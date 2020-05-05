Iron Mountain: A Trusted Brand That Now Yields 10.5%

We remain focused on a positive growth outlook far into the future.

IRM has significantly underperformed the market, its peers and, most importantly, data center REITs throughout the COVID-19 sell-off.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

We've spent a lot of time highlighting the dependable nature of data center REIT cash flows as of late. On the whole, pure-play data center REITs have proven to be some of the most defensive investments available across the REIT landscape during the COVID-19 sell-off.

However, these companies’ relative strength have led to high valuation premiums. And while we continue to be bullish on their dividend safety, we're growing cautious about their near-term total return potential because of those elevated multiples.

That’s why we’re searching for alternative routes for investors who want to increase their data center real estate exposure without paying elevated prices. This led us to two primary options: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)(BIPC) and Iron Mountain (IRM).

And, for the purposes of this article, we’re focusing on Iron Mountain.

It’s a stock we've covered before many times, a stock we’ve been bullish on before. Yet IRM has significantly underperformed the market, its peers and, most importantly – to this piece, anyway – data center REITs this year. So, today, we want to take the time to provide readers with an update.

Has our opinion changed?

As with so much else about this crisis, there’s two ways to look at it.

Source

COVID-19 Hasn't Tarnished Our Buried Treasure

Back in February, we rated Iron Mountain a strong buy in our Treasure Hunt series. At the time, the broad markets were trading at near all-time highs, with many of the REITs we follow at elevated valuations.

The Treasure Hunt articles were meant to identify irrationally, undervalued names that income-oriented investors could buy “on the cheap.” Those opportunities were rare back then. Which just goes to show how much of a difference a mere couple of months can make.

At the time, IRM shares were trading for roughly $33 per share and yielding about 7.5%. They also were valued with an 11x blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) multiple.

Today, those figures have changed to $23.60, 10.48%, and 7.7x, respectively.

This means shares have fallen roughly 28% since our Feb. 18 article. For comparison’s sake, the S&P 500 is down roughly 16% in that time. And the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) is down approximately 26.7%.

To be fair, IRM was underperforming before the selloff began. However, when we look at its fundamentals and near-term growth outlooks, we continue to believe its shares are being priced irrationally cheap.

With that in mind, we're maintaining our bullish stance. With one caveat.

Our official rating for Iron Mountain is now a Strong Buy (Speculative) due to the inherent risks associated with this economy.

If you've followed iREIT the last few months, you've probably noticed that we've added a speculative tag to all but our highest-conviction picks. That’s to acknowledge the unprecedented market environment we're experiencing.

There’s an intense lack of clarity involved in almost every industry until we establish a "new normal" existence. Plus, we understand that many of you are conservative income-oriented investors.

As such, we think it prudent to acknowledge the inherently-speculative nature of such a unique environment.

Company Overview

We touched on IRM's backstory and corporate overview in February. However, management provided updated information in early March, highlighting its large, global presence in the records and information storage industry.

Source: March Investor Presentation

As you can see above, not only does it have assets in places across the globe, it also services a wide variety of important industries.

Better yet, its business mix and revenue streams are also diversified, an assortment we've been bullish on for a while.

We recognize that bears don’t like its balance sheet strength and apparent overleverage. And we know it doesn’t carry the highest credit ratings in our coverage spectrum.

That could be a problem, since companies with high debt ratios have been punished on fears of unforeseen cash flow shortages. However – as we'll discuss in a moment – IRM's business has proven to be defensive in past economic crises.

And that trend should continue today.

Along those lines, here's what we said in February:

"While we recognize that IRM is rated BB- by S&P, we consider its highly-diversified revenue stream a risk mitigator. It has one of the most diversified REIT platforms around and – as I referenced earlier – a mere 2% customer turnover in any given year. “To be clear, we do recognize outsized risk as it relates to IRM's cost of capital. But the company can easily pass on higher interest costs to its customers in terms of its base of loyal customers. “Put simply, we believe its scale advantages offer powerful risk mitigation against its less glamorous cost of capital advantages."

Roughly 61% of its business is related to records management, accounting for roughly 47% of sales. Yet while IRM is known as a “paper pusher,” the company is much more than that.

You just have to look a little deeper to see.

A Better Balanced Business

As you can see below, IRM has become more balanced over the years. And we expect for certain smaller segments such as fine arts and digital solutions to continue to grow.

Source: March Investor Presentation

One of the primary reasons we've been bullish on IRM is the reliable nature of its income stream. This company has an incredibly high customer retention rate.

Its current turnover is approximately 2%. In other words, once it receives documents to store, its high-quality services and the bother of switching keep those documents there.

More than 50% of the boxes IRM stores stays in its facilities for 15 years or longer. What's more, its pricing power allows it to generate organic sales growth on those boxes.

