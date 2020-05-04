Donnelley Financial Solutions: Market Maelstrom Means Great Entry Point

Shares could move higher, either via a takeover bid, or from multiple expansion as the company completes its business transformation.

Yet, as it pivots from its legacy print business to a SaaS business model, DFIN is no dinosaur.

Selling at a sharp discount to peers, Wall Street continues to write off this company.

Donnelley Financial Solutions is the financial compliance arm of the former R.R. Donnelley printing empire.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is the financial information services portion of the former R.R. Donnelley, which split into 3 public companies back in 2016.

DFIN Logo Prior to SaaS Transformation | Source: assetservicingtimes.com

Simply put, the trivestiture didn't unleash shareholder value. The other pieces of the Donnelley empire, LSC Communications (LKSD) and RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) have performed terribly. LSC recently declared bankruptcy, and RRD trades around 5-10% of where it was 5 years ago.

DFIN hasn't fared that well, either. At the time of spinoff, shares traded for just under $30 per share. Now? Around $7.30 per share.

I first came across Donnelley in 2018, when a few activists took small positions and pushed for a sale.

Trading around $15 per share, the company looked cheap on screeners.

Add in the potential for a strategic buyer to pay a substantial premium for the business, and it seemed like a no-brainer.

But both activists, Groveland Capital, and Denali Investors, didn't make much headway.

Also, the company's top and bottom lines started to shrink. In short, your quintessential "value trap."

With little new development, and deteriorating financials, I bailed out at a loss in 2019.

Shares continued to trend lower, even during the runaway bull-market. The recent coronavirus-driven correction was another blow to DFIN's share price. With the stock reaching prices below $5 per share, the company caught my eye again. So, I entered a new position.

What's different this time? Firstly, another activist has had some success rocking the boat at DFIN.

Secondly, as the company pivots from a print-based to a SaaS-based business model, the company is now a stronger takeover target than before.

The New DFIN | Source: dfinsolutions.com

But, there's another pathway to upside besides being bought out. Improvements in operating performance could mean multiple expansion as markets recover.

In short, high upside potential in the next 12-24 months.

Background

DFIN Pivots from Print to SaaS

What's the story with Donnelley Financial Solutions? As mentioned above, this was the financial services unit of the former printing giant R.R. Donnelley. This business handles compliance services for public and private companies, as well as for the financial services industry (think mutual funds, etc.)

This company's legacy business is the physical printing and distribution of financial filings, proxy statements, and other financial services documents.

Yet, don't think of this company as a dinosaur. They've made proactive moves to stay relevant in the digital era.

With platforms like ActiveDisclosure and eBrevia, there's more SaaS than printing going on these days.

However, perhaps calling this a SaaS company is a bit like putting lipstick on a pig. The company is no high-growth dynamo, that's for sure.

Since 2015, revenue has tumbled from $1.05 billion down to $874.7 million. In the same timeframe, EBITDA has declined from $201.4 million down to just $92.9 million.

Future outlook points to tepid growth at best. In the company's last investor presentation, they project 2020 sales of $870m (and keep in mind that's before factoring in COVID-19 headwinds).

In short, this is a long-time value trap. EBITDA more than halved, sales on the decline. With those prospects, there's good reason behind its discounted valuation.

Third Time's The Charm

Simcoe Capital is the third activist to make a move on DFIN. The fund began making waves in late 2018.

After rattling some cages, Simcoe got their managing partner (Jeffrey Jacobowitz) added to the board.

It was your typical, "we'll give you a board seat as long as you don't fight for more" type deal. Jacobowitz received representation. But going forward, he can't fight for more board seats. Also, Jacobowitz is bound to side with the board's timetable on things like strategic alternatives.

Yet, his presence is a step forward from where we were in 2018. Instead of funds dabbling in positions, and making subtle efforts, there's now a director helping to guide what's best for shareholder value: a sale to a strategic acquirer.

The question is, "will rivals like Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) make a bid for the company?"

Looking at the numbers, perhaps. A strategic acquistion of this company would be highly accretive.

Valuation

Let's Run The Comps

Here are the valuation metrics of DFIN stock:

EV/EBITDA 6.5x EV/Sales 0.7x Forward P/E 7.4x

That's far below the valuation of similar publicly-traded companies:

Broadridge (BR) Computershare Limited (OTCPK:CMSQY) Issuer Direct (ISDR) EV/EBITDA 17.4 8.8 19.0 EV/Sales 3.41 2.35 1.29 Forward P/E 22.6 N/A 15.3

With its low valuation, someone like Broadridge or Computershare could buy them out, and make the deal accretive to earnings.

But, why is DFIN so "cheap" relative to these peers? Blame the print business. Or rather, the perception of the company still being a dinosaur.

Don't let perceptions blind you. The company is heading down the homestretch as it pivots from print-based to web-based solutions.

For example, in 2021, Mutual Funds can start going paperless. The transformation is close to complete.

At some point, a strategic buyer will come in, and make a offer. Such a bid would reflect the underlying value of the business. And that valuation, even using conservative multiples, could be at a substantial premium to today's trading price.

Tough To Use Recent M&A Comps

Compared to peers, DFIN looks cheap. But what have been typical deal multiples in this space?

