Oil - Global Floating Storage Starting To Top Out
Summary
- Global inventories won't reach tank top, not even close.
- Global inventory builds have decelerated materially in the last 3-weeks.
- Global production shut-in is estimated to be ~4.4 mb/d today. Combine this with the OPEC+ cut in May, and we estimate supply loss of 13 to 14 mb/d.
- The dramatic supply loss coupled with the less than expected demand drop has started to decelerate global inventory builds. We are starting to see the first signs show-up in global floating storage.
- As global inventory builds top out, we expect the contango we are seeing to narrow, which should start to support the destocking of inventories around summertime.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Get started today »
Welcome to the floating storage edition of Oil Markets Daily!
Analysts that were previously calling for massive widespread global tank tops are starting to write mea culpa articles about how the recent builds have been far less than estimated. We noted this last week when we published a report titled, "Oil: Global Crude Storage Builds In April Are Nowhere Near Analyst Estimates." Now there are visible signs of "build fatigue" happening from global floating storage to onshore storage builds.
Genscape's bi-weekly Cushing monitor showed only an ~1.7 mbbl build for Cushing last week. This is a dramatic deceleration from the +5 mbbls 2-weeks prior. US oil production could have dropped by as much as ~1.5 mb/d as of last week, and crude storage build less than 6 mbbls this week would confirm that figure.
Woodmac estimates global shut-ins have now totaled ~4.4 mb/d with most of it coming from North America. Combined with the OPEC+ production cut starting in May, we estimate a combined ~13 to ~14 mb/d of supply to be taken offline.
Source: Woodmac
The dramatic supply loss coupled with the less than expected demand drop has started to decelerate global inventory builds. We are starting to see the first signs show-up in global floating storage.
As global inventory builds top out, we expect the contango we are seeing to narrow, which should start to support the destocking of inventories around summertime.
By Q4, we expect global oil inventories to be in full-on drawdown mode.
We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.