & cosmetics and retail only account for approximately 10% of Mapletree Logistics Trust's gross revenue. Notably, Mapletree Logistics Trust disclosed at the REIT's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 that it has yet to receive official notification from tenants seeking to defer their rental payments.

Secondly, Mapletree Logistics Trust has certain tenants which have increased demand for logistics space as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and one good example is e-commerce businesses. It is noteworthy that tenants linked to e-commerce activities account for approximately 25%-30% of Mapletree Logistics Trust's revenue.

In addition, Mapletree Logistics Trust highlighted at the REIT's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 that "the COVID situation has led to quite a fair bit of temporary request for stockpiling" and "we have tenants coming into us to ask for temporary space." The REIT estimates that the increase in temporary demand for logistics space as a result of stockpiling accounted for approximately 1.2% of Mapletree Logistics Trust's revenue.

Thirdly, Mapletree Logistics Trust has a relatively long weighted average lease expiry or WALE (by Net Lettable Area) of 4.3 years, which implies a comparatively lower risk of either negative rental reversions or non-renewals. In contrast, Singapore-listed retail REITs typically have WALE of three years or below, since a standard retail lease agreement is usually signed for three years.

The REIT has 22.8% of leases (by Net Lettable Area) expiring in FY2021 based on headline numbers. But Mapletree Logistics Trust noted at 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 that the proportion of leases expiring in FY2020 is a lower 16%, if one takes into account leases currently under negotiation that are expected to close soon.

On the flip side, Mapletree Logistics Trust's resilience could potentially be tested if the coronavirus pandemic takes a longer than expected time to be contained. In particular, small and medium-sized enterprises contributed 20%-25% of Mapletree Logistics Trust's revenue, and this group of tenants could be under pressure in the event of a prolonged coronavirus pandemic with lockdowns and other social distancing measures in place.

Debt Headroom Shrunk Slightly And Acquisitions Are Less Likely In The Near-Term

Mapletree Logistics Trust's debt headroom shrunk slightly in the past year, as the REIT's gearing increased from 37.7% as at end-FY2019 to 39.3% as at end-FY2020. While the statutory gearing limit for Singapore REITs is 45%, most REITs have chosen to keep their gearing below 40%. This implies that Mapletree Logistics Trust might have to either divest properties or raise capital if it needs the funds for further acquisitions. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has temporarily raised the statutory gearing limit to 50%, but it is uncertain how long this will remain in force.

Value-accretive acquisitions for Mapletree Logistics Trust are less likely in the near-term, partly due to the REIT's lower debt headroom. At the REIT's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020, Mapletree Logistics Trust noted that "in the periods of uncertainty, definitely, you will see acquisition and divestment happening at a slower pace" and also emphasized that "because of the visibility is a lot less, so we will be more cautious." The REIT also highlighted that it could consider having a gearing of up to 40%-41%, but it will definitely not push its gearing to 50%.

Another key consideration for acquisitions is valuation, and Mapletree Logistics Trust has yet to see compelling deals in the market that could translate to value-accretive acquisitions. The REIT mentioned at the recent 4QFY2020 earnings call that it still sees "tight cap rates" for recent transactions in the logistics property sector.

On the positive side of things, Mapletree Logistics Trust has limited refinancing risks. The REIT's weighted average debt maturity period is long at 4.1 years, with only 6% of its total debt due for refinancing by end-FY2021.

Valuation And Capitalization Rates

Mapletree Logistics Trust trades at 1.49 times P/B based on the REIT's net asset value per unit of S$1.21 as of March 31, 2020 and its unit price of S$1.80 as of April 30, 2020. As a comparison, the REIT's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 1.02 and 1.03 times respectively.

The REIT's net asset value per unit increased by +3.4% from S$1.17 as of March 31, 2019 to S$1.21 as of March 31, 2020. This was largely attributable to both new acquisitions and an increase in the valuation of the REIT's properties located in Japan, Australia and South Korea as a result of capitalization rate compression. Looking ahead, the key risk is that Mapletree Logistics Trust's portfolio valuation and net asset value will decline going forward due to an expansion in capitalization rates.

At the REIT's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020, Mapletree Logistics Trust expressed its views that "cap rates will stay stable" and disclosed that independent valuers are "taking the view that in terms of the impact of COVID-19 on the logistics sector, it is actually less impacted as compared to other industries like retail and hospitality." However, Mapletree Logistics Trust also cautioned at the earnings call that "things are very volatile" and "our visibility is definitely not at the high level like what we had a couple of months back."

Mapletree Logistics Trust offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.5% and a consensus forward FY2021 distribution yield of 4.6%. The REIT's historical average distribution yield since its IPO in 2005 was approximately 7.0%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Mapletree Logistics Trust include weaker-than-expected demand for logistics properties assuming that the coronavirus pandemic takes a longer than expected time to be contained, a decline in portfolio valuation and net asset value as a result of an expansion in capitalization rates, and lower-than-expected distributions in the future.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.