That's a hard question. Technically, you could call Donnelley a "fintech" company. But even as I type this, that sounds misleading.

Taking a look at a fintech M&A market report, you'll see median deal EBITDA multiples between 14x and 16x.

But I wouldn't use these data points to justify a high potential value for DFIN. With a growing SaaS business coupled with a dying print business, nobody's going to pay top dollar for the company.

Also, a lot of the recent deals companies have undisclosed financials. These deals have been of fast-growing SaaS platforms, where EV/EBITDA may not be the most relevant metric.

So, where does that leave us? Even after discounting valuation, a reasonable takeover price remains far above where shares trade today.

What's DFIN Worth?

To value Donnelley Financial Solutions, I'll use the EV/EBITDA metric.

Let's say a strategic buyer sees value in buying DFIN at the lowest EBITDA multiple in the table above (8.8).

TTM EBITDA was $92.9m. That gives us an enterprise value of $817.5 million. Back out $376.5m in debt (assume $17.2m in cash needed for working capital).

That gives us about $441m for the common stock. With 33.73m shares outstanding, that's around $13.08 per share, a nearly 80% premium to the May 1 closing price of $7.30 per share.

Yet, this may be a conservative valuation. Based on DFIN's FY2019 results, the company's adjusted EBITDA (net of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, etc.) was $137m.

Give DFIN the same 8.8x multiple, that's about $1.2 billion. Subtract the debt, that's $829.1m for the common, or around $24.58 per share.

However, just under $25 per share sounds a bit rich. To play it safe, let's discount it a bit. Taking the adjusted EBITDA number, and applying the company's current multiple (6.5x), we get an EV of $890.5m. Minus the debt, that's $514m, or ~$15.25/share.

In other words, more than double today's trading price. While there's good reason shares trade below fair value, catalysts in motion could erase this discount within a reasonable timeframe.

Catalysts

Company Goes All-In on Strategic Alternatives

In the company's recent proxy statement (filed 4/3/20), DFIN's annual meeting is set to include a stockholder proposal requesting the company's board to "arrange for the prompt sale" of the company "to the highest bidder."

The company board stands opposed to this proposal. They believe selling now will short-change shareholders, as they complete their pivot to a SaaS-based business model.

Yet, this plan has been in motion since 2018. Plenty of time for DFIN to get its house in order. On the other hand, I do agree today's enviornment is not the right time to go out and solicit buyers.

Nevertheless, their opposition to the current proposal doesn't rule out a sale down the road. The next few years could provide fertile ground to find the right buyer at a fair price.

Using the valuation estimates above, that could mean substantial upside within the next few years for those who jump into the stock today.

Profitability Improves, Multiple Expands

Getting bought out isn't the only pathway to upside for DFIN. At least, for investors entering the stock today.

Buying as shares remain in single digits could provide substantial returns in the next few years.

How? As the pivot to SaaS continues, expect operating earnings to grow. With profitability improving, the investment community's view on the company will likely improve.

With this improvement could come multiple expansion. Perhaps not to a valuation on par with Broadridge. But at least inching closer to a 10x EBITDA multiple.

This is another way DFIN stock could bounce back to prices above $15 per share.

Risks

Coronavirus-Driven Recession Leads To Further Deterioration

Even with the economy red hot, DFIN was getting left in the dust. As mentioned above, the company's top and bottom lines saw decline since the 2016 spinoff.

How about in today's economy? It remains to be seen what type of recession we'll experience post-pandemic. While financial compliance services are neccessary, recession or not, a weak financial market would not bode well for the company.

Here's an example of potential revenue downturn based on what happened in the last recession. Bowne & Co. was a financial communications business DFIN's predecessor acquired back in 2010.

Between 2007 and 2009, Bowne's revenue fell more than 20%, from $850.6m to $675.8m.

If the same situation plays out in today, expect shares to stay in the single-digits for the time being. Yet, this does not rule out a buyout. After all, Donnelley bought Bowne during a downturn. The same could happen to DFIN.

Competitors Choose "Muscle-Out" over Buyout

Also, there's the competition factor. Donnelley's SaaS solutions may not live up to expectations. More long-time clients may switch to another financial compliance provider.

With this in mind, it's fair to say competitors like Broadridge may prefer to "muscle-out" as opposed to "buy out" DFIN. This scenario eliminates the clearest path to upside (sale to strategic acquirer), and makes shares a less compelling opportunity.

Yet, DFIN's revenue base is fairly "sticky." Their clients aren't going to switch providers for marginal cost savings.

In short, investors may be overestimating the company's "dinosaur status." The company has adequate SaaS solutions for its longtime clients. Organic growth may be a stretch, but the company's book of business should remain attractive to an acquirer.

Bottom Line

It's fair to say DFIN stock has been a value trap its entire history as an independent, publicly-traded company. Not only that, it's been what you could call a "takeover trap" stock.

But, investors burned over the past few years may have been too early to the party. Think of DFIN's business transformation as a pie cooling on the windowsill. We are not too far from the company being ready for sale.

With shares cratering substantially since 2018, now may be the time to pounce.

At $7.30 per share, the risk/return proposition on this name could be in your favor. Consider DFIN stock a bottom-fisher's buy as markets attempt to recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.