Hecla Mining: FY 2020 Outlook Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

FY 2020 is going to be a challenging year for the company as COVID-19 poses global economic challenges and also results in immense volatility in precious metals' prices.

The acquisition of the Nevada gold operations in 2018 has been a bad decision and HL's management is trying to make up for it through restart of Lucky Friday.

Thesis

Hecla Mining's (HL) Q1 2020 silver production remained flat with last year (up ~2%), while gold production saw a mild 5% drop. This set off in y/y production does not suit HL since majority of its revenues are now attributable to gold. Although HL has no reported case of COVID-19 so far, its operations are suffering from the indirect implications of the virus. The company had to suspend its FY 2020 production and cost guidance following the government-mandated temporary closure of its CB (read: Casa Berardi) and SS (read: San Sebastian) operations amid rising COVID-19 threats. HL's CB mine principally denotes gold production and in my view, suspended operations at CB is unwelcome news for a company whose biggest proportionate ETF holding is owned by VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Apart from the challenges faced by its gold operations, HL is also concerned on account of liquidity management.

On the flip side, Hecla's US operations are likely to show improvement during FY 2020 with LF (read: Lucky Friday) silver mine expected to become fully operational by year-end. I believe this will partially offset the impact of HL's affected gold operations (CB and Nevada). Nevertheless, it's my view that the operational challenges for its high value gold operations together with pressure on its liquidity profile would limit HL's ability to fully leverage from a rising PM (read: precious metals) market. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

Operations

During 2019, ~55% of HL's revenues were derived from gold sales; and the remaining 45% were derived from other metals' sales (predominantly silver). Mine-wise, the GC (read: Greens Creek), CB, and the Nevada operations accounted for a substantial portion of revenues (~90%) through record silver and gold production of 9.9 Moz Ag/56.6 Koz Au, 134.4 Koz Au, and 181.7 Koz Ag/66.2 Koz Au respectively. For 2020, we are expecting a change in mine-wise revenue contribution. The Nevada operations (consisting of 3 primarily gold mines namely Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister) acquired by HL in 2018 have since proved to be an operational disappointment as the company failed to generate the planned ~160 Koz+ in annual gold production and ended up adding ~$450 MM debt to its balance sheet; not a great deal struck by HL's CEO Phillips Baker, in my view. At this point, I'd like to highlight what Mr. Baker said about taking a step back in HL's Nevada operations (emphasis added):

Hecla Mining is fully committed to Nevada but what we thought we could do, we are not able to do, so we are taking a step back, and we’re making sure we’ve thought through how to proceed with Nevada. -Phillip Baker, CEO & President, Hecla Mining

We have yet to see a fully operational 3-mine portfolio at HL's Nevada operations where development had been suspended due to cost concerns (and which would of course require loads of exploration expenditure before the mines could become commercially viable). Perhaps if gold prices reach 15-20% above the current levels (~$,1700/oz) and sustain at those levels (a fat chance of it, in my view), the company might find it feasible to develop the mine's operations.

HL is now targeting the restart of LF silver mine by the end of FY 2020 after having successfully negotiated an agreement to end the union strike (that has haunted the mine operations for the past 2 years). For reference, LF's ~3.2-3.6 Moz of FY 2020 expected AgEq production will surpass expected AgEq production from Nevada operations (~2.2-2.6 Moz). Note that LF's average 3.4 Moz AgEq production (expected 2020) will only accrue during the later part of the year (November 2020). LF's reserve count is 80.3 Moz, and it's the second largest mine in HL's portfolio (by reserves) implying that HL could witness significant upside in silver production from this mine from FY 2021 onward.

The issue with HL's operational profile lies in its gold portfolio. During FY 2019, the company only managed to generate a meager $2/oz operating margin from consolidated gold production (compared with $6.52/oz from silver production). Given the current high price tag on gold, it's surprising why HL decided to waste those gold ounces for such a trivial margin (Figure-2). Perhaps the company wanted to keep those cash flows coming. It would've been better to put those operations on 'care and maintenance' unless gold prices had climbed high enough to enable HL to generate suitable operating margins.

Figure-2 (Source: April Presentation)

It's pertinent to note that in this gold rally other prominent low-cost gold miners are generating much higher operating margins (for instance, consider B2gold (BTG) that's likely to generate between $850-900/oz of gold production in operating margins this year, discussed here). On the flip side, HL called off its previous FY 2020 annual production guidance (Figure-3) due to government-mandated temporary mine closures at CB (Canada) and SS (Mexico) following the risk of COVID-19 spread.

[Author's Note: The thing I like about CB is that it's current open-pit reserve estimates (~1.26 Moz Au) exceeds the underground resource estimate (~461 Koz Au). In my view, this provides a margin of safety against the spread of COVID-19 since open-pit operations allow significant passage of air and thus present a lower risk of spread of the virus, compared with underground operations. Plus, HL's exploration activities at CB have revealed five high-potential open-pit target zones within a 30 Km radius of the mine (Figure-4). Successful discoveries at these target zones would further enhance CB's open-pit resource potential.]

