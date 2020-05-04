Babcock: A Defence Contractor Trading At Half Its Historic Multiples

With a portfolio of moats that protects its continuation and growth, the company has been taking the right steps to solve the weaknesses that were created in the past.

The company has a defensive business model based on the delivery of non-discretionary services through long-term contracts to governments and blue-chip companies.

Babcock is one of the leading defence contractors in the UK.

Background

Babcock International is one of the leading UK defence contractors with activities well diversified into four main divisions covering the non-cyclical markets of Defense, Emergency Services, and Civil nuclear:

1. Land provides military vehicle fleet support and management (taking care of tanks and other vehicles over their useful lives) and specialized technical training to military (ex: the UK's Royal School of Mechanical Engineers...) and non-military bodies (ex: London Fire Brigade).

2. Nuclear supports the UK's nuclear deterrent (fueling, defueling, and dismantling of the nuclear submarines), manages the naval bases HMNB Clyde and HMNB Devonport, and performs civil nuclear-related activities including the building (Hinkley Point C) and decommissioning (Dounreay) of nuclear power plants as well as other related services (manufacture of radioactive waste packages...).

3. Marine builds and maintains the ships of the Royal Navy as well as those from other international navies and, to a lesser extent, commercializes technology and services to energy and shipping companies.

4. Aviation provides aerial emergency medical and firefighting operations, military flying training, aircraft, and air station support (basically taking good care of aircraft and managing the air bases), as well as, flying services for energy companies (ex: transporting employees to and from oil and gas fields).

Divisional figures are summarized herewith:

Visibility of revenues

With 80% of total contracts qualified as long term and a current average contract duration of 8 years, Babcock's business model gives an uncommon predictability of revenues.

Order book sits today at £17bn ($21bn) with 77% and 51% of, respectively, FY20 and FY21 planned revenues already secured.

Book-to-bill ratio, a measure for market growth and strength of demand, stands at 386%, below its 10-year average of 425% but still very healthy given the fact that the company just finished two important long-term contracts, QEC and Magnox, that withdraw around 400m in annual revenues from the order book.

The graph below shows that Babcock's order book is well distributed among its four different divisions, hence keeping in balance the group margins:

Source: Babcock Capital Markets Day presentation, June 2019

Looking forward, Babcock's target markets present enough opportunities for the group to achieve set growth targets as shown by the group's bidding pipeline of £14bn ($17.5bn) where its two most profitable divisions carry the largest weight:

Source: Babcock Capital Markets Day presentation, June 2019

A portfolio of moats

Babcock's broad range of activities enjoy different moats, with different strengths, that help explain the various margins of the divisions:

Land

The lowest margin division, Land's complexity of work and capital intensity are generally lower. Nevertheless, long-term expertise and an enduring relationship with the UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD) help in keeping its margins above typical outsourcing players like Serco (OTCPK:SECCF) or Mitie (OTC:MITFF).

Nuclear

Babcock owns UK's Devonport and Rosyth dockyards, the former being the only one in the UK with an antiseismic nuclear license to refit and refuel nuclear powered submarines while both of them are the only two UK nuclear-licensed dockyards to defuel, dismantle and recycle the nuclear submarines of the Royal Navy.

The importance of those submarines to the MOD is very significant. Atomic submarines will represent almost 25% of MOD's total spending on equipment and support in the decade 2018-28 according to the Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2018-19, making them the largest item of the entire budget, far away from the second one.

Source: Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2018-19

Additionally, there are 20 out-of-service submarines stored at Babcock's dockyards waiting for a final go-ahead from the MOD to dismantle them, but the order gets delayed time and time again.

Further delays, however, should be unlikely as the dockyards are running out of space to safely store more and more of these submarines. In the meantime, Babcock is compensated for its maintenance while in storage.

Hence, Babcock dockyards are placed in a privileged position to profit from this long-term expenditure as shown by its largest Nuclear Defence opportunities.

Source: Babcock Capital Markets Day presentation, June 2019

Marine

Beyond the large technical expertise in naval engineering and intellectual property in weapons handling and launch systems, Babcock's source of competitive advantage in its Marine division is the ownership of two critical assets mentioned already: the Devonport and Rosyth dockyards.

