I Say Up On Siyata Mobile While The Market Has Said Down

This is an update on my previous articles on Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) [TSX:SIM] a Canada-based provider of vehicle-mounted 4G push-to-talk ("PTT") all-in-one and handheld wireless communication devices for commercial fleets such as taxis and trucks and for first responders such as police vehicles, fire vehicles, yellow school buses, and ambulances.

The stock price has been going south since my initial coverage, despite the company's accelerating revenue growth. I believe that the declining stock price has been fueled by share dilution that has been used to finance the company's strategy and a fear of more share dilution to come. Those fears will soon be alleviated as the company turns profitable. The groundwork for profitability and $100 million annual revenue has been laid down. (All figures are in Canadian dollars in this article.)

The Sales Channel

The company's best year for sales was 2017 when it sold its 3G devices for hundreds of dollars in Australia, Israel, and Canada. Currently, the main product, the 4G UV350 sells for $1,000. Siyata has added sales to other countries and is now focused on capturing the large addressable market opportunity in North America.

Toward the latter half of last year, the company's products were approved for sale by two U.S. Tier 1 wireless carriers, a global Land Mobile Radio ("LMR") carrier and a second Canadian Tier 1 wireless carrier, to complement its FirstNet certification and preexisting relationship with a Canadian Tier 1 wireless carrier.

Source: Investor Presentation

Siyata recorded almost $20 million in revenue in 2017. My estimate for fiscal 2019 based on the reported three quarters and news releases is that the company will surpass $20 million in revenue. But 2020 promises greater gains as it will be the first full year with the expanded sales channel, higher pricing, and expanded addressable market.

Effects of COVID-19

COVID-19 has accelerated a transition from LMR to FirstNet that had been in place prior to the pandemic. LMR public safety activity hit a new low in 2019 after three years of steady decline, while FirstNet has experienced a 30% increase in connections over the past three months.

First responders have demanded better communication solutions as their budgets and resources are stretched thin and call volume increased due to COVID-19. Siyata provides the only-FirstNet approved, in-vehicle communication device, as well as cost savings as it is an all-in-one solution that replaces multiple devices (see previous articles) and is cheaper to operate than LMR, as detailed by this Fairfax County, Virginia administrator.

Last month, Siyata announced a recent sale worth over $400K to first responders and teamed up on a $600K deal to supply the hardware for Elbit Systems' (NASDAQ:ESLT) software for a communication solution for Israeli hospital workers. These are initial sales and will likely have follow-up purchases.

Siyata also sells cellular boosters and has seen a 50% increase in booster sales as people working remotely need to improve cellular reception.

New Stage

The first step in the North American launch was in proof of concept for the Tier 1 wireless carriers. The next step is in revenue growth, which is now in progress. The third step is creating customizable solutions such as the newly-released UR5 rugged smartphone developed for Elbit.

I am always checking to see if new competitors for Siyata have emerged and find many partnering possibilities such as this company that sells building blueprints transmitted on smartphones so that first responders are aware of the interior before they enter and can preplan. I recently spoke to CEO Marc Seelenfreund and told him that I see hundreds of potential partners. He laughed and said there are thousands of opportunities and that Siyata is in conversation with many and another new device will soon be introduced.

Siyata's competitive advantage remains that they are the only providers of in-vehicle FirstNet-approved communication devices, their rugged phones sell for a much lower price than competitors' devices, and PTT allows communication with a selected group at the touch of a button.

Mr. Seelenfreund said that there are currently 35 trials in place with potential customers. Some of these enterprises will make an initial purchase and make a subsequent purchase after initial testing as Siyata is experiencing from its first customers. The growing customer base will result in initial sales complementing subsequent sales and will feed management's target of 100 million vehicles sold per year by 2022.

Profitability

The company is well funded to support its operations with a reported $7.6 million in working capital and $1.9 million in cash as of the end of Sept. A private placement was completed to raise an additional $3 million subsequent to the third quarter. There is $1 million in debentures that mature in June, which management expects will be extended.

In previous articles, I forecasted that the company would turn profitable once it surpassed $20 million in annual revenue, which the company is a whisker away from achieving. Take away one-time costs incurred in gaining marketing approval from Tier 1 carriers, the company would be profitable for 2019. With a clear path to profitability, I see management pursuing an uplisting to Nasdaq in the very near future.

Conclusion

Siyata has an enviable sales channel that took years to establish, providing a moat for competitors. At present, there is no major competitor for its in-vehicle communication FirstNet-approved device, and the company has found ways to customize their smartphones for industry-specific applications. I've been bullish, and remain bullish, despite the decline in stock price, and see profitability as a catalyst for price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYATF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.