Berkshire Hathaway: Buffett Isn't Buying

Introduction

“Where’s Warren Buffett?” Some people were asking this earlier during the current crisis. He has been unusually silent unlike during the Financial Crisis when he came out saying he was buying stocks. People have wondered and speculated about whether he was buying stocks during the decline, and even more importantly, whether he was directing his company to buy back its own stock. With the release of Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) first quarter results for 2020, we have some answers.

1Q2020 results

First, a note on the first quarter results. The headline number was a loss of $49.7 billion, mainly due to a mark-to-market pre-tax loss of $70.2 billion on investment and derivative contracts. Operational results were actually quite good, with operating earnings of $5.9 billion vs. $5.6 billion in the prior year. This amounted to $2.41 per B share.

Equity activity

I zeroed in on the cash flow statement in the company’s 10-Q filing to see the extent to which the company was buying equities last quarter. The answer for stock bulls is disappointing. The company bought $4 billion and sold $2.2 billion for a net purchase of only $1.8 billion. Its equity portfolio shrank from $248 billion at the end of the year to $181 billion due to market losses. The company holds $133 billion in cash and short-term investments in Treasury bills, so it clearly had the firepower to buy a lot more.

Also disappointing was the company’s spending on acquiring its own stock of $1.7 billion, not much more than the $1.6 billion spent in the first quarter of 2019. The details (on page 42 of the 10-Q) are revealing. The company bought stock in January at an average price of $226, in the last week of February at an average price of $214, and in the first 10 days of March at an average price of $214. There were no purchases after March 10. It was thus not a buyer when the stock cratered into the $160s. It looks like Buffett froze like everyone else and decided not to do anything while assessing the situation. This may come as a surprise to many.

In response to a question at the annual meeting, Buffett also said that he had entirely sold the company’s airline positions, marking an about-face from adding to its Delta (DAL) position during the early days of the crisis.

Update on valuation and recommendation

In my last article on Berkshire, I said that a fair value for its shares is approximately 1.6x trailing book value. The company ended the quarter with 2.43 billion B share equivalents and $371.57 billion of shareholders’ equity, resulting in a book value of $152.9 per share. I would thus peg fair value for the shares at $245, offering more than 30% upside from the current $183 share price. One could argue that the current real-time book value is higher given that equity markets have recovered somewhat since the end of March. On the other hand, the outlook for some of the operating businesses has deteriorated with the shut downs. A further offsetting factor could be that investors may be willing to pay higher multiples given interest rates are now lower. I will assume that all these factors balance out and the fair value calculated is appropriate.

Buffett often says that one should not bet against America and I believe that one shouldn’t bet against Berkshire either. While some businesses like auto insurer Geico are in a good position, others like railroad BNSF and retailer See’s Candy are worse off due to shut-downs and a slowly recovering economy. Even so, I see good value in the stock at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.