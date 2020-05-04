The Earnings Outlook Weakens, So Too Will The Stock Market

As earnings go, so will the stock market, and with earnings season now half over, things are not looking good. Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 are dropping quickly, and that is leaving stock at elevated levels and vulnerable to a sharp decline.

Earnings Season Is Not Strong

According to the latest data from S&P Dow Jones, 52% of the S&P 500 companies have reported results through April 30. Of that, 68% have beaten estimates, while 28% have missed and 4% have met. They sound like a good number, but they are not. Since the second quarter of 2012, on average, 70% of companies have beaten results, while 21% have missed, and 9% have met.

(Data compiled from S&P Dow Jones)

Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones now sees earnings for 2020 falling to $125.53 per share, which is 20.1% less than earnings in 2019 of $157.12 per share. It is almost 28.5% less than estimates on December 31 for 2020 of $175.65. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have fallen by 12.8% to 166.81 per share from $191.22 on December 31.

(Data compiled from S&P Dow Jones)

It leaves the S&P 500 trading at 23.2 times 2020 earnings estimates and 17.5 times 2021. It means that the S&P 500 is now trading at the same PE ratio as it was in February before the steep market sell-off.

(Data compiled from S&P Dow Jones)

As Earnings Go

The reason we care so much about earnings is that the S&P 500 historically follows earnings trends very closely. What tends to change over time is that multiple investors are willing to pay for those earnings, essentially the PE ratio. It seems that, during this period of considerable uncertainty and lack of visibility from companies pulling full-year guidance, investors will be more likely to pay less for future earnings than more, meaning PE multiple contraction.

(Data compiled from S&P Dow Jones)

More Models

I created my own earnings model using a bottom-up approach by using the aggregate earnings estimates for the companies in the S&P 500. Based on these estimates, I am currently modeling earnings in 2020 of $125.88, $161.23 in 2021, and $187.40 in 2022 as of May 4.

(Mott Capital - Reading The Markets)

Additionally, I run another model where I take a one standard deviation band above and below my estimates to create a best and worst-case outcome. Currently, for 2020, I am modeling in a worst-case scenario of $112.31 and $143.45 for 2021. In the best-case situation, which seems highly unlikely, I am modeling $139.46 for 2020 and $179 for 2021 for the best case.

(Mott Capital - Reading The Markets)

Scenarios Point To Lower Levels

It creates a wide range of potential valuation for the S&P 500. Assuming a 17 one-year forward PE ratio, which has been around the average since 1988 and my earnings of $161.50 in 2021, the S&P 500 is worth roughly 2,745. However, given the current trend in earnings, and with still 50% of companies left to report, these estimates are likely to continue to drift lower. Therefore, using my worst-case scenario of $143.70 in 2021, it seems more likely the S&P 500 may be worth just 2,442.

(Mott Capital - Reading The Markets)

Technical Trends Weakening

Technical trends are also weakening in the S&P 500, which suggests further downside risk applies to the index. The index has developed two bearish patterns; the first is a rising wedge pattern, and with a drop below support at 2,800 could result in the S&P 500 declining to around 2,730. But more concerning is the technical gap created on April 6, which could result in the index falling to 2,495, a drop of about 11.5%.

The other bearish signs are the relative strength index, which had been trending higher, and is now showing signs of breaking that uptrend. Additionally, the advance/decline line, which has also been trending higher, is also closely approaching that uptrend too. Should both of these uptrends be broken, it would signal a significant shift in momentum for the S&P 500.

Of course, on the flip side, should the S&P 500 not decline and manage to hold to support, it could gravity higher, back towards its recent highs around 2920.

With half of the earnings season left, there are plenty of opportunities for earnings estimates to rise. However, during this tough economic period where the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model is forecasting the second-quarter GDP to contract an annualized rate of 16.1%, it seems unlikely for the current downward trend to reverse anytime soon.