In particular, Rosyth is the only dockyard in the UK with the capacity to assemble the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers, the largest ever built by the Royal Navy and, as a result, the Scottish dockyard remains the only provider of maintenance work for the carriers during its, at least, 30 years of planned service.

More generally, these two dockyards give Babcock the monopoly for the maintenance not only of the QE aircraft carriers but also 75% of all Royal Navy frigates.

Aviation

Margins in Aviation are Babcock's highest thanks to this being a very niche market and to the criticality of the service provided.

The markets for air rescue or aerial firefighting are relatively small and require a large capital investment as well as the right certifications. Consequently, having the largest number of contracts (i.e. being the leader in a country) makes possible to distribute the large fixed costs among a client base sufficiently large to make the operation profitable. Additionally, carrying a large fleet and having presence in different countries bring other advantages like better pricing deals for new aircraft, better financing conditions or the possibility, like Babcock is doing, of rationalizing its fleet by reducing the number of aircraft models from 37 to 12 as each aircraft requires its own tooling, engineering training, pilot training, certification…

The enduring leadership in the provision of emergency medical services in its home markets of France, Italy, Spain, and Australia is a good testimony to Babcock's scale advantages.

Furthermore, the critical nature of the tasks performed in Aviation makes governments and local public institutions consider quality of service, expertise, and reputation top of the list in their decision to select the right provider.

Management team: not great, not terrible… but changes incoming

Management has been a controversial topic at Babcock during the last few years and certainly is part of the reason for the share price weakness.

Babcock's now ex-chairman, Mike Turner, has had a significant responsibility for investor's loss of confidence as he more than anyone at Babcock has been responsible for the souring of relations between the company and its largest customer, the MOD, over different issues but mainly related to the maintenance and disposal of the nuclear submarines (read: Babcock under MoD watch over submarine contract).

During his time as CEO of BAE Systems, Mr. Turner already had a history of bad encounters with the MOD which ended with BAE's chairman, Dick Olver, forcing his exit (Did BAE's combative chief fight one battle too many?).

Business disputes aside, Mr. Turner has also been singled out for some poor capital allocation decisions. In particular, in 2014, when, together with Babcock's then chief executive Peter Rogers, he oversaw the £1.6bn ($2bn) acquisition of Avincis, the helicopter company origin of its aviation division and Babcock's then largest-ever acquisition.

At an eye-catching enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 14x, the deal raised some eyebrows, even though the business was growing fast.

Fast-forward four years, Babcock had to announce in November of 2018 an exceptional charge of £80m ($100m) or about 25% of FY2019 pretax income, from asset impairments and onerous provisions related to the oil and gas helicopter flying services of the aviation division given the downturn in the oil markets (impairment of EC225 helicopters and provision from lower revenues).

Nevertheless, seen from today's perspective, the Avincis acquisition might have not been such a bad deal. The division not only generates today the largest operating profit and margins of them all but also offers the highest growth prospects and very significant competitive advantages.

With regards to Archie Bethel, Babcock's CEO since 2016 (and previously head of its marine division), he has been focused on company reorganization after the acquisition-led growth strategy driven by his predecessor. And he has been key in pushing towards more internationalization, something absolutely necessary after UK's MOD spending was significantly reduced as a result of Brexit uncertainty.

Source: MOD Finance & Economics Annual Bulletin Trade, Industry & Contracts 2018

He has had some success at it as Babcock's international revenues have increased from 25% of revenues in 2016 to 30% in 2019, with a target to reach more than 40% in the medium term.

Additionally, Mr. Bethel seems to have found a convincing path towards the needed growth that the company has been lacking recently. The proof is in the pudding and 2020 figures are not expected to give much reassurance but certainly, the company's biding pipeline recent strong growth gives hope that better days are coming, especially if we consider that around 64% of the total is from the more profitable Aviation and Marine divisions.

And just as a proof that Babock's pipeline is not created out of thin air, the company announced in November of last year that it had been awarded the contract to deliver UK's Type 31 naval frigate programme worth a total of about £1.25bn ($1.6bn), beating rival BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) among others (Type 31 Contract Win). Great news for a company in need to show solid growth as well as good relations with the MOD.

