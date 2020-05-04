ResTORbio's Reverse Merger With Adicet Should Unlock Substantial Value For Shareholders

resTORbio shareholders stand to gain value at least equivalent to the company’s cash value in the merger, otherwise no one will vote to move forward.

resTORbio reported $81 million in cash in its 10-K and isn’t likely to have burned much since then, but its market cap is currently around $55 million.

resTORbio (TORC) shares have suffered since the company announced the failure of a Phase 3 trial for their lead asset, RTB101, last November. Since then, the company has traded at a market cap well below the level of its net cash. This week resTORbio announced a reverse merger with Adicet Bio that appears to be aimed solely at putting that cash pile to use in furthering Adicet’s pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapies.

I’ve analyzed this deal under several different scenarios, and all of them point to a fair value share price for resTORbio of at least $1.84 per share, about 20% or more above the levels resTORbio traded to immediately after the merger announcement. That is also ignoring completely the CVR which resTORbio shareholders will receive related to development of RTB101 by a third-party for a COVID-19 related indication. In this article, I will briefly discuss Adicet’s technology in an attempt to provide a potential fair value of Adicet’s assets, and then I will present my calculations of what resTORbio’s shareholders might expect to receive from the merger under various scenarios.

Adicet Pipeline Holds Substantial Promise

Adicet is a pre-clinical biotech working to develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Specifically, the company is developing a suite of gamma delta T cells which are allogenic ((can be used off-the-shelf rather than having to make the therapy from that individual patient’s own cells)) and combine aspects of both innate and adaptive immunity.

Figure 1: Adicet’s Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

These gamma delta T cells are in the same vein as the CAR-T therapies pioneered by companies like Kite Pharma and Juno Therapeutics which were eventually bought out for $11.9 billion and $9 billion respectively, but Adicet's gamma delta T cells are supposed to be improved in both effectiveness and efficiency/cost of production.

ADI-001 is the furthest along, and Adicet has made good progress towards getting it into the clinic, including completing a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and starting preparations on a Phase 1 study. Despite this progress, the company is still a very long way from having any therapies on the market, and in this light, the reverse merger with resTORbio makes sense.

Figure 2: Rationale for resTORbio/Adicet Deal (source: corporate presentation)

The companies felt that resTORbio’s experience could be useful, but more importantly, the companies must have felt like developing Adicet’s pipeline was a better use of resTORbio’s dwindling cash pile. It’s clear from Figure 2 that the companies don’t care much about resTORbio’s technology.

The last major thing to note about Adicet is its partnership with Regeneron. The 2 companies agreed to partner on research for 5 years starting in 2016, and Regeneron paid Adicet $25 million up front and agreed to cover certain research expenses. Although this deal should expire next year unless extended, it represents a promising vote of confidence in Adicet’s technology from a well-respected large cap biopharma. In addition to Regeneron, Adicet has also received funding from the venture arms of Johnson & Johnson and Novartis. Thus, it seems like resTORbio investors are getting a stake in a very promising, but very early-stage, immuno-oncology company.

resTORbio’s Shares Should be Trading Significantly Higher Based on the Expected Value to be Received in the Merger

The first way I tried to project a potential floor value for resTORbio shares in this merger is to look at current levels of net equity. If resTORbio management have essentially given up on the viability of their pipeline as this deal certainly implies, then a viable alternative to this deal would be to sell off their technology for whatever price, if any, it could fetch and then distribute the value of the company’s assets to shareholders. Thus, the net equity of the company at the time of the merger should at least be a floor to the expected value of resTORbio’s portion.

Figure 3: Estimate of resTORbio’s Net Equity at the Time of the Merger (source: resTORbio’s 10-K and my calculations based on it)

Based on my calculations as shown in Figure 3, I estimate net equity to be still at least $63 million by later this year when the merger is consummated. The first 3 rows in Figure 3 come straight from the company’s 10-K, and I estimated expenses based on 4Q 2018, before the company initiated its failed Phase 3 trials for RTB101 that led to the far higher cash burn seen in 2019. The company spent $4 million on R&D and had $2 million in G&A expenses in 4Q 2018. If we assume the merger closes around the beginning of 4Q 2020, then $18 million should be a good worst case scenario estimate given that management is incentivized to stop spending money on resTORbio’s now defunct pipeline.

When you divide that net equity at the time of the merger by the shares outstanding, you arrive at a value per share of $1.84. As a resTORbio shareholder, I certainly won’t be voting in favor of the merger unless the S-4 to be released later shows that I will be receiving more than that in present value, and I don’t see why other shareholders would consider it differently.

The 2 other valuation scenarios that I looked at were based on an estimated value of Adicet’s cash and 3 current product lines and Adicet’s likely valuation on the private market. Both of these scenarios resulted in an estimate roughly equivalent or higher to that based on resTORbio's net equity.

Figure 4 shows the different sources of cash that have added to Adicet’s coffers over the years:

Figure 4: Estimate of Adicet’s Cash (source: Crunchbase, news story on Regeneron partnership, and my estimates based on them)

I also attempted to estimate what amount of cash Adicet likely has remaining. By the time of the merger, close to 5 years will have gone by, but Adicet’s assets will all still be in preclinical testing. I thus estimated G&A expenses at $5 million per year, and R&D expenses as $5 million each year for each of Adicet’s 3 main pipeline assets. Hopefully Adicet’s expenses were somewhat lower, especially considering Regeneron covered some research expenses related to the partnership, but I would rather overestimate than risk underestimating in this circumstance.

I then assigned a value to Adicet’s 3 pipeline assets as follow:

Figure 5: My Estimated Values for Adicet’s Pipeline Assets (source: corporate presentation and my calculations based on it)

This is based on the estimate from Bay Bridge Bio that an asset beginning Phase 1 is generally worth $88 million. ADI-001 is close to that mark so I assigned it a bit of a discount to the full $88 million, and then I scaled the value of the other 2 down from there since they are much farther from starting Phase 1 trials. If you combine Adicet’s cash and asset value, you get a value almost exactly 3 times my estimate of the value of resTORbio’s net equity at the time of the merger. Since resTORbio shareholders should receive about 25% of the shares in the new entity, this gives you an expected value of resTORbio shares almost identical to what I got by just analyzing the net equity, around $1.85 per share this time.

For my estimate based on Adicet’s private valuation, I looked for information regarding the value at which people invested in the last round. Adicet’s publicly available estimated valuation of that round’s value is listed as being between $100 million and $500 million on Crunchbase. I’ve broken out what different valuations in that range could mean for the value of resTORbio’s shares at present in Figure 6:

Figure 6: Fair Value Estimates for TORC Shares Based on Adicet’s Private Market Value (source: valuation range from Crunchbase and my calculations based on it)

Given that the company has raised over $145 million total including $80 million in their last round alone, you would expect their valuation to have actually been in the higher part of that range, but even if it was as low as $200 million resTORbio’s shares still look undervalued.

There is also the potential for further value from the CVR for resTORbio shareholders related to RTB101's development by a 3rd party for a COVID-19 related indication. In my opinion, there is too little information available on the CVR right now for me to assign any value to it, but the CVR could certainly end up representing important additional upside to the deal if anything comes of it.

Conclusion

I estimated a potential fair value for resTORbio shares 3 different ways, and the lowest estimate I got to was $1.84 with others being far higher. I was holding some shares prior to the merger announcement already, and I have bought more since conducting these value estimates. I intend to hold until either the S-4 is released so I am able to better assess the company's value or if the stock gets above $2.50 prior to the S-4 becoming available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TORC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.