All told, the company's business model has proven to be a successful one. That much is clearly shown by increasing organic growth figures and the higher margins Iron Mountain’s produced in recent years, as seen below.

Source: March Investor Presentation

We expect to see these margin figures continue rising in the short term thanks to management’s recent restructuring commitments. Titled, "Project Summit," IRM has put several primary measures into place that should improve efficiency and lower costs.

Management plans to reorganize its global structure, cutting its corporate headcount, to simplify its segments. That way, resources can better flow into high-growth markets and business segments.

As you can see on the graphic below, the company expects to see meaningful short-term benefits from these plans.

Source: March Investor Presentation

And, as these benefits flow to the company's bottom line, we expect them to enable deleveraging.

Being long-term investors though, we're not just interested in short-term efficiency measures. We want positive growth outlooks that go far into the future.

Fortunately, that’s where IRM’s entrance into the digital data center industry comes into play.

IRM's Data Center Business

The debate rages on regarding whether the paper storage business will end up being a relic of the past. What’s far less controversial is the idea that we'll see massive demand for digital data storage in upcoming decades.

There are fears that the data center industry is becoming commoditized as even the largest players lose pricing power. Yet its physical footprint continues to expand at an enormous rate.

So, barring some sort of major breakthrough in the associated technology, we don’t see this trend changing anytime soon.

That’s why we’re happy to see that – in just a few short years – IRM has built out 120 megawatts of leasable capacity with another 15 or so under construction. It’s also secured an impressive pipeline that, should future development occur in a timely fashion, will enable it to become one of the more significant names in the data center space.

Source: March Investor Presentation

Playing Devil's Advocate

As previously stated, Iron Mountain has been controversial for a little while now. Add in COVID-19, and it’s become even more difficult to predict future outcomes, throwing fuel onto the fiery debate.

The bears believe it’s a highly leveraged company whose core competency faces strong secular headwinds. They believe that the paper storage business is a thing of the past: A 20th-century business, if you will.

Plus, they don't have confidence that the current management team has what it takes to evolve appropriately.

They ask questions like, "Why would you be interested in owning a slow or no-growth business with a high debt load as we head into a recession?" And they claim IRM is a no-moat business: That investors shouldn’t count on current regulations that require document storage to last forever.

Once millennials and generation Z-ers take over, those regulations will become a thing of the past, they say.

In short, they see Iron Mountian’s double-digit dividend as a warning sign instead of an opportunity.

Then there are the bulls. Not only do they consider the dividend safe, they also see its fundamentals and current cash flows as strong and reliable. They expect the company to make dividend payments while still reducing its debt load.

And investing in its unfolding data center business.

According to this perspective, the document storage business is recession-proof: A long-term fail-safe against potential loss of digital data. There’s also brand equity in the security systems with regard to IRM's document storage and shredding businesses.

An equity and awareness amongst enterprise clients that can translate into the new-age data center business.

Only time will tell which group is correct.

Arriving at Our Own Conclusion

When analyzing battleground companies like this, we're happy to consider both viewpoints. Ignoring one or the other would no be prudent.

So, although iREIT has been bullish on IRM, we’re the first to acknowledge that every investment comes with risks. And those risks need to be carefully considered.

With those acknowledgements made though, we still prefer to focus on fundamentals. And when we took a deep dive into IRM's recent results, our findings were positive.

Right now, the consensus estimate for IRM's 2020 AFFO result is $3.22 per share. This figure is expected to rise to $3.42 in 2021.

Considering that IRM's forward annual dividend payment is currently $2.47, it has a solid history of customer satisfaction and a solid plan to invest in the future, we continue to be bullish.

Source: iREIT

Should IRM trade back toward its average P/AFFO in the 11x range, we're looking at gains of nearly 40%. That’s a very real possibility if consensus analysis proves correct and IRM is able to return to growth in 2020 and 2021 after a relatively flat 2019.

Mean reversion is a powerful force when shares are so steeply discounted.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

IRM has increased its annual dividend now for 10 consecutive years. And while its debt levels are high, we think there’s enough dividend coverage for it to continue providing reliable income to its shareholders while improving its balance sheet.

Generally speaking, yes, we don’t like to see such high yields. However, these numbers speak for themselves. So we remain confident that IRM offers a compelling opportunity for contrarian investors seeking a deep-value, high-yield stock.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We Created iREIT For The Do-It-Yourself Investor For the DYI (do-it-yourself) REIT Investor, we make stock picking easier than ever, because we are days away from launching our iREIT Terminal product that sorts and screens for the best companies using our institutional-quality navigation tools. You do not want to miss the launch of our latest tools. Subscribe to iREIT on Alpha. The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!



Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.