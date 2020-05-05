Parker Hannifin Poised For Better Performance On The Other Side Of COVID-19

Parker Hannifin shares have some relative appeal as one of the better values among the high-quality industrials.

Aerospace and non-resi construction will need more time to recover, but Parker has attractive leverage to a host of short-cycle markets poised for quicker, more V-shaped recoveries.

I thought Parker Hannifin (PH) was priced for near-perfection before the Covid-19 crisis hit, and in a decidedly not-perfect new operating environment, Parker Hannifin shares have been hit a little harder than the average of its peer group. While some of the company’s end-markets will likely need more time to get back to 2019 levels, I think Parker Hannifin’s short-cycle exposure will be a very positive differentiator as the recovery begins later in 2020, and I’m also impressed with the company’s short-term margin performance.

I can’t really fault Parker management for their recent strategic decisions; the timing on their move toward a bigger presence in aerospace turned out to be unfortunate, but who had “global pandemic that crushes air travel” on their 2020 prediction list? Parker will probably always be a cyclical short-cycle industrial, but the quality of the business has improved meaningfully, and I think the shares still look pretty attractive here.

A Strong Parting Shot

Parker’s performance is going to deteriorate significantly over the next couple of quarters, but the company did produce an impressive quarter before the curtain dropped. Revenue beat expectations by around 4%, with a frankly remarkable segment-level profit beat of around $0.57/share.

Revenue declined 7% in organic terms, which wasn’t one of the stronger results, but also certainly not among the worst. Revenue in the North American industrial business declined a little more than 7%, while the International business was down a little more than 10%. Aero revenue declined more than 2%.

Gross margin improved nicely (about 100bp), and segment revenue declined just 2% in the quarter. The North America segment saw 5% segment profit growth (and 60bp of margin improvement), benefiting from past self-improvement efforts, while International declined 10% with 30bp of margin contraction. Aerospace declined 4%, with margin down 330bp. All told, Parker’s decremental margins for the quarter were in the mid-teens – far lower than the 20%-30%-something range many industrials have been reporting.

The Downturn Is Coming … And So Is The Eventual Recovery

Parker reported some curious end-market performance metrics for the March quarter. Strength in semiconductor markets was consistent with what we’ve heard from Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), 3M (MMM), and Rockwell (ROK), among others, and the results in marine and mining weren’t too surprising. The strength in power gen was more unusual, though, as were the steeper declined in life sciences and construction.

Orders also held up well, with 2% contraction overall. By segment, North America was down 7%, International was down 2%, and Aero was up 12%.

Even with respectable orders, the next couple of quarters will be ugly. Parker noted orders down 30% or more in April, a little worse than the 20% to 25% many companies have disclosed (though Eaton (ETN) was in a similar ballpark), and hurt by greater weakness in the aerospace business.

As a primarily short-cycle industrial, I expect Parker Hannifin will see a stronger, earlier upturn than companies with more long-cycle exposure. Quite a lot of Parker’s leverage is to “general industrial” markets that will likely be among the first to recover, and the company is likewise significantly leveraged to aftermarket parts.

As far as worrisome markets go, I’m concerned that about one-quarter of Parker’s business could see a slower, longer recovery. Commercial aero (around 11% of revenue) is likely looking at a multiyear path back, and trucks (around 8% of revenue) were already going into a cyclical downturn. I’m concerned that both non-resi construction and oil/gas will be looking at multiyear recoveries, but these together only account for around 7% of Parker’s revenue base. Long term, I think aerospace will still be a good market, provided Covid-19 doesn’t lead to long-last restrictions on international travel, and I likewise expect trucks to return to cyclical strength.

The Outlook

Management has already taken a number of steps to improve Parker’s long-term margin floors, but they have identified about $275 million to $300 in cost-cutting opportunities, with about $25M-$30M of those being long-term structural reductions (versus temporary measures designed to mitigate downside from the Covid-19 recession).

Looking beyond this decline/recovery cycle, management will be pursuing its new Win Strategy 3.0, with a major focus now moving toward simplification of product design. Management estimates that this accounts for about 70% of production costs, and they see meaningful opportunities to reduce build material and platforms and share more components across products – allowing for more efficiency in sourcing.

Long term, management is still targeting 150bp growth above global industrial production; I think that could be a little ambitious, but my year-by-year estimates work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of a little more than 3%, so there’s not a big difference. While 2020 will be a tough year, I see revenue growth next year and above-trend growth for several years. I’m still looking for FCF margins to eventually reach the low teens, driving mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I believe Parker Hannifin shares are now priced for a high single-digit return. That’s pretty good for a high-quality industrial, and particularly one that should be better-leveraged to the upcoming recovery than the average. Of course there are risks that the recovery won’t follow the path that I expect, and likewise risks that management won’t be able to hit its long-term growth and margin targets. I think investors are looking at a pretty respectable prospective return relative to these risks, and I think this is a name to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.