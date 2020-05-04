Oil - Global Floating Storage Starting To Top Out

As global inventory builds top out, we expect the contango we are seeing to narrow, which should start to support the destocking of inventories around summertime.

The dramatic supply loss coupled with the less than expected demand drop has started to decelerate global inventory builds. We are starting to see the first signs show-up in global floating storage.

Global production shut-in is estimated to be ~4.4 mb/d today. Combine this with the OPEC+ cut in May, and we estimate supply loss of 13 to 14 mb/d.

Welcome to the floating storage edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Analysts that were previously calling for massive widespread global tank tops are starting to write mea culpa articles about how the recent builds have been far less than estimated. We noted this last week when we published a report titled, "Oil: Global Crude Storage Builds In April Are Nowhere Near Analyst Estimates." Now there are visible signs of "build fatigue" happening from global floating storage to onshore storage builds.

Genscape's bi-weekly Cushing monitor showed only an ~1.7 mbbl build for Cushing last week. This is a dramatic deceleration from the +5 mbbls 2-weeks prior. US oil production could have dropped by as much as ~1.5 mb/d as of last week, and crude storage build less than 6 mbbls this week would confirm that figure.

Woodmac estimates global shut-ins have now totaled ~4.4 mb/d with most of it coming from North America. Combined with the OPEC+ production cut starting in May, we estimate a combined ~13 to ~14 mb/d of supply to be taken offline.

Source: Woodmac

The dramatic supply loss coupled with the less than expected demand drop has started to decelerate global inventory builds. We are starting to see the first signs show-up in global floating storage.

As global inventory builds top out, we expect the contango we are seeing to narrow, which should start to support the destocking of inventories around summertime.

By Q4, we expect global oil inventories to be in full-on drawdown mode.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.