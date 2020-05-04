Dividend Investing In 2020, A Fool's Errand

As I type, it's been 73 days since the market crashed on February 20, and one thing has become clear to me... investing for dividends in spring 2020 is not the same as it has been in the past. In the past dividend investing made sense, made money, and it was not fraught with so many disasters.

Ironically enough, what has been obvious to me, and for quite some time, seems to have escaped most investors. Dividends, and many of the companies that pay these dividends, are no longer reliable.

Most investors are investing in the same way that have been for years. They seek income. This income mindset is now failing and will continue to fail unless income investors change their ways and change the stocks in their portfolios.

I know how hard it can be to abandon the concept of dividend investing. I've been invested in dozens of REITs over the years, and other dividend payers as well. In 2019, I jettisoned 90% of them. I have an investing philosophy: "Never let the system trump the situation". When the situation changes, I adapt, when it changes drastically, I adapt in ways I never imagined.

March 11 2020 I wrote "Game over for REITs". The article was rather polarizing, but it had to be written, if for no other reason than to add a semblance of balance to all the other bullish articles on REITs. The advice I had given, and the formula I subsequently crafted has been a portfolio saver... even in this crashing economy.

Most investors are uncomfortable with change. They are uncomfortable with the notion that the sectors they know and are deeply invested are no longer growing industries, but decaying industries. Most investors are either oblivious to the destruction that is infecting their dividend payers, or they are in denial.

To add to the pain and the losses, is the fact that far too many investors cannot bring themselves to sell a stock that is in the red. This is a major leak.

I would ask:

1) Are you outperforming the market?

2) Have you been willing to sell stocks in the red?

3) Are you invested in stocks that excelled in the last decade, thinking they will excel in the next decade?

4) What percentage of your portfolio is in cash?

If you want to outperform the market, you have to get ahead of the crowd. You have to be nimble and calculating, for this market is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes. The scale of debt, the severity of the economic, slowdown, and the amount of industries being disrupted. Orders of magnitude beyond any trading or investing environment in our lifetime.

There is a rare breed that approaches trading and investing like cold-hearted assassins... they are known as snipers. Snipers profit where others flounder. If you want to emulate the snipers, you must get comfortable selling losing positions. You must keep an open mind and be willing to pivot and adapt. Be willing to change strategy and evolve to better maintain an optimal selection and balance in your portfolio.

There is a common breed of traders and investors that are led by convention, ego and emotion. These are the pigeons. If you want to emulate the pigeons, then clutch your beloved stocks and altruistically proclaim you are a long term investor... as your portfolio disintegrates. Think of diversification as a key, instead of the broken crutch it eventually turns out to be.

Now don't get me wrong, long term investing made a lot of sense the last ten years. You could practically throw a dart as a good 80% of the market was worthy of long term investing. Now in spring 2020 that percentage is closer to 10% of the market than 80%. Yet investors are not adapting to the new dynamic... why not? They are either ignorant, or unable to figure out a way to adapt.

I know I'm being harsh here, but we are talking about peoples' life savings. This is not the time and place to be delicate, this is the time and place to be honest and direct. A lot of advice given on and off the internet has been down right moronic. The result is portfolios now dripping in red ink.

If you want to stop the bleeding, begin by thinking, and acting in a new and more proactive way.

Consider Oil, REITs, mREITs, BDC's, Ford, GM. These have long been targets for income seekers. You must consider abandoning these stocks and sectors. They may have worked in the past, but the future is bleak as they are facing headwinds both in general, and specific to their industries.

So why am I writing this article now? Because March 2020 was the most bullish month in the last 32 years. No month had a bigger gain than March 2020 since the 1980s.

This is your opportunity to take some profits where it makes sense. It is almost certainly the time to sell some losers too. Selling losers after a huge run up is standard fare for the snipers. They will sell the losers if they feel that there is a better place to put their money. Heck even if there is not a place to put the money they will sell. To sell GM, O, FRT, after such a bullish positive retracement makes a lot of sense in a good economy... in a depression economy, how does it make sense not to sell?

If you can't bring yourself to sell GM, O or FRT after such a huge run up, ask yourself this: "Are GM, O and FRT more likely to raise their dividend, or cut it?" Then look at the debt. Ask yourself: "Is the credit rating more likely to improve or is cost of capital going to get more expensive?" Then ask yourself: "Is the revenue more likely to be growing, or shrinking?" If you are being honest and understanding... the answer in all cases is the latter.

It's not just GM, O and FRT, it is hundreds of popular dividend paying stocks that will be cutting or suspending their dividends. Many former dividend challengers, aristocrats, and even some champions too.

When you sell stocks, your cash percentage rises. Cash is not a bad place to be in 2020. Maybe a great place to be. Focus on accumulating cash so you have the flexibility to navigate with a more clear mind, lighter load, and with the ammunition to buy more profitable sectors and more reliable dividend payers if and when the stock market better reflects the economy. For if the market does eventually reflect the economy, stocks will be at far lower prices than today.

If you must invest in 2020, do so after the market has some severe down days, not after huge run ups. Most importantly, look for reliable cash flow. Tobacco stocks are a good example of reliable cash flow. If the market crashes, I will seek income there, before I seek it from real estate.

Keep in mind the three portfolio killers: A rigid mindset; Ownership bias; Poor management of losing positions.

My advice:

Open your mind to new ways of investing. Abandon the buy and hold philosophy... at least for the next few months. Make minimizing the downside, and accumulating cash a priority over income.

Also have an accumulation and an exit strategy. Not for every position, but for most.

There will come a time where investing for income, and the buy and hold strategy might make more sense, maybe in 2021 or 2022. But in 2020, we need to adjust our strategy, and adapt to the situation at hand.

My portfolio:

1 part precious metals; 4 parts long equities; 6 parts short equities; 8 parts cash.

For the record, I'm short CMBS, DIS, GM, FRT, KRC, LYV, O, OFC, PLD.

I haven't shorted a stock in well over a decade, but a week after the market crashed, I started shorting out of a desire for self preservation. I have since covered 11 shorts for a hefty profit, and as you can see I reloaded for another round.

I cannot recommend shorting, but if you have an iron clad stomach, a taste for risk, and a rare ability to put your emotions aside, now is certainly not the worst time to short the market. Keep in mind that the gutters of Wall St. are littered with the carcasses of short sellers. So tread carefully my friends.

I'm long AAPL, BTI, CEE, CXW, EQR, ESS, EWW, EWZ, GLD, IP, KWEB, MBT, MO SLV, T, TSLA, UNBLF, WRK.

Currently 12 positions are in the green, 3 are in the red, and 3 are flat. I suspect that will worsen as the market seems poised to fall. 8 positions are full positions, and 12 are micro positions where I will look to make them full at much lower prices.

The reason I have been accumulating stocks in spring 2020 is primarily to balance out my large short position. Balance and risk management are a priority with me, regardless of the market or economic environment.

A big part of my success the last few years is that I recently started trading along with investing. I now look at both more synergistically. Last year I went 50/5 in the PnL statement. This year my PnL statement is extremely profitable. In large part due to trimming my large and long standing position in AAPL, and also in profitably covering short positions.

I wrote and submitted this article Sunday May 3rd. I hope it gets published well timed to the market, as the market seems to move a year in a week these days.

Good luck out there... buckle up, it's gonna be one heck of a ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GM, FRT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is just one mans take, and one investors journey. Each investor must decide for themselves what path to take, and how much risk to be exposed to. Please do your own due diligence, for I have made a lot of mistakes in my investing career, and more mistakes are sure to come.