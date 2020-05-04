Oil - Global Floating Storage Starting To Top Out

Welcome to the floating storage edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Analysts that were previously calling for massive widespread global tank tops are starting to write mea culpa articles about how the recent builds have been far less than estimated. We noted this last week when we published a report titled, "Oil: Global Crude Storage Builds In April Are Nowhere Near Analyst Estimates." Now there are visible signs of "build fatigue" happening from global floating storage to onshore storage builds.

Genscape's bi-weekly Cushing monitor showed only an ~1.7 mbbl build for Cushing last week. This is a dramatic deceleration from the +5 mbbls 2-weeks prior. US oil production could have dropped by as much as ~1.5 mb/d as of last week, and crude storage build less than 6 mbbls this week would confirm that figure.

Woodmac estimates global shut-ins have now totaled ~4.4 mb/d with most of it coming from North America. Combined with the OPEC+ production cut starting in May, we estimate a combined ~13 to ~14 mb/d of supply to be taken offline.

Source: Woodmac

The dramatic supply loss coupled with the less than expected demand drop has started to decelerate global inventory builds. We are starting to see the first signs show-up in global floating storage.

As global inventory builds top out, we expect the contango we are seeing to narrow, which should start to support the destocking of inventories around summertime.

By Q4, we expect global oil inventories to be in full-on drawdown mode.