Interestingly, two reports from an anonymous short-seller going by the name of Boatman Capital (The Boatman Capital Research) have been putting pressure for a while on the board to take some more significant measures in regards to its executive management. The Boatman's reports (released in 2018 and 2019) talk about some of the problems with management outlined here while also adding some unproven facts about Babcock's DSG contract as well as plain false claims such as a write down of £120m ($150m) from the value of the Avincis acquisition, which as we saw, was of only £80m ($100m).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Still, even though to the outside world the board considered Boatman's claims "false" and "malicious", internally it has paid significant attention leading to some measures that were also being requested by relevant shareholders (source).

As a result, since early last year, there has been a significant number of changes that should help ease investor worries and drive the company towards better corporate governance, overall management, and, hopefully, an improvement in the share price:

January 2019: long-time chairman Mike Turner steps down (forced by new rules in the Corporate Governance Code)

April 2019: Ruth Cairnie is appointed chairwoman. An ex-Shell executive and the chair of Powerful Women (which promotes women in the energy industry), she contrasts with Mr. Turner's bravado. It is still early stages to assess her performance but, certainly, she might bring a more diplomatic attitude to the meetings with the MOD.

February 2020: Board member Ian Duncan, forced by his nine-year maximum term as independent board member (same as Mr. Turner) is substituted by Russ Houlden. Mr. Houlden entry is very positive as he has been until recently the chair of the FTSE100 Financial Reporting Committee, a group which represents the collective views of the FTSE100 on financial reporting matters, an experience that should help in calming the accounting concerns that some analysts and investors were having the last few years with outsourcing companies after the demise of Carillion or Interserve. Sir David Omand is planned to be substituted during the year although no successor has been found yet. Jeff Randall, chair of the Remuneration Committee, will retire at this year's AGM from the board. After 16 years of service, CEO Archie Bethel announced his intention to retire. Still, no successor has been found but this change together with the new chairman and other board members is a clear signal from the company that fresh air is coming into the board.



Pricing

To find a conservative value for Babcock, I have taken into consideration three premises:

Medium-term CAGR of just over 1.6% from 2019 to end of 2023 (this is in contrast with management goal of 3-4% growth). Whether, in view of the coronavirus crisis, this is a good estimate is something I talk a bit later in the "Risks" section. Normalized profit margins (operating...) in accordance with the company's 10-year average. A net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, slightly below the 10-year average which takes into account management focus to reduce net debt.

Source: Babcock Capital Markets Day presentation, June 2019

Notice that:

2019-2023 EBITDA CAGR = -1.3%

2019-2023 net income CAGR = -2.2%

2019-2023 free cash flow CAGR = -1.0%

In 2020, there are two important contracts coming to an end, the Queen Elizabeth Carriers (QEC) contract and the Magnox contract. Together, I estimate they detract a total of about 400 million in 2020 revenues (vs. 2019) which, combined with my conservative estimation of slightly lower margins, results in bad comparative profit figures vs. 2019.

However, a conservative valuation based on reasonable multiples (historic and vs peers) still shows a very significant upside potential for Babcock.

Letting aside the fact that COVID-19 could cause temporary disruptions in revenues and profits, what this analysis shows is that the market doesn't believe Babcock's current figures.

It's a question of bad perception about the company caused by the issues we talked in previous sections and which management and board are already addressing:

Poor relations with MOD: improving thanks to changes in board (and also in the MOD)

Management issues: Stepping down of CEO. New chairwoman

Perception of company as "yet another troubled UK outsourcing company": the board announced last year its sector reclassification as "aerospace and defence" on the FTSE (from "support services")

Growth: confirmation of growth targets. Improvement of pipeline. Significant contract win (Type 31 frigate)

Accounting issues brought up by short-seller (whether true or false): the board appoints Russ Holden to the board

An additional perk from an investment today in Babcock is a substantial dividend yield which stands at the moment at about 7-8%.

While it is true that with the coronavirus situation the dividend could be reduced or even cut (the board is currently considering what to do), 2020 fiscal year profits have been only marginally impacted and Babcock's strong order book shields it from short-to-medium term economic headwinds.

