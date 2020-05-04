Putting Berkshire Hathaway's $50 Billion Loss In Context

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) made headlines on May 1st after news broke that the Buffett-headed conglomerate reported a net loss of nearly $50 billion for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Such a staggering amount can be hard to comprehend, and it happens to be the single largest quarterly loss the company has ever seen. At first glance, this development likely looks scary, but when you dig in, you realize that the hit to the firm really is just on paper. The core of the firm, operationally, is still very much intact during these tough times. This is not to say that future pain won’t affect the enterprise (because it will), but with how things as they stand today, investors should not panic. As has always been the case with Berkshire, the best course forward is probably to hold on tight and wait the ride out.

What really happened

During the first quarter, Berkshire Hathaway took a rather large loss of $49.75 billion. This compares to a gain of $21.66 billion seen the same quarter a year earlier, for a year-over-year decline of $71.41 billion. This is large even when you consider the company’s market cap of $444.1 billion. During these tough times, with the global economy (but especially the US economy) reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, losses are anticipated, but probably not a loss of this magnitude.

*Taken from Berkshire Hathaway

When you really look into the numbers, though, the situation becomes a lot less scary than it initially appears. At the end of the day, the loss is due to how accounting affects a firm like Berkshire. At the end of its 2019 fiscal year, the company had equity investments on its books worth an impressive $248.03 billion. Because of the sudden and violent drop in the stock market seen during the first quarter, accounting rules required the conglomerate to book the changes as profits or losses. As the value of stocks declined, the company was forced to book a loss. By the end of the first quarter, the value of its investments came out to $180.78 billion for a change of $67.25 billion. The actual loss attributable to investments was $55.62 billion. This included $1.10 billion in net losses associated with derivatives, while the rest were attributable to equity investments.

Berkshire Hathaway is a large and diversified player. This is true of the companies it owns entirely, and it’s true of the companies it owns shares of on the market. Having said that, at the end of the day, the business really does see a concentrated amount of its value come from just a few companies. On the investment side, 69% of the fair value of its portfolio came from just five firms: American Express (AXP), Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), and Wells Fargo (WFC). It was this list of firms that accounted for most of the value of the decline in the firm’s investments during the first three months of this year. This much can be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

As you can see here, all five businesses reported a sizable decline in market price in the first quarter. The biggest of these was Wells Fargo, whose share price dropped over 46% from $53.23 to $28.70. This alone resulted in an $8.7 billion drop in price for Berkshire. Bank of America wasn’t too far behind on a percentage basis, declining 39% from $35 per share to $21.23. The company that fared the best here was Apple, whose decline of 13.2% could be considered modest by comparison. This list does exclude other major holdings that Berkshire boasts, like its $10 billion investment recently made in preferred shares (and a warrant) in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Kraft Heinz (KHC), which was worth $8.1 billion at the end of the first quarter.

*Taken from Berkshire Hathaway

Market gyrations are part of the game and investors really shouldn’t be too concerned over pricing fluctuations like this. A better way to evaluate Berkshire’s performance would be to look at its operating earnings and operating cash flow. During the first quarter, the company reported operating earnings of $5.87 billion. This was up, actually, from $5.56 billion in last year’s first quarter. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, was down, but not by a tremendous amount. Year over year, this metric declined from $7.58 billion to $6.80 billion. That’s a drop of 10.3%.

*Taken from Berkshire Hathaway

There are other ways to look at the health of Berkshire besides earnings or investments. One of these is cash on hand. The other is float. Cash on hand at the conglomerate has been watched closely in recent years because it continues to grow. In the past, Buffett has said that once the figure passes $40 billion, he likes to try and find places for it. Now, to be fair, that was at a time when the conglomerate was smaller than it is today, but the bottom line is that with $137.26 billion in cash and short-term investments on its books, the company is flooded with it. This is up a full $9.27 billion compared to where it was just one quarter earlier.

Another important measure if float, which is the amount of cash the company can use between the time insurance premiums are paid and the time payouts are required. This figure at the end of the latest quarter was $130 billion, which was up $1 billion compared to the prior quarter. Float is important, especially for Berkshire since it usually generates a profit on underwriting. This is because the firm is basically getting paid to invest money it does not own, and it has the luxury of keeping all of the interest it generates from these activities. Even a 1% net return on $130 billion is $1.3 billion in profit per year.

On the whole, all this points to a conglomerate that is still incredibly robust and incredibly healthy. This is not to say that problems don’t or won’t exist though. Buffett, in comments made to shareholders for the company’s annual shareholders meeting, cited recent economic conditions as a pain point for the business. Some small Berkshire companies (though he did not specify which ones) might close because of the turmoil. The crisis has also caused insurance payments to be delayed, which Buffett said will be a significant cost for the firm. This has been particularly true of the firm’s Geico unit. In addition, insurance operations in general will be impacted by future litigation. Another part of the business that has since shown signs of suffering is Precision Castparts, where two of its three operating units have been materially affected as a result of the downturn. Specifics have not been offered up by Buffett, but it’s likely that, on the operational side, the real pain to the company will occur in the second quarter and maybe the third quarter this year as opposed to the first quarter.

Takeaway

At first glance, investors in Berkshire might be tempted to hit the panic button. This would be a mistake. The conglomerate was undoubtedly hit by the recent downturn, but when you really dig into the numbers, the pain so far is actually quite minor. The losses are really non-cash in nature, and since Berkshire holds many of its investments for very long periods of time, it’s highly probable that a rebound will occur once the economy is heading in the right direction again. The operational issues will come, but that will be for the current quarter and maybe the quarter after. The pain seen in the first quarter was quite minor, all things considered. Because of the size, stability and safety of the enterprise, investors should take this opportunity, especially if shares of Berkshire drop in response to this news, to consider piling in even further. After all, this is a long-term play, not one where quarterly fluctuations should materially impact the opinions of the company’s shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.