Figure-3 (Source: March Presentation)

Figure-4 (Source: March Presentation)

HL has resumed operations at CB since April 14, 2020 (though complete restart of the mine is planned to take a month). CB is the single greatest contributor to HL's gold production profile and had an initial annual guidance between 135-140 Koz at an AISC of $1,225-1,275/oz before guidance was pulled off by the company to re-asses COVID-19's impact on its operations. With gold prices within the range of $1,700/oz, the current $1,250/oz average cost guidance paves way for suitable operating margins. However, the CB operations had suffered for more than a month which will impact HL's revenues/liquidity. A large proportion of HL's revenues are now coming from gold sales, therefore CB's operational disruption will have a notable impact on HL's FY 2020 revenues. Nevertheless, things would be different once LF begins to operate on a full scale (expected 2021).

As regards the suspended operations at the SS mine, I don't think it would have any significant impact on HL since the mine accounted for only 8% of FY 2019 revenues and HL anticipated to generate ~1.55 Moz of AgEq production from SS during 2020. The mine's reserves are depleting with P&P (read: Proven & Probable Reserves) of only 881 Koz of Ag (plus ~8 Koz of Au) although the mine does have some future potential through its M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) resource of 17.95 Moz silver, 155 Koz gold, 30.3 KT lead, 45.6 kT zinc, and 19.9 kT copper. Then again, to convert those resources into reserves HL will need to undergo loads of exploration which will create demands on its liquidity profile (which I believe, is not very strong-discussed below).

[Author's Note: SS's FY 2020 expected AgEq production of ~1.55 Moz at 'Cost of Sales' of $25 MM does not come at par with LF's ~3.4 Moz at COS of $14.5 MM.]

Liquidity

HL reported that it's cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 2020 stood at $215 MM (Q1 financial results will be released on May 07). The company's CEO stated,

Our balance sheet is strong with over $200 million in cash, and no near-term debt maturities with our revolver debt not due until 2023 and senior notes in 2028.

I see a problem here. The company has a mix of RCF (read: Revolving Credit Facility) and Senior Notes, and it's just deferring the payment of impending debt until it has adequate 'genuine liquidity' (I'd refer to borrowed money as 'pumped-up liquidity'). Recently, HL refinanced its $507 MM debt due 2021 through issuance of $475 MM senior notes due 2028 at a higher rate (7.25% versus existing 6.875%). The principal differential of $30 MM+ will be paid from HL's cash assets. Plus, the company also stretched the $150-250 MM existing RCF (due 2022) to FY 2023 (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: March Presentation)

I believe this situation is a bit risky for the company. With operational disruptions and low margins despite rising y/y revenues (Figure-6), HL will need funds to boost its exploration expenditure to discover low-cost target zones for production. Before HL suspended its 2020 guidance, it envisaged to incur ~$132.5 MM in FY 2020 capital and exploration costs (Figure-7). Add to that the ~$31 MM principal differential, FY 2020 cost of sales, dividend payments (if they will continue), near-future loan repayments (particularly RCF), higher debt costs, and the general mining risk that ore grades from the existing/future projects could fall short of expectations (thus leading to higher/additional costs); and we can see why HL's liquidity profile is not very appealing despite management's claim that the balance sheet is strong.

Figure-6 (Source: TIKR.com)

Figure-7 (Source: March Presentation)

It's also worth noting that HL only had $62.5 MM in cash at the end of FY 2019 (operating cash flows during 2019 stood at $120.8 MM). The $210+ MM in cash & equivalents reported at the end of Q1 2020 represents the buffer from withdrawn RCF. It remains to be seen whether HL has effectively leveraged from its debt-funded liquidity as global economic outlook remains challenged amid the prevailing pandemic (and consequently prices of gold/silver are likely to remain volatile).

Hecla's price performance and investor takeaway

Approximately 40+ ETFs hold HL in their portfolio, resulting in ~93 MM of HL's shares being held by funds. The two most significant of these ETFs are GDX (with 26.90 MM shares) and ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ). SILJ assigns ~11%+ of their portfolio weight to HL. Figure-8 shows HL's 6-month price performance was sub-par the benchmark gold index but much higher than the benchmark silver index, representing that HL has done well as a silver miner but not so well as a gold miner.

Figure-8 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

From a technical analysis perspective, the $2.7 price tag is slight above the mid-point (at $2.36) of its 52-week range (between $1.21-3.51). Figure-9 shows that the stock has consolidated within the range of $1.70-2.45 and has witnessed a breakout above $2.50.

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

The share is highly responsive to volatility in precious metal prices and if the prices reaches at or above $3, it makes sense to book some profit. Conversely, a major step back within the range of $2.2-2.4 will present a 'buy' opportunity with a medium-to-long term investment horizon.

Additional Disclosure: The above discussion was for informational purposes only, and contains my own opinion. It should not be construed as specific investment advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before making an investment in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.