It is this characteristic that has allowed Babcock to distribute a reliable dividend year-after-year while not breaking its policy of 40% maximum payout. And with the exception of 2015 when the company finalized the equity issue to complete the acquisition of Avincis, the dividend has been steadily increasing.

Just as a final note proving what I find is a very attractive share price on Babcock, in January of last year, the board received an unsolicited offer from rival Serco "regarding a potential all-share combination between the two companies" (source: Statement regarding media speculation).

Serco knew Babcock's price was cheap. Babcock's board knew the price was too cheap.

Risks

1. High dependence on the MOD

As per fiscal year 2018/19, 42% of Babcock's revenues were coming from MOD work, a heavy reliance on just a single client.

Source: Defence Statistics analysis using DBS Finance and UKHO/Dstl data sources

However, Babcock's strategic assets mean that only 50% of contract value awarded by the MOD is done through competitive bidding. The rest is awarded to Babcock by default. In other words, it's a co-dependence relationship.

And even though the company is getting more and more business from the MOD...

Source: Finance & Economics Annual Bulletin Trade, Industry & Contracts 2018

...the co-dependence stays relatively in place (i.e. not much increase in competitiveness of contracts).

Source: Finance & Economics Annual Bulletin Trade, Industry & Contracts 2018

All in all, about 20% of Babcock's total revenues (42% from MOD times 50% competitive) could be considered a bit riskier but note, however, that, historically, the company wins 40% of new bids (and 90% of rebids).

Other than that, Babcock is well aware of the importance of this relationship which is why:

a) It has pushed the changes at the executive level that we mentioned before

b) It is pursuing a medium-to-long-term internationalization strategy to reduce its dependence from the MOD.

2. (Too) risky contracts

One of the plagues UK's outsourcing industry has suffered over the last few years has been the signing of contracts for which the provider was assuming way too much risk because government, as the monopoly client, got a bit too smart. That problem alone took the lives of Interserve (OTCPK:ISVJF), Carillion (OTCPK:CIOIY), and pushed Serco to the brink of collapse as well (you can read my reports on Serco here Serco Group plc (SECCF) Stock Analysis & News).

Beyond the fact that Babcock's bidding process goes through many layers of review before a bid is made, to add further safety, a significant portion of its contracts carries a clause by which the customer shares the downside risks (and enjoys the upside as well). These contracts are called fixed cost contracts, and in Babcock's case, they represent about 35% of all contracts. They are more prevalent in its Marine and Nuclear divisions where projects can be complex making difficult a proper evaluation of all the costs involved at the start of the work.

Source: Babcock Capital Markets Day presentation, June 2019

3. Debt

Since the 2015 acquisition of Avincis which added £705m ($881m) of debt to the balance sheet, management has successfully reduced leverage to a reasonable net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.4x.

With the reduction of EBITDA expected for fiscal year 2020, leverage most surely will spike a bit but always below the 2.0x threshold.

Importantly, more than 90% of group debt is unsecured. And the group portion of joint venture net debt is all non-recourse, 85% of it corresponding to the AirTankter joint venture, which is performing very well.

4. Coronavirus

It's maybe too early to know all the implications that the coronavirus pandemic is going to have on Babcock's accounts and future. However, there are a few things worth noting:

Regarding FY2020 results, only Q4 2020 has been marginally impacted with some lower activity in training, transportation, and aerial emergency services.

Due to their criticality and their importance for the security of the different countries the company serves, many of Babcock's services are considered non-discretionary and, therefore, are very resilient in times of crisis (for example, the control and check of radiation measuring devices at nuclear power plants).

As shown by a recent agreement signed by Babcock to supply the NHS (UK's National Health Service) with 10.000 clinical ventilators, the fight against the virus is bringing as well a set of new opportunities.

Final thoughts

To conclude, I think that if Babcock's investment case would need to be reduced to a few sentences, these would be the following:

A defensive business model based on the delivery of non-discretionary services through long-term contracts to governments and blue-chip companies

With a portfolio of moats protecting its continuation and growth

Taking the right steps to solve the weaknesses that were created in the past

Trading at a price that is half its historic and peers' multiples

